Scales Nature Park Silent Auction

Retail Value: $54
Enjoy a visit to Scales Nature Park, or give the perfect gift! This pass is valid for 1 adult/senior and 3 kids, or 2 adults/seniors and 2 kids. Additional kids can be added at a discounted rate.
Heartworks offers a variety of creative opportunities for the young artist in your life to discover, explore and create at our many open-ended art and sensory play stations!
Orillia Bakery & Deli is our family-owned bakery still going strong after 35 years – and we show no signs of slowing down!
Here we manufacture all of our bread products on site. Not only do we take custom orders from customers for family and other private events, we also supply fresh baked goods to local restaurants in Orillia and surrounding areas. Here at Orillia Bakery & Deli, we also manufacture most of our own meat products as well.
Retail Value: $210
Vetta Nordic Spa is a Finnish-inspired hydrotherapy spa experience in Oro-Medonte. It offers a hydrotherapy experience focused on alternating between hot, cold, and relaxation phases to promote well-being. The spa features various saunas, pools, relaxation areas, and dining options. Enjoy 2 passes, valid Monday-Thursday.
Retail Value: $75
Butterfly Kisses Educational Outreach offers wellness workshops, classroom visits, monarch release experiences, and garden consultations. Experience a connection with these beautiful creatures! This is valid for a one-on-one session or workshop.
Sarah Hancock is a local artist who specializes in natural materials and eco-art.
This series features animal portraits drawn on Artist's Conk, a mushroom known for its ability to hold drawings.
This unique art piece is perfect for any nature lover.
Retail Value: $100
JGP PROWL is a kids wildlife adventure club founded by Jason George, a retired teacher turned full-time wildlife enthusiast.
Membership includes 4 events plus extra perks. Past events include museum visits, beach cleanups, archaeological digs, guided hikes, and lots more! Events take place in Wasaga Beach, Collingwood, Barrie, and surrounding area.
This is the perfect gift for a wildlife-loving kid!
