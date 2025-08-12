Mi3L School

Science Fair Summer Course 2025

1453 Cornwall Rd 2a 2nd floor

Oakville, ON L6J 7T5, Canada

Science Fair Summer Course: Aug 18-29, 7-9pm
$160

This course is designed to teach students go into a good science project, and how to design their own experiment, study, or innovation. No prior experience is required, and experienced students are also welcome. It is open to students entering Grades 7–12 as of Fall 2025.


25% discount (code 2055family) if you're a 2055 member or family, $10 off (code Mi3L2025) if you or your siblings attended another summer camp/workshop/course or you are Mi3L School badminton/pickle ball member.


