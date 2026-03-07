Scouts Canada - Calgary 18th Scout Group's Silent Auction Items 50-99

The Paragon 60 was built with superior comfort in mind for goal-oriented hikers, but intentionally lightweight for thru-hikers. Sized and fitted for men and featuring the FreeFloat hip belt that flexes with you, independent of the frame, so you use less energy. The Air-Cushion Mesh back panel is over 90% air helping you stay cool while you grind it out. Keep essentials close with the on-the-go pocket, built for your Garmin inReach, sunglasses and snacks. The full length side-loading zipper allows for easy organization and the zippered bottom sleeping bag compartment with removable divider keeps everything where it should be. Valued at $380.