SAWITRI Theatre Group

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SAWITRI Theatre Group

About this event

SAWITRI SSTF 2026 Bulk Tickets

Maja Prentice Theatre

3650 Dixie Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 3V9, Canada

SSTF 2026 Hindi - 2 pm (4th. Apr. 2026)
$28.25


## 1. *Khel*

Khel is a psychological drama centered around a suicide helpline. A woman calls the helpline moments before attempting suicide. Through a deeply empathetic conversation, the counselor guides her into a journey through her subconscious, helping her rediscover hope and the value of life.

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## 2. *Teen Bandar*

This mystery-comedy revolves around a murder in a student hostel. Three uniquely abled characters — one blind, one deaf, and one mute — come together to solve the case. Using their individual strengths, heightened senses, and teamwork, they uncover the truth in unexpected and humorous ways.

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## 3. *Family Business*

A lighthearted satire about an MBA graduate determined to build a corporate career, whose family pressures him to join their unconventional family business. Reluctantly stepping in, he applies modern business strategies and transforms the trade into a structured, profitable, and even global enterprise.

SSTF 2026 Hindi - 7 pm (4th. Apr. 2026)
$28.25


## 1. *Khel*

Khel is a psychological drama centered around a suicide helpline. A woman calls the helpline moments before attempting suicide. Through a deeply empathetic conversation, the counselor guides her into a journey through her subconscious, helping her rediscover hope and the value of life.

---

## 2. *Teen Bandar*

This mystery-comedy revolves around a murder in a student hostel. Three uniquely abled characters — one blind, one deaf, and one mute — come together to solve the case. Using their individual strengths, heightened senses, and teamwork, they uncover the truth in unexpected and humorous ways.

---

## 3. *Family Business*

A lighthearted satire about an MBA graduate determined to build a corporate career, whose family pressures him to join their unconventional family business. Reluctantly stepping in, he applies modern business strategies and transforms the trade into a structured, profitable, and even global enterprise.

SSTF 2026 Stories T-U-R - 2 pm (5th. Apr. 2026)
$28.25

STORIES 2026 Told - Untold - Retold

1.Putra Ka Nirnay

2.Pinaka 

3.Nandisvara 

4.Baal Hanuman

5.Ghar Ka Bhedi  

6.Ashes of Arrogance

SSTF 2026 Stories T-U-R - 7 pm (5th. Apr. 2026)
$28.25

STORIES 2026 Told - Untold - Retold

1.Putra Ka Nirnay

2.Pinaka 

3.Nandisvara 

4.Baal Hanuman

5.Ghar Ka Bhedi  

6.Ashes of Arrogance

SSTF 2026 Marathi - 2 pm (11th. Apr. 2026)
$28.25

Aath Khurchya Ani Kalokh:


Eight individuals gather under one roof, but as secrets surface, suspicion thickens and no one remains untouched by doubt. In the growing darkness, truth becomes a shifting shadow and innocence is no longer certain.

Family Business:


A father prepares to pass on his legacy, shaping his rightful heir. But in a world where inheritance is more than wealth, the real question is - what exactly is being handed over?

SSTF 2026 Marathi - 7 pm (11th. Apr. 2026)
$28.25

Aath Khurchya Ani Kalokh:


Eight individuals gather under one roof, but as secrets surface, suspicion thickens and no one remains untouched by doubt. In the growing darkness, truth becomes a shifting shadow and innocence is no longer certain.

Family Business:


A father prepares to pass on his legacy, shaping his rightful heir. But in a world where inheritance is more than wealth, the real question is - what exactly is being handed over?

SSTF 2026 Urdu - 2 pm (12th. Apr. 2026)
$28.25

Buddha Dunkie Baz

SSTF 2026 Urdu - 7 pm (12th. Apr. 2026)
$28.25

Buddha Dunkie Baz

SSTF 2026 English - 2 pm (18th. Apr. 2026)
$28.25

1. Back to the Garden

2. A Cream Cracker under the Settee

3.The Stronger

SSTF 2026 English - 7 pm (18th. Apr. 2026)
$28.25

1. Back to the Garden

2. A Cream Cracker under the Settee

3.The Stronger

SSTF 2026 Punjabi - 2 pm (19th. Apr. 2026)
$28.25
SSTF 2026 Punjabi - 7 pm (19th. Apr. 2026)
$28.25
SSTF 2026 Tamil - 2 pm (25th. Apr. 2026)
$28.25

Ransom

AI AIயய்யோ !! 

SSTF 2026 Tamil - 7 pm (25th. Apr. 2026)
$28.25

Ransom

AI AIயய்யோ !! 

SSTF 2026 AKKA - RK / AB - 2 pm (26th. Apr. 2026)
$28.25

Aap Ka Khayal - Rajesh Khanna and Anand Bakshi

SSTF 2026 AKKA - RK / AB - 7 pm (26th. Apr. 2026)
$28.25

Aap Ka Khayal - Rajesh Khanna and Anand Bakshi

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