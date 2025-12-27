Seamus Gee Legacy Project's Spring Auction

$70 Gift Certificate

Can be used for products and services

Cannot be used for gratuity

No Cash Value

No Expiry



Valid ONLY at:

8850 Walnut Grove Dr, Langley, BC



Website - www.prismhairdesigns.com





Exciting times and great people are the cornerstone of our business. Throughout the years, our clients and stylists have led us through changes and growth which has made our hair salons the talk of the town. Currently over 700 guests visit our salons each week. Imagination, Inspiration and Style. You bet, without it we’d be nowhere and fast.



Each of our stores employs some of the areas finest stylists who are licensed professionals, keen on maintaining a competitive advantage over other salons by constantly upgrading their skills and trend awareness. Career opportunities exist for these types of talented and motivated hairstylists.



At Prism Hair Designs, we strive to provide outstanding, professional hair care to our clients at a price which is reasonable. By employing experienced stylists, rest assured that the results we achieve will compare with all of the areas finest salons.