Scouts Canada - Calgary 18th Scout Group
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Scouts Canada - Calgary 18th Scout Group

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Scouts Canada - Calgary 18th Scout Group
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Scouts Canada - Calgary 18th Scout Group's Silent Auction Items 50-99

Item 50: Collectible Woodsong "Love of a Child" Figurine item
Item 50: Collectible Woodsong "Love of a Child" Figurine
$10

Starting bid

Demdaco Woodson "Love of a Child" Figurine. Valued at $40.

Item 51: Collectible Woodsong "Wonder at the Little Things" item
Item 51: Collectible Woodsong "Wonder at the Little Things"
$10

Starting bid

Demdaco Woodsong "Wonder at the Little Things" Figurine. Valued at $30.

Item 52: Collectible Woodsong " Together" Figurine item
Item 52: Collectible Woodsong " Together" Figurine
$10

Starting bid

Demdaco Woodsong "Together" Figurine. Valued at $40.

Item 53: Collectible Woodsong "Mother's Love" Figurine item
Item 53: Collectible Woodsong "Mother's Love" Figurine
$10

Starting bid

Demdaco Woodsong "Mother's Love" Figurine. Valued at $30.

Item 54: Collectible Woodsong "Generations" Figurine item
Item 54: Collectible Woodsong "Generations" Figurine
$5

Starting bid

Demdaco Woodsong "Generations" Figurine. Valued at $15

Item 55: Collectible Woodsong "Little Joy" Figurine item
Item 55: Collectible Woodsong "Little Joy" Figurine
$10

Starting bid

Demdaco Woodsong "Little Joys" Figurine. Valued at $30

Item 56: Rocky Mountain Symphony Orchestra Tickets item
Item 56: Rocky Mountain Symphony Orchestra Tickets
$25

Starting bid

2 tickets to Stings Attached Concert on Friday March 27 at 7:30pm at Summit View Unit Church. The Rocky Mountain Symphony Orchestra teams up with ReMix: Powered by Revv 52 and their 5-piece band for Strings Attached - an electrifying concert of rock and pop classics! Featuring hits from Led Zeppelin, Elvis, U2, Queen, Elton John, and more. Valued at $75. Donated by Rocky Mountain Symphony Orchestra.

Item 57: Superstore Groceries item
Item 57: Superstore Groceries
$25

Starting bid

$100 Superstore gift card. Valued at $100. Donated by Superstore.

Item 58: WinSport Mini Golf Passes item
Item 58: WinSport Mini Golf Passes
$20

Starting bid

Two adult and four youth mini golf vouchers at WinSport Mini Golf. Valued at $73. Donated by WinSport.

Item 59: Photography Session item
Item 59: Photography Session
$250

Starting bid

A Petite photography session of 30 minutes with 20 files by Visual Hues Photography. Expires Dec 31 2027. Valued at $575. Donated by Visual Hues Photography.

Item 60: Gregory Paragon 60L Backpack item
Item 60: Gregory Paragon 60L Backpack
$120

Starting bid

The Paragon 60 was built with superior comfort in mind for goal-oriented hikers, but intentionally lightweight for thru-hikers. Sized and fitted for men and featuring the FreeFloat hip belt that flexes with you, independent of the frame, so you use less energy. The Air-Cushion Mesh back panel is over 90% air helping you stay cool while you grind it out. Keep essentials close with the on-the-go pocket, built for your Garmin inReach, sunglasses and snacks. The full length side-loading zipper allows for easy organization and the zippered bottom sleeping bag compartment with removable divider keeps everything where it should be. Valued at $380.

Item 61: Goodlife Fitness Package item
Item 61: Goodlife Fitness Package
$60

Starting bid

Free 1 month membership + bag, bottle, strength tube, healthy eats book. Valued at $250. Donated by Goodlife Fitness.

Item 62: Garmin Vivoactive 6 Watch item
Item 62: Garmin Vivoactive 6 Watch item
Item 62: Garmin Vivoactive 6 Watch
$150

Starting bid

Garmin Vivoactive 6 Watch. The Garmin vívoactive 6 is a 42 mm, AMOLED-display GPS smartwatch featuring roughly 11 days of battery life, advanced health monitoring and 80+ apps. It focuses on comprehensive fitness tracking with daily suggested workouts, music storage, and Garmin Pay, catering to users wanting a sleek, capable, and durable fitness-first device.Valued at $440. Donated by Garmin Canada.

Item 63: Early Music Voices Concert item
Item 63: Early Music Voices Concert
$25

Starting bid

Two tickets to Traversees concert on Sunday May 3 2026 at 3pm at Christ Church Elbow Park. Experience a musical exploration that crosses borders, cultures, and centuries. Valued at $80. Donated by Early Music Voices.

Item 64: Spin Classes item
Item 64: Spin Classes
$30

Starting bid

"3 Class Pass" for spin or indoor cycling at The Doctrine's Downtown Cycling Studio. Valued at $105. Donated by The Doctrine.

Item 65: Merchants Gift Card item
Item 65: Merchants Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

$100 gift card to Merchants Restaurant. Valued at $100. Donated by Merchants Restaurant

Item 66: Curly Hair Supplies Basket item
Item 66: Curly Hair Supplies Basket
$40

Starting bid

One Step Bleach and Colour Kit, Kenra Allcurl Cleansing Rinse, Kenra Allcurl Balancing Conditioner, Invigo Volume Boost, Kenra Allcurl Defining Jelly, Goldwell Color Protection. Valued at $150. Donated by Chatters Hair Salon.

Item 67: "Rosehip" Photo Print by Stan Kwong item
Item 67: "Rosehip" Photo Print by Stan Kwong
$10

Starting bid

"Rosehip" photo print by Stan Kwong. Valued $45.

Item 68: "One Eye" Acrylic on Canvas by Stan Kwong item
Item 68: "One Eye" Acrylic on Canvas by Stan Kwong
$15

Starting bid

"One Eye" Acrylic on Canvas by Stan Kwong. Valued at $60.

Item 69: "Van Gogh III" Digital Print by Stan Kwong item
Item 69: "Van Gogh III" Digital Print by Stan Kwong
$10

Starting bid

"Van Gogh III" Digital Print by Stan Kwong. Valued at $40

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