Scouts Canada - Haarlem Jamborette

Offered by

Scouts Canada - Haarlem Jamborette

About this shop

Scouts Canada - Haarlem Jamborette's Shop

SCHJ Necker - Map of Canada item
SCHJ Necker - Map of Canada
$25

Official necker for the 2023 Scouts Canada contingent to the Haarlem Jamborette. This necker comes in three different styles.

For this style, it features a map of Canada with all the groups that attended in 2023 represented as bright stars. Also features the Village mascot animals as constellations.

SCHJ Necker - HJ Logo item
SCHJ Necker - HJ Logo
$25

Official necker for the 2023 Scouts Canada contingent to the Haarlem Jamborette. This necker comes in three different styles.

For this style, it features the Haarlem Jamborette logo as a constellation in the night sky

Chenoot West Necker item
Chenoot West Necker
$25

Representing our British Columbia groups

Chenoot East Necker item
Chenoot East Necker
$25

Representing our Alberta groups

Kosi & Wabikon Necker item
Kosi & Wabikon Necker
$25

Representing our Ontario groups

Siku Necker item
Siku Necker
$25

Representing our Newfoundland & Labrador groups

Ghotan Crest item
Ghotan Crest
$3

Ghotan the Goose representing the CMT. One of five village crests that connect together!

Makote Crest item
Makote Crest
$3

Makote the coyote representing the southern Ontario groups. One of five village crests that connect together!

Mitik Crest item
Mitik Crest
$3

Mitik the racoon representing the northern & eastern Ontario groups. One of five village crests that connect together!

Qanik Crest item
Qanik Crest
$3

Qanik the polar bear representing the Newfoundland groups. One of five village crests that connect together!

Yukelik Crest item
Yukelik Crest
$3

Yukelik the raven representing the Alberta and British Columbia groups. One of five village crests that connect together!

Full Village Crest Set item
Full Village Crest Set
$20

All five village crests for SCHJ 2023!

Chenoot Raven Woggle item
Chenoot Raven Woggle
$5

The maple leaf glows in the dark!

Kosi Coyote Woggle item
Kosi Coyote Woggle
$5

The maple leaf glows in the dark!

Mitik Racoon Woggle item
Mitik Racoon Woggle
$5

Maple leaf glows in the dark!

Siku Polar Bear Woggle item
Siku Polar Bear Woggle
$5

Maple leaf glows in the dark!

Canada/Netherlands Buff item
Canada/Netherlands Buff
$10
Metal SCHJ 2023 Pin item
Metal SCHJ 2023 Pin
$4
SCHJ 2023 Official Crest item
SCHJ 2023 Official Crest
$3
Add a donation for Scouts Canada - Haarlem Jamborette

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!