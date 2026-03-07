Scouts Canada - Calgary 18th Scout Group's Silent Auction Items 1-49

The EastPoint Fairmont 48-in Foosball Table combines classic style with quality gameplay for all ages. Built with a sturdy frame and durable rods, it provides stability during intense matches. The sleek wood finish adds elegance, making it a great addition to any game room. Complete with two foosballs, this table offers a ready-to-play experience, perfect for family gatherings and friendly competitions. Item can be picked up after the auction. Valued at $250. Donated by Canadian Tire.