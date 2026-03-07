Scouts Canada - Calgary 18th Scout Group's Silent Auction Items 1-49

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About this event
Starting bid
Flames Jersey signed by Lanny McDonald, Theo Fleury, Dustin Wolf, Connor Zary, Mackenzie Weeger, Rasmus Andersson, and Matt Coronato. Donated by Pete the Plumber. Valued at $400.
Starting bid
30 Gallon vertical glass terrarium that includes a mess screen lid, 60-watt daytime blue heat bulb, 13-watt tropical UVB bulb, two 5.5" deep dome lamps, thermometer/hygrometer combo, brick of compressed coconut fibre, tropical cling background, twisted leafy vine, and suction cup food and water dish. Valued at $200.
Starting bid
The EastPoint Fairmont 48-in Foosball Table combines classic style with quality gameplay for all ages. Built with a sturdy frame and durable rods, it provides stability during intense matches. The sleek wood finish adds elegance, making it a great addition to any game room. Complete with two foosballs, this table offers a ready-to-play experience, perfect for family gatherings and friendly competitions. Item can be picked up after the auction. Valued at $250. Donated by Canadian Tire.
Starting bid
Trek X-Caliber 7 from 2017. Gently used bike. Size medium ride size 161-172cm (5'3-5'8) and inseam of 76-81cm (30"-32"). Valued at $1000. Item can be picked up offsite after the auction.
Starting bid
2 Flames vs Vancouver March 28 8:00pm section 227, Row 10, seats 17+18. Valued at $470. Donated by Crossbow Investments.
Starting bid
2 Tickets to the March 18th Flames vs Blues in Section 203, Row 18, Seats 19+20. Plus signed Mackenzie Weegar photo, Flames hat, and hockey puck, and Teams Store tote bag. Valued at $250.
Starting bid
2 tickets to Flames vs Avalance, sec 215, row 11, seat 14,15. Valued at $350. Tickets will be transferred after the auction to the winning bidder.
Starting bid
2 tickets to Flames vs. Lightning on March 22, section 205, row 17, seats 18-19 plus one night stay on March 22 at Wingate Calgary South in a deluxe jacuzzi queen room. Donated by Wingate Calgary South. Valued at $510.
Starting bid
Private swim lessons provided by instructor Alex Barnes at Westside Recreation Centre. Lesson set is June 29-July 3 with no lessons on July 1. Valued at $200. Donated by Westside Recreation Center.
Starting bid
1 hour garden design consultation by MG&Co Design and 3 2-gallon shrubs/planting by Planta Landscape (sourced from Eagle Lake Nursery) chosen during the landscape and design consultation. Valued at $360. Donated by Maria Galdon & Co and Planta Landscape Inc.
Starting bid
4 private music lessons in piano, guitar, or voice OR 4 group classes for beginner piano. Expires on December 31, 2026. Valued at $170. Donated by Forte Music Studio
Starting bid
Gift certificate valid for residential house appraisal provided by Wernick Omura Real Estate Appraisal Services. Valued at $425.
Starting bid
A will package including a will, power of attorney, and personal direction provided by Christina Hassan (Carbert Waite LLP). Valued at $1500.
Starting bid
A gift basket of Verb Hair products including Ghost Shampoo, Ghost Conditioner, Ghost Hair Oil, and Ghost Hair Spray. Also includes a gift certificate ($70 value) for a hair cut and style at Love Hair Co. Package valued at $170. Donated by Love Hair Co.
Starting bid
Gourmet gift basket including chocolates, camembert cheese, crackers, nuts, spreads, sparkling apple juice, cookies, smoked fish, and olives. Valued at $120. Donated by Save On Foods.
Starting bid
Black Diamond 26L Daypack, hat, Klean Kanteen Waterbottle, pocket knife, lanyard, waterproofing wash. Valued at $250. Donated by SportChek Deerfoot Meadows and MEC Calgary.
Starting bid
2 tickets to Postcards from Italy on Friday May 8th at 7:30pm in section ORLFT, row R, seats 7-8. Valued at $155. Donated by the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra.
Starting bid
Four week Sunday group lesson course in Argentine Tango for a couple at Olympia Dancesports. Valued at $168. Donated by Tango Calgary.
Starting bid
A family membership to Studio Bell. Valued at $155. Donated by Studio Bell.
Starting bid
4 passes to Calaway Park valid for the 2026 season. Valued at $235. Donated by Calaway Park.
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