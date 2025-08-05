Hosted by

Scales Nature Park

Scales Nature Park Silent Auction

82 Line 15 S, Oro-Medonte, ON L3V 8H9, Canada

Scales Nature Park Family Day Pass item
Scales Nature Park Family Day Pass
$5

Retail Value: $54


Enjoy a visit to Scales Nature Park, or give the perfect gift! This pass is valid for 1 adult/senior and 3 kids, or 2 adults/seniors and 2 kids. Additional kids can be added at a discounted rate.

$40 Gift Card to Heartworks Children's Studio item
$40 Gift Card to Heartworks Children's Studio
$5

Heartworks Children’s Studio is a process art and creative play space for children, youth and adults in Orillia, Ontario.

Heartworks offers a variety of creative opportunities for the young artist in your life to discover, explore and create at our many open-ended art and sensory play stations!



$25 Gift Card - Orillia Bakery & Deli item
$25 Gift Card - Orillia Bakery & Deli
$5

Orillia Bakery & Deli is our family-owned bakery still going strong after 35 years – and we show no signs of slowing down!

Here we manufacture all of our bread products on site. Not only do we take custom orders from customers for family and other private events, we also supply fresh baked goods to local restaurants in Orillia and surrounding areas. Here at Orillia Bakery & Deli, we also manufacture most of our own meat products as well.

Two Passes to Vetta Nordic Spa, Valid Mon-Thurs item
Two Passes to Vetta Nordic Spa, Valid Mon-Thurs
$20

Retail Value: $210

Vetta Nordic Spa is a Finnish-inspired hydrotherapy spa experience in Oro-Medonte.  It offers a hydrotherapy experience focused on alternating between hot, cold, and relaxation phases to promote well-being. The spa features various saunas, pools, relaxation areas, and dining options. Enjoy 2 passes, valid Monday-Thursday.

One-on-One Session with Butterfly Kisses item
One-on-One Session with Butterfly Kisses
$5

Retail Value: $75

Butterfly Kisses Educational Outreach offers wellness workshops, classroom visits, monarch release experiences, and garden consultations. Experience a connection with these beautiful creatures! This is valid for a one-on-one session or workshop.

Mushroom Art by Sarah Hancock
$5

Sarah Hancock is a local artist who specializes in natural materials and eco-art.


This series features animal portraits drawn on Artist's Conk, a mushroom known for its ability to hold drawings.


This unique art piece is perfect for any nature lover.

One-year Basic Membership to JGP PROWL Kids' Wildlife Club item
One-year Basic Membership to JGP PROWL Kids' Wildlife Club
$5

Retail Value: $100


JGP PROWL is a kids wildlife adventure club founded by Jason George, a retired teacher turned full-time wildlife enthusiast.


Membership includes 4 events plus extra perks. Past events include museum visits, beach cleanups, archaeological digs, guided hikes, and lots more! Events take place in Wasaga Beach, Collingwood, Barrie, and surrounding area.


This is the perfect gift for a wildlife-loving kid!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!