SCOUT SEEDS 2025

The Kid’s Garden Plot Includes 6 Retail Packets:
1. Mixed Sunflowers,
2. Baby Finger Carrot,
3. Grand Rapids Lettuce,
4. Polka Dot Mix Bachelor Buttons,
5. Little Marvel Peas,
6. Colorado Blue Spruce
E. Butterfly and Bird Gardens
CA$12
Butterfly and Bird Gardens Includes 6 Retail Packets:
1. Sensation Mixed Cosmos,
2. Choice Mix Aster,
3. Double Mixed Calendula,
4. Royal Family Mixed Sweet Pea,
5. Dwarf French Mixed Marigold,
6. Drummondi Mix Phlox
F. Garden Vegetables Plot
CA$20
Garden Vegetable Plot Includes 10 Retail Packets:
1. Tendergreen Bean,
2. Pencil Pod Yellow Bean,
3. Detroit Dark Red Beet,
4. Nantes Carrot,
5. Cherry Belle Radish,
6. Straight Eight Cucumber,
7. Peaches & Cream Corn,
8. Dark Green Zucchini,
9. Tomato,
10. Lincoln Pea
