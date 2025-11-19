Science Communication Workshop - Creating Digital Art

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About this event
This is a free event (yay!). Please note that there will not be a recording after the event as this will be an event focused on hands-on skill building and the instructor will only have a brief introduction before we get into the creativity.
This is a free event (yay!). Please make sure to add a ticket for every person in your group as there is limited seating.
This is a free event (yay!), but if you are financially able to donate towards our non-profit, we would be very grateful! Donation support goes directly towards funding our always free workshops.
Please make sure to add a ticket for every person in your group as there is limited seating.
This is a free event (yay!), but if you are financially able to donate towards our non-profit, we would be very grateful! Donation support goes directly towards funding our always free workshops.
Please make sure to add a ticket for every person in your group as there is limited seating.
$
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