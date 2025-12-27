Seamus Gee Legacy Project's Spring Auction

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About this event
197th Street, Langley, BC
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card
No Cash Value
No Expiry date
#105 21183 88th Ave, Langley, BC
Website: Cortado Cafe and Coffee House
At Cortado Cafe and Coffee House, we are passionate about creating a space where the Walnut Grove community can come together to share experiences over delicious food and custom beverages. Based in the center of Walnut Grove, our cafe offers a positive environment for locals, students, and visitors alike.
Starting bid
(1) Cheesy Bread
(2) Medium 3 Topping Pizzas
Coupons Have No Cash Value
No Expiry Date
Valid at these 5 locations:
27516 Fraser Highway, Aldergrove, BC
#170 20330 88th Ave, Langley, BC
#104/105 - 22314 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC
#115 4061 200th Street, Langley, BC
#115 7920 206th Street, Langley, BC
Website - www.dominos.ca
Starting bid
Gate 22 Wine Tasting For 4:
Reservations Required
Cannot Be Redeemed For Wine Or Products
Must Present Certificate Upon Arrival
No Cash Value
Expires September 28, 2026
Must be 19+ years of age
Redeemable At: 19288 22 Ave, Surrey, BC
Website: www.gate22winery.com
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card
No Cash Value
No Expiry Date
Redeemable At:
Harry & Son's Barber locations:
5679 176 Street Cloverdale, BC
#15 20349 88 Avenue Langley, BC
Michaud's Salon Spa Skincare Centre:
5669 176 Street Surrey, BC
Starting bid
Wine Tasting For 4
No Expiry Date
No Cash Value
Must be 19+ yrs of age
Redeemable at: 21113 16 Ave, Langley, BC
Website: www.festinalente.ca
Starting bid
$70 Gift Certificate
Can be used for products and services
Cannot be used for gratuity
No Cash Value
No Expiry
Valid ONLY at:
8850 Walnut Grove Dr, Langley, BC
Website - www.prismhairdesigns.com
Exciting times and great people are the cornerstone of our business. Throughout the years, our clients and stylists have led us through changes and growth which has made our hair salons the talk of the town. Currently over 700 guests visit our salons each week. Imagination, Inspiration and Style. You bet, without it we’d be nowhere and fast.
Each of our stores employs some of the areas finest stylists who are licensed professionals, keen on maintaining a competitive advantage over other salons by constantly upgrading their skills and trend awareness. Career opportunities exist for these types of talented and motivated hairstylists.
At Prism Hair Designs, we strive to provide outstanding, professional hair care to our clients at a price which is reasonable. By employing experienced stylists, rest assured that the results we achieve will compare with all of the areas finest salons.
Starting bid
$50 Gift Certificate
One Time Redemption Only
Cannot be redeemed for cash or alcohol
Cannot be combined with any other offer
No Cash Value
Expires October 31st, 2026
Valid ONLY at:
20100 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC
Website - www.montanas.ca
Canada's Home For BBQ
Montana's BBQ & Bar is a Canadian comfort food restaurant and sports bar that is famous for barbeque classics like in-house smoked pork ribs and beef brisket, tender steaks and juicy burgers which are paired perfectly with catching the game. Montana's is home for fun-to-eat smoked and barbecued comfort food. Our vibe is fun, we're a casual and unpretentious restaurant; where you can laugh heartily, cheer on the game and enjoy your friends and family while biting into a juicy steak, fall-off-the-bone BBQ sauced ribs or grabbing a beer with a friend.
Starting bid
$25 Gift Certificate
No Cash Value
No Expiry Date
Must be 19+ years of age
Website: https://www.mainlandwhisky.com/
THE ROAD LESS TRAVELLED:
OWNER/CO-FOUNDER, STEVE WATTS STUDIED THE ART OF DISTILLING IN SOUTH TEXAS WHEN HIS FAMILY TEMPORARILY RELOCATED TO THE REGION IN THE MID-2000'S. COMPLETELY EMMERSED AND MESMORIZED BY THE LORE AND THE TECHNIQUES HE LEARNED THERE, IT BECAME HIS GOAL TO BRING THE ART OF AMERICAN STYLE WHISKY BACK TO CANADA.
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card
No Cash Value
No Expiry Date
Valid at all locations across Canada
Website - www.realcanadiansuperstore.ca
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card
No Cash Value
No Expiry Date
Valid at all locations across Canada
Website - www.realcanadiansuperstore.ca
Starting bid
(1) $20 Coupon & (1) $5 Coupon
Vouchers Are Non-Transferable
Only Valid For Regular Menu Items
Vouchers Cannot Be Combined
Each Individual Voucher Must Be Used In A Single Transaction
Can Only Be Used For Instore Purchases
Not Valid With Other Promos Or Offers
No Cash Value
No Expiry Date
Redeemable ONLY At: 2989 272 Street, Aldergrove, BC
Website: https://www.veronicasperogies.com/
How it Began
**A unique take on Traditional Food**
One of the best things about Veronica's Gourmet Perogies is the abundance of unique flavours that put a spin on a traditional perogy. From Pizza Perogies to Turkey Dinner Perogies, there is sure to be a perogy just for you!
**Kindness and Heart for Community**
In addition to hard work and delicious perogies, Veronica makes a point of giving back to the community. She supports a wide variety of local programs and charities such as Acts of Kindness, Happy Herd Animal Sanctuary and Cops for Cancer. She also does everything she can to buy ingredients from local farms and businesses.
Aside from mouth water-watering flavours, she attributes her success to the following principles, works hard and be kind to others.
Being a vegan or a non-vegan, there is a perogy for you!
We have a flavour to suit every palate.
Starting bid
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card
No Cash Value
No Expiry Date
Redeemable ONLY At:
100-20376 86th Avenue, Langley BC
Website: https://bbistro.ca
‘A blend of Montreal & New Orleans cuisine’
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card
No Cash Value
No Expiry Date
Redeemable ONLY At:
100-20376 86th Avenue, Langley BC
Website: https://bbistro.ca
‘A blend of Montreal & New Orleans cuisine’
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card
No Cash Value
No Expiry Date
Redeemable At All Hard Bean Brunch Co. Locations
Website: https://thehardbeanbrunchco.com/
A place where families reunite, friends meet after an epic night and you prepare for a day of sports & adventure. At Hard Bean Brunch Co.™ we aim to carry this feeling all hours of the day. A business casual restaurant with a Brunch infused menu. Pancakes for dessert? Yes please!
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card
No Cash Value
Expires October 8, 2025
Website - www.sammyjs.ca
Valid at all Sammy J's Grill & Bar locations:
#101-19925 Willowbrook Drive, Langley, BC
22638 119 Ave, Maple Ridge, BC
15770 Croydon Drive, South Surrey, BC
190-525 Highway 97, West Kelowna, BC
When we were growing up, we shared a passion for simple, honest food. In 1996 Mike acted on this passion and opened the first Sammy J’s in Langley City. Steve joined later in 2010. After almost 20 years in the business our food and restaurants continue to evolve but our values remain the same: we’re just regular guys who believe in putting the heart and soul back into the restaurant business. We serve great food using fresh, local ingredients and make sure every bite bursts with flavor.
You’ll love hanging out at Sammy J’s. We know you’ll appreciate the newly designed contemporary interiors. You’ll also love our open concept lounge and our signature bar, known as ‘The Rock’. The wrap-around design creates a social gathering place for guests to watch live sporting events and streaming music videos or simply gather for a glass of wine or some casual drinks. Think of it as the world’s best living room where you can enjoy lively conversation, always see the TV (75” LED screens) and enjoy a never-ending supply of ice-cold beer!
We’re also proud of our modern yet casual dining room with entertainment where you’ll feel relaxed and encouraged to just be yourself. Whether it’s a working lunch, a night out with friends, a family gathering or a meal with the kids, Sammy J’s is the right place for you.
We look forward to welcoming you as our guests and sharing great food soon.
– Mike & Steve
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card
No Cash Value
No Expiry Date
Must be 19+ yrs of age
Website: https://www.campbeer.ca/
Founded by 100% local ownership with grassroots in the homebrewing community and a strong passion for craft beer. Camp is a community-based brewery and tasting room supplying the need for better beer and quenching the thirst of craft for our friends and neighbors.
We wanted to bring a relaxed casual meeting place to the Fraser Valley. With an over-sized outdoor patio and glass roll-up doors to the tasting room and brewery, we believe beer is best enjoyed outdoors.
PASSION: For all that is craft
Our plan is to brew the best beer we can with creativity and a solid passion for beer.
COMMUNITY: A meeting place
An all-inclusive gathering area with the common bind of discovering new local tastes and experiences. The feeling of belonging and always being welcome. We are home.
ADVENTURE: While in the Valley
We strive to be inventive and collaborative with an ever-changing lineup of craft beverages. Whether you sit around the fire on our patio or bring a growler of our beer with you on an outing, we are about experiencing good times together.
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card
No Cash Value
No Expiry Date
Must be 19+ yrs of age
Website: https://www.campbeer.ca/
Founded by 100% local ownership with grassroots in the homebrewing community and a strong passion for craft beer. Camp is a community-based brewery and tasting room supplying the need for better beer and quenching the thirst of craft for our friends and neighbors.
We wanted to bring a relaxed casual meeting place to the Fraser Valley. With an over-sized outdoor patio and glass roll-up doors to the tasting room and brewery, we believe beer is best enjoyed outdoors.
PASSION: For all that is craft
Our plan is to brew the best beer we can with creativity and a solid passion for beer.
COMMUNITY: A meeting place
An all-inclusive gathering area with the common bind of discovering new local tastes and experiences. The feeling of belonging and always being welcome. We are home.
ADVENTURE: While in the Valley
We strive to be inventive and collaborative with an ever-changing lineup of craft beverages. Whether you sit around the fire on our patio or bring a growler of our beer with you on an outing, we are about experiencing good times together.
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card
No Cash Value
No Expiry
Valid at:
All Participating Popeye locations in Canada
Website: www.popeyeschicken.ca
In 1972 in New Orleans, Louisiana, a taste sensation was born. What began with one small restaurant and one big idea turned into a craze that swept the nation—and the world.
Alvin C. Copeland Sr., opens “Chicken on the Run” in the New Orleans suburb of Arabi, Louisiana serving traditional Southern-fried chicken.
After several months of lackluster performance, he reopens the restaurant as “Popeyes” (after Popeye Doyle of The French Connection). This time he sells spicy, New Orleans-style chicken.
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card
No Cash Value
No Expiry
Valid at:
All Participating Popeye locations in Canada
Website: www.popeyeschicken.ca
In 1972 in New Orleans, Louisiana, a taste sensation was born. What began with one small restaurant and one big idea turned into a craze that swept the nation—and the world.
Alvin C. Copeland Sr., opens “Chicken on the Run” in the New Orleans suburb of Arabi, Louisiana serving traditional Southern-fried chicken.
After several months of lackluster performance, he reopens the restaurant as “Popeyes” (after Popeye Doyle of The French Connection). This time he sells spicy, New Orleans-style chicken.
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card
No Cash Value
No Expiry
Valid at:
All Participating Popeye locations in Canada
Website: www.popeyeschicken.ca
In 1972 in New Orleans, Louisiana, a taste sensation was born. What began with one small restaurant and one big idea turned into a craze that swept the nation—and the world.
Alvin C. Copeland Sr., opens “Chicken on the Run” in the New Orleans suburb of Arabi, Louisiana serving traditional Southern-fried chicken.
After several months of lackluster performance, he reopens the restaurant as “Popeyes” (after Popeye Doyle of The French Connection). This time he sells spicy, New Orleans-style chicken.
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card
No Cash Value
No Expiry Date
Can be redeemed at all Tap & Barrel & Brewhall locations
Website: Tap & Barrel - Restaurants & Patios
We are on a mission to bring people together to create meaningful and memorable experiences.
We conduct business in ways that are good to the earth and good to each other. Ways that minimize our environmental footprint and support local communities.
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card
No Cash Value
No Expiry Date
#101 20090 91a Ave Building B, Langley, BC
Website - www.thebarleymerchant.com
The Barley Merchant is a proud supporter of independently owned BC breweries, cideries, wineries and distilleries and curates a tap list and cocktail menu that showcases these products from all around our beautiful province. Pair all that with a fresh food menu created using many BC sourced ingredients, a beer savvy service team and an upbeat, yet relaxing atmosphere and you have the perfect place to unwind and drink it all in.
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card
No Cash Value
No Expiry Date
Valid at all locations:
3058 Gladwin Road, Abbotsford, BC
9143 Glover Road, Fort Langley, BC
#107 20120 64th Ave, Langley, BC
Must be 19+ years of age
Website: www.tradingpostbrewing.com
Our modern-day craft brewery and eateries were born out of a passion for great beer and the desire to serve the communities we call home. As we continue to grow, we look forward to sharing our love for great beer and great food with you.
Our journey began with the dream of creating exceptional beer that reflects our love for craftsmanship and innovation. We strive to push boundaries and create unique brews that excite the palate and leave a lasting impression.
We invite you to join us on this journey as we continue to craft extraordinary experiences for everyone who walks through our doors.
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card
No Cash Value
No Expiry Date
Valid at all locations:
3058 Gladwin Road, Abbotsford, BC
9143 Glover Road, Fort Langley, BC
#107 20120 64th Ave, Langley, BC
Must be 19+ years of age
Website: www.tradingpostbrewing.com
Our modern-day craft brewery and eateries were born out of a passion for great beer and the desire to serve the communities we call home. As we continue to grow, we look forward to sharing our love for great beer and great food with you.
Our journey began with the dream of creating exceptional beer that reflects our love for craftsmanship and innovation. We strive to push boundaries and create unique brews that excite the palate and leave a lasting impression.
We invite you to join us on this journey as we continue to craft extraordinary experiences for everyone who walks through our doors.
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card
No Cash Value
No Expiry date
Valid at Both locations:
#104 2900 Bainbridge Ave, Burnaby, BC
#130 20144 86th Ave, Langley, BC
Website: www.wildflourpizza.ca
Our story began with Scratch Kitchen, a North Vancouver restaurant that opened in 2018. Focused on made-from-scratch dishes and fresh, local ingredients, Scratch Kitchen quickly gained a following for its creative approach to food.
As the popularity of the unique pizzas grew, we saw an opportunity to create something new. In April 2022, Wild Flour Pizza Co was born in Burnaby, focusing solely on crafting pizzas with sourdough and heritage grains. Our goal is to transform simple, quality ingredients into fun and delicious pizzas.
In May 2024, we expanded to our second location in Langley, and we’re excited about the opportunity to continue growing and bringing our distinctive pizza experience to more neighborhoods across the Lower Mainland.
At Wild Flour Pizza Co, we’re dedicated to providing a great pizza experience with a touch of creativity and a lot of heart. We look forward to sharing our passion with you as we grow.
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card
No Cash Value
No Expiry Date
Valid at any location of Quiznos in Canada
Website - www.quiznos.ca
WE’RE BOLDLY BUILDING A BETTER SANDWICH.
Our sandwiches are groundbreaking symbols of innovation.
We’ve been boldly making the highest quality sub sandwiches since 1981.
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card
Full Value Of Card Must Be Used In 1 Transaction
No Cash Value
No Expiry Date
Valid ONLY at:
OK Tire Langley
19863 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC
www.oktire.com/stores/ok-tire-langley/
OK Tire Langley has built a reputation in the community for being the experts you can trust. This OK Tire location has been around since 1999, with the current establishment being run by the second generation of the Delaney family. The Delaney family is proud to continue on the tradition of a family run business, which truly cares for and appreciates the community they work in. OK Tire Langley provides full mechanical services, custom wheels and tires, leveling kits and lifts, and has the latest up to date scanning tools. We even have putting green, so you can even practice your putting while you wait. We look forward to seeing you soon!
Starting bid
$50.00 Gift Card
No Cash Value
No Expiry date
20699 42 Ave, Langley, BC (Inside George Preston Arena)
Website: www.thelodgesteakhouse.com
Owners of The Lodge Steakhouse, The Schorb Family. Jeremy, Danica and their daughter Sienna bring a family feel to the business in their own community.
Jeremy, A red seal Chef with 30 years of restaurant experience, including being an executive to one of the world's largest hospitality groups, brings a ton of experience to your table. Jeremy's passion for spectacular tasting food, excellence in customer service, and an overall drive to exceed expectations promises to make your visit to The Lodge an incredible one. "There's no need to drive downtown anymore for a great Steakhouse, we've got one in our back yard".
Danica, an RN, is also no stranger to the food and beverage industry. Danica has worked at multiple restaurants, and holds a standard of excellence to which the guests joining The Lodge deserves. You will also get some behind the scenes and fun updates about what we are up to, as Danica manages the social media platforms for both The Lodge & The Horse and Ryder Pub.
Sienna, their beautiful young daughter has a passion for playing in her pretend kitchen. Whipping up orders is one of her favorite activities. So we know she will be able to whip up a steak dinner sooner than later!
Together, the Schorb family welcomes you to their family run business, and thanks you for the opportunity to entertain you as their guests.
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card
No Cash Value
No Expiry Date
Redeemable At: #545 19705 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC
Website: https://eatoeb.com/
We believe that breakfast should be bolstered by artistry and passion.
Our chef-driven concept is led with soul, where the emphasis lies on the people that produce, create, serve and consume our fresh, iconic cuisine. On your plate? Familiar classics balanced with unreplicatable fare you simply won’t find anywhere else.
With the philosophy of “learn, teach and inspire,” our welcoming spaces each tell their own unique stories. Together, we provide an exceptional, ever-evolving experience – leaving you soul-full.
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card
No Cash Value
No Expiry Date
9044 Glover Rd., Fort Langley, BC
Website: www.omnilangley.com
We understand that food preferences are as unique as individuals themselves. That's why we've created a space where everyone can come together, share a meal, and relish in the joy of delicious food, no matter their dietary preferences.
Whether you're a traditionalist at heart, a devoted plant-based enthusiast, or require gluten-free choices, our menu has been thoughtfully curated to cater to your needs. Every item can be made traditional, plant-based, dairy-free, or gluten-free.
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card
No Cash Value
No Expiry Date
9044 Glover Rd., Fort Langley, BC
Website: www.omnilangley.com
We understand that food preferences are as unique as individuals themselves. That's why we've created a space where everyone can come together, share a meal, and relish in the joy of delicious food, no matter their dietary preferences.
Whether you're a traditionalist at heart, a devoted plant-based enthusiast, or require gluten-free choices, our menu has been thoughtfully curated to cater to your needs. Every item can be made traditional, plant-based, dairy-free, or gluten-free.
Starting bid
$50 gift card
No Cash Value
No expiry date
2 - 20215 97th Ave., Langley, BC
Website - https://www.mvpathleticsupplies.com/
CANADA'S PREMIERE SOFTBALL EQUIPMENT, BASEBALL EQUIPMENT, AND FOOTBALL TEAM EQUIPMENT SUPPLIER SINCE 1973.
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card
No Cash Value
No Expiry Date
Redeemable at all Texas Smoke BBQ locations. Check website for current locations.
Website: https://www.texassmokebbq.ca/
It all began with an idea…….
Serving and creating BBQ happiness is the heart of who we are, and the flavour of Texas is what we're proud to serve. Everyday we’re smoking or prepping to smoke, making it able to share our passion for the art of Smoked BBQ.
We aim to have quality over quick, we are already 24hr or more in to the process before you order at one of our locations. The process is part of BBQ. Carved to order, our meat is carefully selected for each order.
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card
No Cash Value
No Expiry Date
Redeemable at all Texas Smoke BBQ locations. Check website for current locations.
Website: https://www.texassmokebbq.ca/
It all began with an idea…….
Serving and creating BBQ happiness is the heart of who we are, and the flavour of Texas is what we're proud to serve. Everyday we’re smoking or prepping to smoke, making it able to share our passion for the art of Smoked BBQ.
We aim to have quality over quick, we are already 24hr or more in to the process before you order at one of our locations. The process is part of BBQ. Carved to order, our meat is carefully selected for each order.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!