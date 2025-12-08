Scouts Canada - Haarlem Jamborette's Shop

Offered by
Official necker for the 2023 Scouts Canada contingent to the Haarlem Jamborette. This necker comes in three different styles.
For this style, it features a map of Canada with all the groups that attended in 2023 represented as bright stars. Also features the Village mascot animals as constellations.
For this style, it features the Haarlem Jamborette logo as a constellation in the night sky
Representing our British Columbia groups
Representing our Alberta groups
Representing our Ontario groups
Representing our Newfoundland & Labrador groups
Ghotan the Goose representing the CMT. One of five village crests that connect together!
Makote the coyote representing the southern Ontario groups. One of five village crests that connect together!
Mitik the racoon representing the northern & eastern Ontario groups. One of five village crests that connect together!
Qanik the polar bear representing the Newfoundland groups. One of five village crests that connect together!
Yukelik the raven representing the Alberta and British Columbia groups. One of five village crests that connect together!
All five village crests for SCHJ 2023!
The maple leaf glows in the dark!
