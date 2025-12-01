Hosted by

The Second Race Auction

Magnum of Wine (Value: $585) item
$200

Donated by: Blackcomb Liquor Store


A Silvio Nardi Brunello di Montalcino (2006) Magnum is a highly-regarded Italian red wine known for its exceptional quality, and the 2006 vintage is considered a benchmark year for the appellation. It is made from 100% Sangiovese grapes and is described as being big, powerful, and structured with a long, silky finish, featuring notes of dark fruit, leather, and spices. The 1.5L magnum format is a larger bottle that holds more wine than a standard 750ml bottle.

Douce Diner (Value: $50) item
$25

Donated by: Deuce Diner


Locally sourced old school Diner Experience in North Vancouver.




Belgard Kitchen (Value: $100) item
$50

Donated By: Belgard Kitchen


Located in Vancouver in a historic building that also houses the Vancouver Urban Winery. The eatery serves Canadian-inspired cuisine using local ingredients, along with BC wines and its own craft beer from Settlement Brewing. It offers a unique atmosphere with soaring ceilings and exposed beams, and it provides options for brunch, lunch, dinner, happy hour, and private events.

Armchair Books (Value: $50) item
$25

Donated by: Armchair Books


A locally owned and operated full-service bookstore, located in the heart of Whistler Village. Our doors opened in 1982 and we have been serving the Sea to Sky community ever since. We support many local authors, artists and makers throughout the corridor, giving them a platform and a space to sell and promote their work.

Opus Athletics (Value: $250) item
$100

Donated By: Opus Athletics


Four week unlimited membership at Opus in Whistler. This starts with improving on all of your fitness skills: CrossFit Program, Engine Class, RideFit- An Opus Original, Open Gym, and Foundation Classes.

Leki Poles 105cm (Value: $165) item
$75

Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus


The Leki World Cup Lite SL Slalom poles in 105cm are junior slalom racing skis poles with a 16mm high-strength aluminum airfoil shaft, a Trigger 3D grip system for a direct glove-to-pole connection, and a racing basket. 

Leki Poles 120cm (Value: $165) item
$75

Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus


The Leki World Cup Lite SL Slalom poles in 120cm are junior slalom racing skis poles with a 16mm high-strength aluminum airfoil shaft, a Trigger 3D grip system for a direct glove-to-pole connection, and a racing basket. 

Level Mitts - Junior Large (Value: $120) item
$75

Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus


Size Junior XL

The LEVEL Race Junior Mittens are the ideal choice for parents looking for a high-quality, durable, and performance-driven mitten for their children. They offer the perfect balance of warmth, dexterity, and protection.

Leki Gloves Junior X Large (Value: $170 item
$90

Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus


Size Junior XL

The LEVEL Race Junior Gloves are the ideal choice for parents looking for a high-quality, durable, and performance-driven mitten for their children. They offer the perfect balance of warmth, dexterity, and protection.

Leki Gloves Junior Large (Value: $170) item
$90

Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus


Size Junior Large

The LEVEL Race Junior Gloves are the ideal choice for parents looking for a high-quality, durable, and performance-driven mitten for their children. They offer the perfect balance of warmth, dexterity, and protection.

Pocito Iris Goggles Regular Fit (Value: $130) item
$75

Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus


Fluorescent Yellow/Green - One Size with (Iris Comp Spare Lens) transparent - Regular


POC Pocito Iris goggles are made for kids but are built like the adult version. The versatile double lens enhances contrast and protection as well.

Pocito Iris Goggles Regular Fit (Value: $130) item
$75

Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus


Fluorescent Orange - One Size with (Iris Comp Spare Lens) transparent - Regular


POC Pocito Iris goggles are made for kids but are built like the adult version. The versatile double lens enhances contrast and protection as well.

Smith Proxy Goggles Medium Fit (Value: $180) item
$90

Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus


White Vapor frame and a ChromaPop Storm Rose Flash lens.


Key features include a spherical, carbonic-x lens for clarity and impact resistance, a Fog-X anti-fog inner lens, and a Responsive Fit frame that adjusts to your face. The Storm Rose Flash lens is a good all-around lens that enhances contrast and color, making it suitable for partly cloudy days, but it also works in stormy or low-light conditions

Smith Proxy Goggles Medium Fit (Value: $180) item
$90

Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus


Black frame with an "ED Red" lens


Everyday Red Mirror lens, a versatile option for variable to sunny conditions. The Proxy model is known for its wide spherical lens, and the ChromaPop technology enhances color and contrast for better visibility on the slopes.

Spyder Women's Baselayer Top M/L (Value: $105) item
$50

Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus


Black Seamless construction provides ultimate layering comfort.

Spyder Women's Baselayer Top XL/XXL (Value: $105) item
$50

Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus


Black Baselayer Top - Seamless construction provides ultimate layering comfort.

Spyder Women's Baselayer Top & Bottom XL/XXL (Value: $185) item
$80

Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus


Black Baselayer Top & Bottom - Seamless construction provides ultimate layering comfort.

Reima Baselayer Set Junior Lani XL (Value:$70) item
$25

Donated By: Swiss Sports Haus


Made for kids on the move, encouraging children to discover the joy of movement.

Reima Baselayer Set Junior Black XL (Value:$70) item
$25

Donated By: Swiss Sports Haus


Made for kids on the move, encouraging children to discover the joy of movement.

Kombi Snuggly Fleece Baselayer Top Junior XXS (Value: $35) item
$25

Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus


Pink 2-3 Years

This base layer set is ideal for kids who like to play in the snow all day. The heavy, ultra-soft fleece base layer offers maximum warmth when your child.

Kombi Cozy Fleece Baselayer Top Kid XS (Value: $35 item
$25

Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus


Black XS (4-5 years)

This base layer set is ideal for kids who like to play in the snow all day. The heavy, ultra-soft fleece base layer offers maximum warmth when your child

Kombi Cozy Fleece Baselayer Set Junior XL (Value: $70) item
$35

Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus


Kombi Cozy Fleece Baselayer Top & Pant (Pink) - Juniors XL - 14 years


This base layer set is ideal for kids who like to play in the snow all day. The heavy, ultra-soft fleece base layer offers maximum warmth when your child

Peak Performance Hoodie - Small (Value: $120) item
$50

Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus


This classic Peak Performance hoodie is made to last. The premium cotton-blend jersey has a brushed interior that provides extra softness that feels amazing to wear.

Dynastar Fleece Pullover - Medium (Value: $80) item
$50

Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus


Black cozy pullover.

Helmet Audio Wired Chips (Value: $50) item
$25

Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus


Create the soundtrack to your next shred session!

POC VPD Air Vest - Large (Value: $150) item
$75

Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus


A lightweight and ventilated protector housed in a highly ventilated mesh vest gives comfort and protection.

POCito VPD Air Vest - Large (Value: $130) item
$75

Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus


This POCito VPD Air Vest has been engineered to bring the same advanced protection trusted by adults to younger skiers. This vest has been updated with a lighter, thinner, and more breathable VPD backplate, offering a cooler and more secure fit that flexes naturally with the body without compromising safety.

POC Race Shorts - Junior (Value: $220) item
$100

Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus


Black - 8-10 Years

Designed to fit over a speed suit, the shorts give extra warmth.

Sweet Protection Helmet - Junior S/M (Value: $160) item
$90

Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus


Sweet Protection Winder Mips Helmet (Night Blue Metallic) Junior s/m


Keep young riders safe with a lightweight helmet specially engineered to provide optimal safety and a superior fit for juniors.

Sweet Protection Helmet - Junior S/M (Value: $160) item
$90

Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus


Sweet Protection Winder Mips Helmet (Glacier Blue Metallic) Junior s/m


Keep young riders safe with a lightweight helmet specially engineered to provide optimal safety and a superior fit for juniors.

Sweet Protection Helmet - Junior XS/S (Value: $160) item
$90

Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus


Sweet Protection Winder Mips Helmet (Night Blue Metallic) Junior xs/s


Keep young riders safe with a lightweight helmet specially engineered to provide optimal safety and a superior fit for juniors.

Sweet Protection Helmet - Junior XS/S(Value: $160) item
$90

Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus


Sweet Protection Winder Mips Helmet (Glacier Blue Metallic) Junior xs/s


Keep young riders safe with a lightweight helmet specially engineered to provide optimal safety and a superior fit for juniors.

Atomic Skis & Bindings (Value: $999) item
$350

Donated by: WMSC


Atomic Redster G9 FIS Revoshock is for a Junior GS racer. (102.5-GS-84.5) & NY ICON 10 Red/Black I75 Bindings

