Scouts Canada - Calgary 18th Scout Group
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Scouts Canada - Calgary 18th Scout Group

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Scouts Canada - Calgary 18th Scout Group
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Scouts Canada - Calgary 18th Scout Group's Silent Auction Items 100+

Item 100: Japanese Sake and Art Set item
Item 100: Japanese Sake and Art Set
$30

Starting bid

Sake 5-piece set includes ceramic sake bottle and 4 sake cups. Cups and bottle have traditional rooster design. Set also includes 2 framed origami art pieces of Japanese woman dressed in traditional kimono. Valued at $75.

Item 101: STEM Toys and Video Game Gift Card item
Item 101: STEM Toys and Video Game Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

LEGO Set 30652: Doctor Strange Interdimensional Portal 44 pieces. LEGO Set 76241: Hulk Merch Armor 138 pieces. da Vinci's Catapult D.I Wise Collection. Rube Goldberg Sports Challenge Activity. $50 gift card to Video Game Trader. Valued at $95. Donated by Video Game Trader

Item 102: Home Wellness Kit item
Item 102: Home Wellness Kit
$80

Starting bid

Kit includes a Saje Aroma Om Ultrasonic Diffuser, Wildsun Botanical Body Elixir, Wildsun Illumination Body Oil, and Wildsun Infinity Botanical Bliss Perfume. Valued at $265. Donated by Saje and Wildsun.

Item 103: Cozy Collection item
Item 103: Cozy Collection
$30

Starting bid

Love and Lore ultra cozy blue scarf. Rocky Mountain Soap Bestsellers Collection that includes Lemongrass Bar, Juicy Orange Bar, Aloe There Bar, and Minty Tea Tree Bar. $25 Clothing Bar gift card. Valued at $105. Donated by Rocky Mountain Soap Company.

Item 104: Calaway Park Passes 2 item
Item 104: Calaway Park Passes 2
$60

Starting bid

4 passes to Calaway Park valid for the 2026 season. Valued at $235. Donated by Calaway Park.

Item 105: Escape Room and Dinner item
Item 105: Escape Room and Dinner item
Item 105: Escape Room and Dinner
$30

Starting bid

Pass for 4 people to Arcadia Escape Rooms and $50 Leopold's Tavern Gift Certificate. Valued at $170. Donated by Arcadia Escape Room and Leopold's Tavern.

Item 106: Bowling Passes 2 item
Item 106: Bowling Passes 2
$40

Starting bid

2 certificates. Each certificate is redeemable by the bearer for one lane for one hour of bowling and shoe rentals (up to six bowlers) at Cochrane Lanes. Valued at $140. Donated by Cochrane Lanes Bowling.

Item 107: RedEarth Backpack Set 2 item
Item 107: RedEarth Backpack Set 2
$60

Starting bid

RedEarth 33L water resistant backpack, hat, and patch. Valued at $160. Donated by RedEarth Outdoors.


Item 108: Comfort and Beauty item
Item 108: Comfort and Beauty
$40

Starting bid

West Elm fireside cozy blanket, West Elm white aloe candle, Icelandic volcanic salt, Vichy anti-shine UV lotion, Vichy ultra-light refreshing UV lotion, L'Occitane shea butter hand cream, and red and blue checkered scarf. Valued at $200. Donated by West Elm.

Item 109: Dinner and Skate for One item
Item 109: Dinner and Skate for One item
Item 109: Dinner and Skate for One item
Item 109: Dinner and Skate for One
$20

Starting bid

One skate at Olympic Oval, including rentals. A quarter chicken dinner at Swiss Chalet. One size small blue Calgary Fencing Team Hoody. Valued at $95. Donated by Olympic Oval, Swiss Chalet, and Calgary Fencing Team

Item 110: Handcrafted Fly Fishing Flies Set 1 item
Item 110: Handcrafted Fly Fishing Flies Set 1
$50

Starting bid

Approximately 45 handcrafted fly fishing flies. Valued at $190. Donated by The Ritman Family.

Item 111: Handcrafted Fly Fishing Flies Set 2 item
Item 111: Handcrafted Fly Fishing Flies Set 2
$50

Starting bid

Approximately 45 handcrafted fly fishing flies. Valued at $190. Donated by The Ritman Family.

Item 112: Inside Line Package item
Item 112: Inside Line Package
$40

Starting bid

$100 gift certificate to the Inside Line and Inside Line branded t-shirt. About Inside Line: We Are Mountain Bikers. Drooling over new technology, daydreaming about our next ride and wrenching on bikes. We only sell what we ride. Valued at $150. Donated by The Inside Line.

Item 113: Masters Chocolate Deluxe Box item
Item 113: Masters Chocolate Deluxe Box
$15

Starting bid

Masters Chocolat 25 Piece Assorted Box. Valued at $65. Donated by Master Chocolate. ASSORTMENT INCLUDES:

  1. Banana Cream Pie
  2. Double Almond Crunch Milk
  3. Butter Pecan - Milk 
  4. Cafe 
  5. Caramel Ginger
  6. Caramel Raspberry 
  7. Carrot Cake 
  8. Chewy Passionfruit Caramel 
  9. Chewy Pecan Caramel 
  10. Classic Dark 
  11. Irish Coffee
  12. Coconut Caramel - Dark 
  13. Dark Chewy Salted Caramel 
  14. Double Almond Crunch - Dark 
  15. Raspberry - Milk 
  16. Hedgehog 
  17. Jean Luc 
  18. Key Lime Pie 
  19. La Mer - Milk (Salted Caramel) 
  20. La Mer - Dark (Salted Caramel) 
  21. Lemon Meringue Pie
  22. Mini Peanut Butter Cup 
  23. Mint Caramel 
  24. Peanut Brittle 
  25. Pinon 

Contains:  Milk • Hazelnuts • Pistachios • Peanuts • Pecans • Soy 

May Contain:  Milk • Hazelnuts • Peanuts • Pistachios • Almonds • Cashews • Pecans • Pine Nuts • Soy • Walnuts.

Item 114: Francine Gomes and Wild Ones Society Gift Basket item
Item 114: Francine Gomes and Wild Ones Society Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Locally-sourced items in Gift basket (mugs, metal spoon, edible flowers, decor). Valued at $100. Donated by Francine Gomes and Wild Ones Society.

Item 115: Fresh Cut Flowers and Delivery Service 1 item
Item 115: Fresh Cut Flowers and Delivery Service 1
$40

Starting bid

Gift certificate to Wild Ones Society valid for fresh cut flowers and delivery service within Calgary City Limits. Valued at $150. Donated by Wild Ones Society.

Item 116: Fresh Cut Flowers and Delivery Service 2 item
Item 116: Fresh Cut Flowers and Delivery Service 2
$40

Starting bid

Gift certificate to Wild Ones Society valid for fresh cut flowers and delivery service within Calgary City Limits. Valued at $150. Donated by Wild Ones Society.

Item 117: Pasta Club Subscription item
Item 117: Pasta Club Subscription
$25

Starting bid

A new pasta feature delivered to your door every month. Valid for a 3 month subscription. Valued at $100. Donated by La Mano.

Item 118: Yoga MCC Pass item
Item 118: Yoga MCC Pass
$50

Starting bid

One month unlimited class pass to YogaMCC. Are you struggling to find time for self-care and to put yourself first? At YogaMcc, we understand these challenges well. That's why we offer a supportive environment that provides motivation, quality teachers, and a sense of belonging.

 

Join our empowering community and watch as your practice blossoms, transforming your life, one breath at a time. See results as our meditative classes strengthen your body, calm your mind, and create a solid foundation to nurture your inner peace and embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery. Valued at $190. Donated by YogaMCC.

Item 119: Fresh Kids Gift Card item
Item 119: Fresh Kids Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Gift card to Fresh Kids, a children's and women's consignment store featuring current new and gently pre-enjoyed products. Valued at $100. Donated by Fresh Kids.

Item 120: Calgary Fringe Festival Tickets item
Item 120: Calgary Fringe Festival Tickets
$20

Starting bid

2 Tickets to Calgary Fringe Festival from Friday July 31 to Saturday August 8 2026. Valued at $60. Donated by Calgary Fringe Festival.

Item 121: Private Yoga or Pilates Class item
Item 121: Private Yoga or Pilates Class
$40

Starting bid

A private yoga or pilates class provided by My Body Couture. Valued at $175. Donated by My Body Couture.

Item 122: Tickets to Nate Bargatze item
Item 122: Tickets to Nate Bargatze
$100

Starting bid

4 Tickets to Nate Bargatze on July 25. Valued at $400.

Item 123: Capital Chev Car Package item
Item 123: Capital Chev Car Package
$100

Starting bid

Backpack includes a Yeti mug, Capital hoody, and oil change with multi-point inspection. Valued at $400. Donated by Capital Chev Dealership.

Item 124: Landscape Paintings Collection item
Item 124: Landscape Paintings Collection item
Item 124: Landscape Paintings Collection
$100

Starting bid

Custom paintings Donated by the Jain Brothers.

Item 125: Zumba Class for 5 April 10 item
Item 125: Zumba Class for 5 April 10
$15

Starting bid

You and 4 friends can join Rhodes Motion instructor, Elena, for a 45 minute Zumba class on April 10th from 6-6:45 at the Calgary 18th Scout Hall. Valued at $50. Donated by Elena.

Item 126: Zumba Class for 5 April 11 item
Item 126: Zumba Class for 5 April 11
$15

Starting bid

You and 4 friends can join Rhodes Motion instructor, Elena, for a 45 minute Zumba class on April 11th from 4-4:45 at the Calgary 18th Scout Hall. Valued at $50. Donated by Elena.

Item 127: Mountain Painting item
Item 127: Mountain Painting
$40

Starting bid

Painting by Jains. Valued at $150.

Item 128: Baking Class item
Item 128: Baking Class
$10

Starting bid

Learn hands-on baking techniques in a fun and welcoming environment on May 2 from 10am-1pm at the Calgary 18th Scout Hall. Valued at $30.

Item 129: Toolshed Package item
Item 129: Toolshed Package
$50

Starting bid

24 pack of Toolshed beers and merchandise package (t-shirt and hat). Valued at $150. Donated by Toolshed Brewing Company.

Item 130: Toolshed Gift Card item
Item 130: Toolshed Gift Card
$100

Starting bid

$250 gift card to Toolshed Brewery. Valued at $250. Donated by Toolshed Brewing Company.

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