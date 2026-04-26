Scuderia Ferrari Golf Tournament

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About this event
Join us for dinner only
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities Including golf and dinner
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities including golf and Dinner For (4) Golfers
Take part in the most exciting moment of the tournament.
Each ball purchased gives you a chance to win a premium prize during the helicopter ball drop.
How it works:
Prize: 7 Day trip to the 2027 Monza Grand Prix, Including hotel, Bus and tours.
Get (3) three balls for the ball drop!
Each ball purchased gives you a chance to win a premium prize during the helicopter ball drop.
How it works:
Prize:7 Day trip to the 2027 Monza Grand Prix, Including hotel, Bus and tours.
Position your brand at the forefront of the event as the exclusive Title Sponsor.
This package offers maximum visibility and direct engagement with a curated audience of decision-makers and high-value attendees.
Includes:
This is the highest level of exposure available.
Be part of the most exciting moment of the day.
The helicopter ball drop is a high-energy highlight that draws full attention from all attendees.
Includes:
High engagement + high visibility.
Get your brand seen all day long.
As the Cart Sponsor, your logo will be placed on every golf cart, ensuring continuous exposure throughout the entire tournament.
Includes:
One of the most visible sponsorship opportunities.
Start the day strong and put your brand front and center as guests arrive.
This is a prime opportunity to create a great first impression with all attendees.
Requirement:
Includes:
Perfect for food, beverage, and hospitality brands.
Gain exposure in one of the most high-traffic areas of the event.
The clubhouse is where players gather before, during, and after the round.
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A great entry-level sponsorship with strong visibility.
Put your brand directly on the course.
As a Hole Sponsor, you’ll have a dedicated presence at one of the 18 holes, giving you direct interaction with every group.
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Great for local businesses and client-facing brands.
An affordable way to get your brand involved in a premium event.
Perfect for businesses looking for visibility and association with the Ferrari Club experience.
Includes:
Limited availability — ideal for quick exposure.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!