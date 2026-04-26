Scuderia Ferrari club of Ontario

Hosted by

Scuderia Ferrari club of Ontario

About this event

Scuderia Ferrari Golf Tournament

8525 Mississauga Rd

Brampton, ON L6Y 0C1, Canada

Dinner Only
$120

Join us for dinner only

Golf + Dinner
$350

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities Including golf and dinner

Foursome Package
$1,400

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities including golf and Dinner For (4) Golfers

Helicopter Ball Drop
$100

Take part in the most exciting moment of the tournament.

Each ball purchased gives you a chance to win a premium prize during the helicopter ball drop.


How it works:

  • 400 balls are dropped from a helicopter
  • The closest ball to the target wins

Prize: 7 Day trip to the 2027 Monza Grand Prix, Including hotel, Bus and tours.

Helicopter Ball Drop Multi Pack (3)
$250

Get (3) three balls for the ball drop!


Each ball purchased gives you a chance to win a premium prize during the helicopter ball drop.


How it works:

  • 400 balls are dropped from a helicopter
  • The closest ball to the target wins

Prize:7 Day trip to the 2027 Monza Grand Prix, Including hotel, Bus and tours.

Title Sponsor
$5,000

Position your brand at the forefront of the event as the exclusive Title Sponsor.

This package offers maximum visibility and direct engagement with a curated audience of decision-makers and high-value attendees.

Includes:

  • Event naming rights
  • Premium logo placement across all event materials
  • Speaking opportunity during the event
  • Banner placement at the main event area
  • Social media promotion before and after the event

 This is the highest level of exposure available.



Helicopter Sponsor
$3,000

Be part of the most exciting moment of the day.

The helicopter ball drop is a high-energy highlight that draws full attention from all attendees.


Includes:

  • Branding during the helicopter ball drop
  • Recognition during prize announcements
  • Association with one of the most memorable experiences of the event

 High engagement + high visibility.


Cart Sponsor
$2,000

Get your brand seen all day long.

As the Cart Sponsor, your logo will be placed on every golf cart, ensuring continuous exposure throughout the entire tournament.


Includes:

  • Logo placement on all golf carts
  • High-frequency visibility across the course
  • Recognition during event announcements

 One of the most visible sponsorship opportunities.



Breakfast Sponsor
$700

Start the day strong and put your brand front and center as guests arrive.

This is a prime opportunity to create a great first impression with all attendees.


Requirement:

  • Sponsor must supply breakfast for participants

Includes:

  • Branding at the breakfast station
  • Opportunity to distribute products or samples
  • Verbal recognition during opening announcements

 Perfect for food, beverage, and hospitality brands.


Club House Sponsor
$500

Gain exposure in one of the most high-traffic areas of the event.

The clubhouse is where players gather before, during, and after the round.


Includes:

  • Branding within the clubhouse
  • Event signage placement
  • Recognition during announcements

 A great entry-level sponsorship with strong visibility.



Hole Sponsor
$500

Put your brand directly on the course.

As a Hole Sponsor, you’ll have a dedicated presence at one of the 18 holes, giving you direct interaction with every group.


Includes:

  • Branded signage at a designated hole
  • Opportunity to engage with golfers on-site

 Great for local businesses and client-facing brands.



GPS Sponsor
$500

An affordable way to get your brand involved in a premium event.

Perfect for businesses looking for visibility and association with the Ferrari Club experience.


Includes:

  • Logo placement across event materials
  • Recognition in sponsor listings

 Limited availability — ideal for quick exposure.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!