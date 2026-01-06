SCORRA 2026 AGM

Ensure you have purchased a 2026 trail pass (or have auto-renew enabled) and SCORRA membership at the RideOFTR store: https://rideoftr.vercel.app. Only current SCORRA members can vote on motions. Note that lunch is included in your ticket.



Current SCORRA members who attend the AGM in person will have an exclusive opportunity to purchase early bird tickets for the popular Midhurst Trail Ride at the meeting. A limited number of tickets will be made available to those that attend the AGM. The MTR always sells out fast so if you’re hoping to ride the MTR this May, the AGM is your best chance to secure a spot. Details and purchasing instructions will be provided at the meeting.