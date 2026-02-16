Hosted by

Maritime Conservatory of Performing Arts

About this event

Help Them Shine! Scholarship Fundraiser

Pick-up location

6199 Chebucto Rd, Halifax, NS B3L 1K7, Canada

Thomas DeVany Forrestall (Boat seen through the trees) item
Thomas DeVany Forrestall (Boat seen through the trees)
$300

Starting bid

Thomas DeVany Forrestall CM ONS (1936-2024) was one of the most prominent Halifax-based Canadian realist painters. His works, chiefly painted in water colour or egg tempera, are held by major galleries throughout Canada.

Print

189/450

23" x 23"

Click here for more photos:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1V160Foht1_ckMUDTs7mzAItM9G90VsQy?usp=sharing


Beacon Hill. Calazza -Sampon item
Beacon Hill. Calazza -Sampon
$150

Starting bid

Beacon Hill captures a quiet moment in one of Boston's most iconic neighborhoods, where historic brick facades meet the rhythm of everyday life. The artwork highlights the charm of Mt. Vernon Street - it's young trees hinting at a past moment in time, long before they grew into leafy canopy seen today.


Print

10.5" x 14"

3/100

Click here for more photos:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1V160Foht1_ckMUDTs7mzAItM9G90VsQy?usp=sharing


Carol Hoorn Fraser. Unknown title(bone, trees, clouds) item
Carol Hoorn Fraser. Unknown title(bone, trees, clouds)
$500

Starting bid

Carol Hoorn Fraser RCA (1930–1991) was an American-born figurative artist who worked and lived for thirty years in Nova Scotia, Canada.


Mixed medial on paper

11.5" x 10"


Click here for more photos:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1V160Foht1_ckMUDTs7mzAItM9G90VsQy?usp=sharing


St. Peter's Church "Inside Out", Cheticamp, NS item
St. Peter's Church "Inside Out", Cheticamp, NS
$300

Starting bid

Photographer Karen Nieuwland donated a number of her framed and signed photographs to Bravura Nova Scotia. The photograph series appeared in the book "Touchstones: Encounters with the Spirit of Nova Scotia" [2012] by Bruce Armstrong. 


16" x 22 1/2"


Click here for more photos:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1V160Foht1_ckMUDTs7mzAItM9G90VsQy?usp=sharing

St. Mary's Basilica, Halifax NS item
St. Mary's Basilica, Halifax NS
$300

Starting bid

Photographer Karen Nieuwland donated a number of her framed and signed photographs to Bravura Nova Scotia. The photograph series appeared in the book "Touchstones: Encounters with the Spirit of Nova Scotia" [2012] by Bruce Armstrong. 


16" x 22 1/2"


Click here for more photos:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1V160Foht1_ckMUDTs7mzAItM9G90VsQy?usp=sharing

St. George's "Round Church" Interior, Halifax NS item
St. George's "Round Church" Interior, Halifax NS
$300

Starting bid

Photographer Karen Nieuwland donated a number of her framed and signed photographs to Bravura Nova Scotia. The photograph series appeared in the book "Touchstones: Encounters with the Spirit of Nova Scotia" [2012] by Bruce Armstrong. 


16" x 22 1/2"


Click here for more photos:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1V160Foht1_ckMUDTs7mzAItM9G90VsQy?usp=sharing

St. Ann's Church, Bayfield NS item
St. Ann's Church, Bayfield NS
$300

Starting bid

Photographer Karen Nieuwland donated a number of her framed and signed photographs to Bravura NS. The photograph series appeared in the book "Touchstones: Encounters with the Spirit of Nova Scotia" [2012] by Bruce Armstrong. 


16" x 22 1/2"

Click here for more photos:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1V160Foht1_ckMUDTs7mzAItM9G90VsQy?usp=sharing


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!