SEA Speed Dating Event

Toronto, ON M5S 1A1, Canada
This ticket grants you entry to the SEA Speed Dating & Social Mixer.
After checkout, you will receive a short Connection Profile Form that helps us personalize your experience.
The form will ask for basic details such as your name, preferred track (Romantic or Friendship), conversation style, and a few interests. This information is used only to prepare your event name card and to help us balance rotations for a smooth, enjoyable night.
✨ Why we collect this:
• To create personalized name cards
• To match conversation preferences
• To organize rotations efficiently
• To help you meet people you’ll genuinely connect with
All information is kept private and used only for day-of event logistics.
Thank you for helping us create a warm, inclusive, and memorable experience!
