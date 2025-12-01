SEA Speed Dating Event

This ticket grants you entry to the SEA Speed Dating & Social Mixer.

After checkout, you will receive a short Connection Profile Form that helps us personalize your experience.

The form will ask for basic details such as your name, preferred track (Romantic or Friendship), conversation style, and a few interests. This information is used only to prepare your event name card and to help us balance rotations for a smooth, enjoyable night.

✨ Why we collect this:

• To create personalized name cards

• To match conversation preferences

• To organize rotations efficiently

• To help you meet people you’ll genuinely connect with

All information is kept private and used only for day-of event logistics.

Thank you for helping us create a warm, inclusive, and memorable experience!