Scales Nature Park Silent Auction

Orillia Bakery & Deli is our family-owned bakery still going strong after 35 years – and we show no signs of slowing down!

Here we manufacture all of our bread products on site. Not only do we take custom orders from customers for family and other private events, we also supply fresh baked goods to local restaurants in Orillia and surrounding areas. Here at Orillia Bakery & Deli, we also manufacture most of our own meat products as well.