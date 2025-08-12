Science Fair Summer Course 2025

This course is designed to teach students go into a good science project, and how to design their own experiment, study, or innovation. No prior experience is required, and experienced students are also welcome. It is open to students entering Grades 7–12 as of Fall 2025.





25% discount (code 2055family) if you're a 2055 member or family, $10 off (code Mi3L2025) if you or your siblings attended another summer camp/workshop/course or you are Mi3L School badminton/pickle ball member.





To avoid platform fee, please choose Others, then Contribution 0.