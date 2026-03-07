Scouts Canada - Calgary 18th Scout Group
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Scouts Canada - Calgary 18th Scout Group

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Scouts Canada - Calgary 18th Scout Group

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Scouts Canada - Calgary 18th Scout Group's Silent Auction Items 1-49

Item 1: Signed Flames Jersey item
Item 1: Signed Flames Jersey
$200

Starting bid

Flames Jersey signed by Lanny McDonald, Theo Fleury, Dustin Wolf, Connor Zary, Mackenzie Weeger, Rasmus Andersson, and Matt Coronato. Donated by Pete the Plumber. Valued at $400.

Item 2: 30 Gallon Vertical Glass Terrarium and Essentials item
Item 2: 30 Gallon Vertical Glass Terrarium and Essentials
$40

Starting bid

30 Gallon vertical glass terrarium that includes a mess screen lid, 60-watt daytime blue heat bulb, 13-watt tropical UVB bulb, two 5.5" deep dome lamps, thermometer/hygrometer combo, brick of compressed coconut fibre, tropical cling background, twisted leafy vine, and suction cup food and water dish. Valued at $200.

Item 3: EastPoint Fairmont Foosball Soccer Game Table item
Item 3: EastPoint Fairmont Foosball Soccer Game Table item
Item 3: EastPoint Fairmont Foosball Soccer Game Table item
Item 3: EastPoint Fairmont Foosball Soccer Game Table
$75

Starting bid

The EastPoint Fairmont 48-in Foosball Table combines classic style with quality gameplay for all ages. Built with a sturdy frame and durable rods, it provides stability during intense matches. The sleek wood finish adds elegance, making it a great addition to any game room. Complete with two foosballs, this table offers a ready-to-play experience, perfect for family gatherings and friendly competitions. Item can be picked up after the auction. Valued at $250. Donated by Canadian Tire.

Item 4: Trek X-Caliber 7 item
Item 4: Trek X-Caliber 7 item
Item 4: Trek X-Caliber 7 item
Item 4: Trek X-Caliber 7
$200

Starting bid

Trek X-Caliber 7 from 2017. Gently used bike. Size medium ride size 161-172cm (5'3-5'8) and inseam of 76-81cm (30"-32"). Valued at $1000. Item can be picked up offsite after the auction.

Item 5: 2 Tickets to Flames vs Vancouver March 28 item
Item 5: 2 Tickets to Flames vs Vancouver March 28
$200

Starting bid

2 Flames vs Vancouver March 28 8:00pm section 227, Row 10, seats 17+18. Valued at $470. Donated by Crossbow Investments.

Item 6: 2 Tickets Flames vs Blues March 18 + Signed Items item
Item 6: 2 Tickets Flames vs Blues March 18 + Signed Items item
Item 6: 2 Tickets Flames vs Blues March 18 + Signed Items
$100

Starting bid

2 Tickets to the March 18th Flames vs Blues in Section 203, Row 18, Seats 19+20. Plus signed Mackenzie Weegar photo, Flames hat, and hockey puck, and Teams Store tote bag. Valued at $250.

Item 7: 2 Tickets to Flames vs. Avalanche April 14 item
Item 7: 2 Tickets to Flames vs. Avalanche April 14
$150

Starting bid

2 tickets to Flames vs Avalance, sec 215, row 11, seat 14,15. Valued at $350. Tickets will be transferred after the auction to the winning bidder.

Item 8: Flames vs. Tampa + Game Night Stay in Jacuzzi Room item
Item 8: Flames vs. Tampa + Game Night Stay in Jacuzzi Room item
Item 8: Flames vs. Tampa + Game Night Stay in Jacuzzi Room
$200

Starting bid

2 tickets to Flames vs. Lightning on March 22, section 205, row 17, seats 18-19 plus one night stay on March 22 at Wingate Calgary South in a deluxe jacuzzi queen room. Donated by Wingate Calgary South. Valued at $510.

Item 9: Private Swim Lessons by Alex Barnes item
Item 9: Private Swim Lessons by Alex Barnes
$75

Starting bid

Private swim lessons provided by instructor Alex Barnes at Westside Recreation Centre. Lesson set is June 29-July 3 with no lessons on July 1. Valued at $200. Donated by Westside Recreation Center.

Item 10: Landscape Garden Design and Vegetation Package item
Item 10: Landscape Garden Design and Vegetation Package item
Item 10: Landscape Garden Design and Vegetation Package
$80

Starting bid

1 hour garden design consultation by MG&Co Design and 3 2-gallon shrubs/planting by Planta Landscape (sourced from Eagle Lake Nursery) chosen during the landscape and design consultation. Valued at $360. Donated by Maria Galdon & Co and Planta Landscape Inc.

Item 11: Private Music Lessons or Group Piano Lessons item
Item 11: Private Music Lessons or Group Piano Lessons
$50

Starting bid

4 private music lessons in piano, guitar, or voice OR 4 group classes for beginner piano. Expires on December 31, 2026. Valued at $170. Donated by Forte Music Studio

Item 12: House Appraisal item
Item 12: House Appraisal
$200

Starting bid

Gift certificate valid for residential house appraisal provided by Wernick Omura Real Estate Appraisal Services. Valued at $425.

Item 13: Will Package by Carbert Waite LLP item
Item 13: Will Package by Carbert Waite LLP
$400

Starting bid

A will package including a will, power of attorney, and personal direction provided by Christina Hassan (Carbert Waite LLP). Valued at $1500.

Item 14: Hair Care Basket item
Item 14: Hair Care Basket
$40

Starting bid

A gift basket of Verb Hair products including Ghost Shampoo, Ghost Conditioner, Ghost Hair Oil, and Ghost Hair Spray. Also includes a gift certificate ($70 value) for a hair cut and style at Love Hair Co. Package valued at $170. Donated by Love Hair Co.

Item 15: Save On Foods Large Gourmet Gift Basket item
Item 15: Save On Foods Large Gourmet Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Gourmet gift basket including chocolates, camembert cheese, crackers, nuts, spreads, sparkling apple juice, cookies, smoked fish, and olives. Valued at $120. Donated by Save On Foods.

Item 16: Black Diamond Day Pack Set item
Item 16: Black Diamond Day Pack Set
$40

Starting bid

Black Diamond 26L Daypack, hat, Klean Kanteen Waterbottle, pocket knife, lanyard, waterproofing wash. Valued at $250. Donated by SportChek Deerfoot Meadows and MEC Calgary.

Item 17: Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra Tickets item
Item 17: Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra Tickets
$50

Starting bid

2 tickets to Postcards from Italy on Friday May 8th at 7:30pm in section ORLFT, row R, seats 7-8. Valued at $155. Donated by the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra.

Item 18: Couples Tango Lessons item
Item 18: Couples Tango Lessons
$40

Starting bid

Four week Sunday group lesson course in Argentine Tango for a couple at Olympia Dancesports. Valued at $168. Donated by Tango Calgary.

Item 19: Studio Bell Family Membership item
Item 19: Studio Bell Family Membership
$40

Starting bid

A family membership to Studio Bell. Valued at $155. Donated by Studio Bell.

Item 20: Calaway Park Passes item
Item 20: Calaway Park Passes
$60

Starting bid

4 passes to Calaway Park valid for the 2026 season. Valued at $235. Donated by Calaway Park.

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