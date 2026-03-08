Scouts Canada - Calgary 18th Scout Group's Silent Auction Items 100+

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
Sake 5-piece set includes ceramic sake bottle and 4 sake cups. Cups and bottle have traditional rooster design. Set also includes 2 framed origami art pieces of Japanese woman dressed in traditional kimono. Valued at $75.
Starting bid
LEGO Set 30652: Doctor Strange Interdimensional Portal 44 pieces. LEGO Set 76241: Hulk Merch Armor 138 pieces. da Vinci's Catapult D.I Wise Collection. Rube Goldberg Sports Challenge Activity. $50 gift card to Video Game Trader. Valued at $95. Donated by Video Game Trader
Starting bid
Kit includes a Saje Aroma Om Ultrasonic Diffuser, Wildsun Botanical Body Elixir, Wildsun Illumination Body Oil, and Wildsun Infinity Botanical Bliss Perfume. Valued at $265. Donated by Saje and Wildsun.
Starting bid
Love and Lore ultra cozy blue scarf. Rocky Mountain Soap Bestsellers Collection that includes Lemongrass Bar, Juicy Orange Bar, Aloe There Bar, and Minty Tea Tree Bar. $25 Clothing Bar gift card. Valued at $105. Donated by Rocky Mountain Soap Company.
Starting bid
4 passes to Calaway Park valid for the 2026 season. Valued at $235. Donated by Calaway Park.
Starting bid
Pass for 4 people to Arcadia Escape Rooms and $50 Leopold's Tavern Gift Certificate. Valued at $170. Donated by Arcadia Escape Room and Leopold's Tavern.
Starting bid
2 certificates. Each certificate is redeemable by the bearer for one lane for one hour of bowling and shoe rentals (up to six bowlers) at Cochrane Lanes. Valued at $140. Donated by Cochrane Lanes Bowling.
Starting bid
RedEarth 33L water resistant backpack, hat, and patch. Valued at $160. Donated by RedEarth Outdoors.
Starting bid
West Elm fireside cozy blanket, West Elm white aloe candle, Icelandic volcanic salt, Vichy anti-shine UV lotion, Vichy ultra-light refreshing UV lotion, L'Occitane shea butter hand cream, and red and blue checkered scarf. Valued at $200. Donated by West Elm.
Starting bid
One skate at Olympic Oval, including rentals. A quarter chicken dinner at Swiss Chalet. One size small blue Calgary Fencing Team Hoody. Valued at $95. Donated by Olympic Oval, Swiss Chalet, and Calgary Fencing Team
Starting bid
Approximately 45 handcrafted fly fishing flies. Valued at $190. Donated by The Ritman Family.
Starting bid
Approximately 45 handcrafted fly fishing flies. Valued at $190. Donated by The Ritman Family.
Starting bid
$100 gift certificate to the Inside Line and Inside Line branded t-shirt. About Inside Line: We Are Mountain Bikers. Drooling over new technology, daydreaming about our next ride and wrenching on bikes. We only sell what we ride. Valued at $150. Donated by The Inside Line.
Starting bid
Masters Chocolat 25 Piece Assorted Box. Valued at $65. Donated by Master Chocolate. ASSORTMENT INCLUDES:
Contains: Milk • Hazelnuts • Pistachios • Peanuts • Pecans • Soy
May Contain: Milk • Hazelnuts • Peanuts • Pistachios • Almonds • Cashews • Pecans • Pine Nuts • Soy • Walnuts.
Starting bid
Locally-sourced items in Gift basket (mugs, metal spoon, edible flowers, decor). Valued at $100. Donated by Francine Gomes and Wild Ones Society.
Starting bid
Gift certificate to Wild Ones Society valid for fresh cut flowers and delivery service within Calgary City Limits. Valued at $150. Donated by Wild Ones Society.
Starting bid
Gift certificate to Wild Ones Society valid for fresh cut flowers and delivery service within Calgary City Limits. Valued at $150. Donated by Wild Ones Society.
Starting bid
A new pasta feature delivered to your door every month. Valid for a 3 month subscription. Valued at $100. Donated by La Mano.
Starting bid
One month unlimited class pass to YogaMCC. Are you struggling to find time for self-care and to put yourself first? At YogaMcc, we understand these challenges well. That's why we offer a supportive environment that provides motivation, quality teachers, and a sense of belonging.
Join our empowering community and watch as your practice blossoms, transforming your life, one breath at a time. See results as our meditative classes strengthen your body, calm your mind, and create a solid foundation to nurture your inner peace and embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery. Valued at $190. Donated by YogaMCC.
Starting bid
Gift card to Fresh Kids, a children's and women's consignment store featuring current new and gently pre-enjoyed products. Valued at $100. Donated by Fresh Kids.
Starting bid
2 Tickets to Calgary Fringe Festival from Friday July 31 to Saturday August 8 2026. Valued at $60. Donated by Calgary Fringe Festival.
Starting bid
A private yoga or pilates class provided by My Body Couture. Valued at $175. Donated by My Body Couture.
Starting bid
4 Tickets to Nate Bargatze on July 25. Valued at $400.
Starting bid
Backpack includes a Yeti mug, Capital hoody, and oil change with multi-point inspection. Valued at $400. Donated by Capital Chev Dealership.
Starting bid
Custom paintings Donated by the Jain Brothers.
Starting bid
You and 4 friends can join Rhodes Motion instructor, Elena, for a 45 minute Zumba class on April 10th from 6-6:45 at the Calgary 18th Scout Hall. Valued at $50. Donated by Elena.
Starting bid
You and 4 friends can join Rhodes Motion instructor, Elena, for a 45 minute Zumba class on April 11th from 4-4:45 at the Calgary 18th Scout Hall. Valued at $50. Donated by Elena.
Starting bid
Painting by Jains. Valued at $150.
Starting bid
Learn hands-on baking techniques in a fun and welcoming environment on May 2 from 10am-1pm at the Calgary 18th Scout Hall. Valued at $30.
Starting bid
24 pack of Toolshed beers and merchandise package (t-shirt and hat). Valued at $150. Donated by Toolshed Brewing Company.
Starting bid
$250 gift card to Toolshed Brewery. Valued at $250. Donated by Toolshed Brewing Company.
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