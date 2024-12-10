eventClosed

SCOUT SEEDS 2025

A. Pepper Garden Plot item
A. Pepper Garden Plot
CA$10
Pepper Garden Plot Includes 5 Retail Packets: 1. Early Calwonder Bell Pepper, 2. Jalapeno Hot Pepper 3. Yellow sweet Banana Pepper 4. Hungarian Yellow Wax Hot Pepper, 5. Pimento Sweet Pepper
B. Cut Flower Bouquet Plot item
B. Cut Flower Bouquet Plot
CA$12
Cut Flower Bouquet Plot Includes 6 Retail Packets: 1. Aster Choice Mix, 2. Bachelor Button Mix, 3. Calendula Pacific Beauty, 4. Marigold African Mixed, 5. Zinnia Pom Pom, 6. Snapdragon Panorama
C. Perennial Garden Plot item
C. Perennial Garden Plot
CA$12
Perennial Garden Plot Includes 6 Retail Packets: 1. Black Eyed Susan, 2. Shasta Daisy, 3. Foxglove, 4. Purple Coneflower, 5. Double Mix Sweet William, 6. Lupin
D. Kid's Garden Plot item
D. Kid's Garden Plot
CA$12
The Kid’s Garden Plot Includes 6 Retail Packets: 1. Mixed Sunflowers, 2. Baby Finger Carrot, 3. Grand Rapids Lettuce, 4. Polka Dot Mix Bachelor Buttons, 5. Little Marvel Peas, 6. Colorado Blue Spruce
E. Butterfly and Bird Gardens item
E. Butterfly and Bird Gardens
CA$12
Butterfly and Bird Gardens Includes 6 Retail Packets: 1. Sensation Mixed Cosmos, 2. Choice Mix Aster, 3. Double Mixed Calendula, 4. Royal Family Mixed Sweet Pea, 5. Dwarf French Mixed Marigold, 6. Drummondi Mix Phlox
F. Garden Vegetables Plot item
F. Garden Vegetables Plot
CA$20
Garden Vegetable Plot Includes 10 Retail Packets: 1. Tendergreen Bean, 2. Pencil Pod Yellow Bean, 3. Detroit Dark Red Beet, 4. Nantes Carrot, 5. Cherry Belle Radish, 6. Straight Eight Cucumber, 7. Peaches & Cream Corn, 8. Dark Green Zucchini, 9. Tomato, 10. Lincoln Pea
G. Chef's Herb Garden Plot item
G. Chef's Herb Garden Plot
CA$18
Chef’s Herb Garden Plot Includes 9 Retail Packets: 1. Sage, 2. Thyme, 3. Chives, 4. Cilantro/Coriander, 5. Dill, 6. Sweet Basil, 7. Genovese Basil, 8. Curled Parsley, 9. Summer Savory
H. Gourmet Salad Plot item
H. Gourmet Salad Plot
CA$20
Gourmet Salad Plot Includes 10 Retail Packets: 1. Tomato, 2. Cherry Belle Radish, 3. Snow Pea, 4. Grand Rapids Lettuce, 5. Prizehead Lettuce, 6. Cos Lettuce, 7. Chantenay Carrot, 8. Improved Long Green Cucumber, 9. Radicchio, 10. Nasturtium
I. Fall Harvest Garden Plot item
I. Fall Harvest Garden Plot
CA$12
Fall Harvest Garden Plot Includes 6 Retail Packets: 1. Spaghetti Squash, 2. Mixed Sunflower, 3. Jack O' Lantern Pumpkin, 4. Acorn Squash, 5. Butternut Squash, 6. Mixed Gourds
J. Strange and Fun Garden Plot item
J. Strange and Fun Garden Plot
CA$10
Strange & Fun Garden Plot Includes 5 Retail Packets: 1. Mortgage Lifter Tomato, 2. Royal Burgundy Bean, 3. Giant Pumpkin, 4. Rainbow Blend Carrot, 5. Sunflower Blend
K. English Cottage Garden Plot item
K. English Cottage Garden Plot
CA$20
English Cottage Garden Plot Includes 10 Retail Packets: 1. Alyssum, 2. Calendula, 3. Daisy, 4. Delphinium, 5. Dianthus, 6. Foxglove, 7. Hollyhock, 8. Lavatera, 9. Lupins, 10. Sweet WIlliam
L. Salsa Garden Plot item
L. Salsa Garden Plot
CA$12
Salsa Garden Plot Includes 6 Retail Packets: 1. Jalapeno Pepper, 2. California Wonder Bell Pepper, 3. Bunching Onion, 4. Cilantro, 5. Bonnie Best Tomato, 6. Roma Plum Tomato
M. Patio Garden Plot item
M. Patio Garden Plot
CA$12
Patio Garden Plot Includes 6 Retail Packets: 1. Grand Rapids 2. Sweet Basil 3. Dill 4. Cherry Tomatoes 5. Onion Bunching 6. Nasturtium (Edible Flower)
N. Pet Grass Garden Plot item
N. Pet Grass Garden Plot
CA$10
Includes 4 Retail Packets: 4 individual packs of pet grass seed

