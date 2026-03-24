SAWITRI SSTF 2026 Bulk Tickets

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About this event
3650 Dixie Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 3V9, Canada
## 1. *Khel*
Khel is a psychological drama centered around a suicide helpline. A woman calls the helpline moments before attempting suicide. Through a deeply empathetic conversation, the counselor guides her into a journey through her subconscious, helping her rediscover hope and the value of life.
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## 2. *Teen Bandar*
This mystery-comedy revolves around a murder in a student hostel. Three uniquely abled characters — one blind, one deaf, and one mute — come together to solve the case. Using their individual strengths, heightened senses, and teamwork, they uncover the truth in unexpected and humorous ways.
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## 3. *Family Business*
A lighthearted satire about an MBA graduate determined to build a corporate career, whose family pressures him to join their unconventional family business. Reluctantly stepping in, he applies modern business strategies and transforms the trade into a structured, profitable, and even global enterprise.
## 1. *Khel*
Khel is a psychological drama centered around a suicide helpline. A woman calls the helpline moments before attempting suicide. Through a deeply empathetic conversation, the counselor guides her into a journey through her subconscious, helping her rediscover hope and the value of life.
---
## 2. *Teen Bandar*
This mystery-comedy revolves around a murder in a student hostel. Three uniquely abled characters — one blind, one deaf, and one mute — come together to solve the case. Using their individual strengths, heightened senses, and teamwork, they uncover the truth in unexpected and humorous ways.
---
## 3. *Family Business*
A lighthearted satire about an MBA graduate determined to build a corporate career, whose family pressures him to join their unconventional family business. Reluctantly stepping in, he applies modern business strategies and transforms the trade into a structured, profitable, and even global enterprise.
STORIES 2026 Told - Untold - Retold
1.Putra Ka Nirnay
2.Pinaka
3.Nandisvara
4.Baal Hanuman
5.Ghar Ka Bhedi
6.Ashes of Arrogance
STORIES 2026 Told - Untold - Retold
1.Putra Ka Nirnay
2.Pinaka
3.Nandisvara
4.Baal Hanuman
5.Ghar Ka Bhedi
6.Ashes of Arrogance
Aath Khurchya Ani Kalokh:
Eight individuals gather under one roof, but as secrets surface, suspicion thickens and no one remains untouched by doubt. In the growing darkness, truth becomes a shifting shadow and innocence is no longer certain.
Family Business:
A father prepares to pass on his legacy, shaping his rightful heir. But in a world where inheritance is more than wealth, the real question is - what exactly is being handed over?
Aath Khurchya Ani Kalokh:
Eight individuals gather under one roof, but as secrets surface, suspicion thickens and no one remains untouched by doubt. In the growing darkness, truth becomes a shifting shadow and innocence is no longer certain.
Family Business:
A father prepares to pass on his legacy, shaping his rightful heir. But in a world where inheritance is more than wealth, the real question is - what exactly is being handed over?
Buddha Dunkie Baz
Buddha Dunkie Baz
1. Back to the Garden
2. A Cream Cracker under the Settee
3.The Stronger
1. Back to the Garden
2. A Cream Cracker under the Settee
3.The Stronger
Ransom
AI AIயய்யோ !!
Ransom
AI AIயய்யோ !!
Aap Ka Khayal - Rajesh Khanna and Anand Bakshi
Aap Ka Khayal - Rajesh Khanna and Anand Bakshi
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