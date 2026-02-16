Help Them Shine! Scholarship Fundraiser

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Starting bid
Thomas DeVany Forrestall CM ONS (1936-2024) was one of the most prominent Halifax-based Canadian realist painters. His works, chiefly painted in water colour or egg tempera, are held by major galleries throughout Canada.
189/450
23" x 23"
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Starting bid
Beacon Hill captures a quiet moment in one of Boston's most iconic neighborhoods, where historic brick facades meet the rhythm of everyday life. The artwork highlights the charm of Mt. Vernon Street - it's young trees hinting at a past moment in time, long before they grew into leafy canopy seen today.
10.5" x 14"
3/100
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https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1V160Foht1_ckMUDTs7mzAItM9G90VsQy?usp=sharing
Starting bid
Carol Hoorn Fraser RCA (1930–1991) was an American-born figurative artist who worked and lived for thirty years in Nova Scotia, Canada.
Mixed medial on paper
11.5" x 10"
Click here for more photos:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1V160Foht1_ckMUDTs7mzAItM9G90VsQy?usp=sharing
Starting bid
Photographer Karen Nieuwland donated a number of her framed and signed photographs to Bravura Nova Scotia. The photograph series appeared in the book "Touchstones: Encounters with the Spirit of Nova Scotia" [2012] by Bruce Armstrong.
16" x 22 1/2"
Click here for more photos:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1V160Foht1_ckMUDTs7mzAItM9G90VsQy?usp=sharing
Starting bid
Photographer Karen Nieuwland donated a number of her framed and signed photographs to Bravura Nova Scotia. The photograph series appeared in the book "Touchstones: Encounters with the Spirit of Nova Scotia" [2012] by Bruce Armstrong.
16" x 22 1/2"
Click here for more photos:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1V160Foht1_ckMUDTs7mzAItM9G90VsQy?usp=sharing
Starting bid
Photographer Karen Nieuwland donated a number of her framed and signed photographs to Bravura Nova Scotia. The photograph series appeared in the book "Touchstones: Encounters with the Spirit of Nova Scotia" [2012] by Bruce Armstrong.
16" x 22 1/2"
Click here for more photos:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1V160Foht1_ckMUDTs7mzAItM9G90VsQy?usp=sharing
Starting bid
Photographer Karen Nieuwland donated a number of her framed and signed photographs to Bravura NS. The photograph series appeared in the book "Touchstones: Encounters with the Spirit of Nova Scotia" [2012] by Bruce Armstrong.
16" x 22 1/2"
Click here for more photos:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1V160Foht1_ckMUDTs7mzAItM9G90VsQy?usp=sharing
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