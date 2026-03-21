Seafood Fest and Auction 2026

1 ticket = 1 seat at the Seafood Dinner
Please note that this event will have assigned seating, and only tickets purchased together can be *guaranteed* to be seated together.
So, if you would like to be seated with another person or group who has bought (or will buy) tickets in a separate transaction, please leave us a comment in the form below. We will make every effort to accommodate your request.
If you want to be *absolutely sure* you’re sitting together, then please buy a block of tickets for your group in one transaction.
1 ticket = 1 seat at the Seafood Dinner
Please note that this event will have assigned seating, and only tickets purchased together can be *guaranteed* to be seated together.
So, if you would like to be seated with another person or group who has bought (or will buy) tickets in a separate transaction, please leave us a comment in the form below. We will make every effort to accommodate your request.
If you want to be *absolutely sure* you’re sitting together, then please buy a block of tickets for your group in one transaction.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!