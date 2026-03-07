Scouts Canada - Calgary 18th Scout Group's Silent Auction Items 50-99

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
Demdaco Woodson "Love of a Child" Figurine. Valued at $40.
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Demdaco Woodsong "Wonder at the Little Things" Figurine. Valued at $30.
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Demdaco Woodsong "Together" Figurine. Valued at $40.
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Demdaco Woodsong "Mother's Love" Figurine. Valued at $30.
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Demdaco Woodsong "Generations" Figurine. Valued at $15
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Demdaco Woodsong "Little Joys" Figurine. Valued at $30
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2 tickets to Stings Attached Concert on Friday March 27 at 7:30pm at Summit View Unit Church. The Rocky Mountain Symphony Orchestra teams up with ReMix: Powered by Revv 52 and their 5-piece band for Strings Attached - an electrifying concert of rock and pop classics! Featuring hits from Led Zeppelin, Elvis, U2, Queen, Elton John, and more. Valued at $75. Donated by Rocky Mountain Symphony Orchestra.
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$100 Superstore gift card. Valued at $100. Donated by Superstore.
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Two adult and four youth mini golf vouchers at WinSport Mini Golf. Valued at $73. Donated by WinSport.
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A Petite photography session of 30 minutes with 20 files by Visual Hues Photography. Expires Dec 31 2027. Valued at $575. Donated by Visual Hues Photography.
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The Paragon 60 was built with superior comfort in mind for goal-oriented hikers, but intentionally lightweight for thru-hikers. Sized and fitted for men and featuring the FreeFloat hip belt that flexes with you, independent of the frame, so you use less energy. The Air-Cushion Mesh back panel is over 90% air helping you stay cool while you grind it out. Keep essentials close with the on-the-go pocket, built for your Garmin inReach, sunglasses and snacks. The full length side-loading zipper allows for easy organization and the zippered bottom sleeping bag compartment with removable divider keeps everything where it should be. Valued at $380.
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Free 1 month membership + bag, bottle, strength tube, healthy eats book. Valued at $250. Donated by Goodlife Fitness.
Starting bid
Garmin Vivoactive 6 Watch. The Garmin vívoactive 6 is a 42 mm, AMOLED-display GPS smartwatch featuring roughly 11 days of battery life, advanced health monitoring and 80+ apps. It focuses on comprehensive fitness tracking with daily suggested workouts, music storage, and Garmin Pay, catering to users wanting a sleek, capable, and durable fitness-first device.Valued at $440. Donated by Garmin Canada.
Starting bid
Two tickets to Traversees concert on Sunday May 3 2026 at 3pm at Christ Church Elbow Park. Experience a musical exploration that crosses borders, cultures, and centuries. Valued at $80. Donated by Early Music Voices.
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"3 Class Pass" for spin or indoor cycling at The Doctrine's Downtown Cycling Studio. Valued at $105. Donated by The Doctrine.
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$100 gift card to Merchants Restaurant. Valued at $100. Donated by Merchants Restaurant
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One Step Bleach and Colour Kit, Kenra Allcurl Cleansing Rinse, Kenra Allcurl Balancing Conditioner, Invigo Volume Boost, Kenra Allcurl Defining Jelly, Goldwell Color Protection. Valued at $150. Donated by Chatters Hair Salon.
Starting bid
"Rosehip" photo print by Stan Kwong. Valued $45.
Starting bid
"One Eye" Acrylic on Canvas by Stan Kwong. Valued at $60.
Starting bid
"Van Gogh III" Digital Print by Stan Kwong. Valued at $40
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