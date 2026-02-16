Help Them Shine! Scholarship Fundraiser

Beacon Hill captures a quiet moment in one of Boston's most iconic neighborhoods, where historic brick facades meet the rhythm of everyday life. The artwork highlights the charm of Mt. Vernon Street - it's young trees hinting at a past moment in time, long before they grew into leafy canopy seen today.





Print

10.5" x 14"

3/100

Click here for more photos:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1V160Foht1_ckMUDTs7mzAItM9G90VsQy?usp=sharing



