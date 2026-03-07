Healthy Aging Event

This ticket gives you, your spouse and one under aged child (household families only) three tickets, to access to our thoughtful food stations, including Vegan, GF, DF, our Oyster bar, as well as a complimentary glass of a non-clcoholic beveraged thoughtfully crafted by Drink ONES, our sponsoring partner of this Event.



The elogant beauty of sponsoring partner, The Standard Space, lends a romantic feel-good environment, that will not only nurture your nerdy side, but you soul side, as well.



This event is opoen to all people, including families. If you have little ones, please ensure you are minding them at all times, as that is you priceless responsibility.



If you are in need of more child-youth tickets, please reach out with a direct request.