SAWITRI SSTF 2026 Bulk Tickets



## 1. *Khel*

Khel is a psychological drama centered around a suicide helpline. A woman calls the helpline moments before attempting suicide. Through a deeply empathetic conversation, the counselor guides her into a journey through her subconscious, helping her rediscover hope and the value of life.

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## 2. *Teen Bandar*

This mystery-comedy revolves around a murder in a student hostel. Three uniquely abled characters — one blind, one deaf, and one mute — come together to solve the case. Using their individual strengths, heightened senses, and teamwork, they uncover the truth in unexpected and humorous ways.

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## 3. *Family Business*

A lighthearted satire about an MBA graduate determined to build a corporate career, whose family pressures him to join their unconventional family business. Reluctantly stepping in, he applies modern business strategies and transforms the trade into a structured, profitable, and even global enterprise.