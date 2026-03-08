Scouts Canada - Calgary 18th Scout Group's Silent Auction Items 100+

One month unlimited class pass to YogaMCC. Are you struggling to find time for self-care and to put yourself first? At YogaMcc, we understand these challenges well. That's why we offer a supportive environment that provides motivation, quality teachers, and a sense of belonging.

Join our empowering community and watch as your practice blossoms, transforming your life, one breath at a time. See results as our meditative classes strengthen your body, calm your mind, and create a solid foundation to nurture your inner peace and embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery. Valued at $190. Donated by YogaMCC.