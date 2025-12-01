The Second Race Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Donated by: Blackcomb Liquor Store
A Silvio Nardi Brunello di Montalcino (2006) Magnum is a highly-regarded Italian red wine known for its exceptional quality, and the 2006 vintage is considered a benchmark year for the appellation. It is made from 100% Sangiovese grapes and is described as being big, powerful, and structured with a long, silky finish, featuring notes of dark fruit, leather, and spices. The 1.5L magnum format is a larger bottle that holds more wine than a standard 750ml bottle.
Starting bid
Donated by: Deuce Diner
Locally sourced old school Diner Experience in North Vancouver.
Starting bid
Donated By: Belgard Kitchen
Located in Vancouver in a historic building that also houses the Vancouver Urban Winery. The eatery serves Canadian-inspired cuisine using local ingredients, along with BC wines and its own craft beer from Settlement Brewing. It offers a unique atmosphere with soaring ceilings and exposed beams, and it provides options for brunch, lunch, dinner, happy hour, and private events.
Starting bid
Donated by: Armchair Books
A locally owned and operated full-service bookstore, located in the heart of Whistler Village. Our doors opened in 1982 and we have been serving the Sea to Sky community ever since. We support many local authors, artists and makers throughout the corridor, giving them a platform and a space to sell and promote their work.
Starting bid
Donated By: Opus Athletics
Four week unlimited membership at Opus in Whistler. This starts with improving on all of your fitness skills: CrossFit Program, Engine Class, RideFit- An Opus Original, Open Gym, and Foundation Classes.
Starting bid
Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus
The Leki World Cup Lite SL Slalom poles in 105cm are junior slalom racing skis poles with a 16mm high-strength aluminum airfoil shaft, a Trigger 3D grip system for a direct glove-to-pole connection, and a racing basket.
Starting bid
Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus
The Leki World Cup Lite SL Slalom poles in 120cm are junior slalom racing skis poles with a 16mm high-strength aluminum airfoil shaft, a Trigger 3D grip system for a direct glove-to-pole connection, and a racing basket.
Starting bid
Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus
Size Junior XL
The LEVEL Race Junior Mittens are the ideal choice for parents looking for a high-quality, durable, and performance-driven mitten for their children. They offer the perfect balance of warmth, dexterity, and protection.
Starting bid
Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus
Size Junior XL
The LEVEL Race Junior Gloves are the ideal choice for parents looking for a high-quality, durable, and performance-driven mitten for their children. They offer the perfect balance of warmth, dexterity, and protection.
Starting bid
Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus
Size Junior Large
The LEVEL Race Junior Gloves are the ideal choice for parents looking for a high-quality, durable, and performance-driven mitten for their children. They offer the perfect balance of warmth, dexterity, and protection.
Starting bid
Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus
Fluorescent Yellow/Green - One Size with (Iris Comp Spare Lens) transparent - Regular
POC Pocito Iris goggles are made for kids but are built like the adult version. The versatile double lens enhances contrast and protection as well.
Starting bid
Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus
Fluorescent Orange - One Size with (Iris Comp Spare Lens) transparent - Regular
POC Pocito Iris goggles are made for kids but are built like the adult version. The versatile double lens enhances contrast and protection as well.
Starting bid
Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus
White Vapor frame and a ChromaPop Storm Rose Flash lens.
Key features include a spherical, carbonic-x lens for clarity and impact resistance, a Fog-X anti-fog inner lens, and a Responsive Fit frame that adjusts to your face. The Storm Rose Flash lens is a good all-around lens that enhances contrast and color, making it suitable for partly cloudy days, but it also works in stormy or low-light conditions
Starting bid
Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus
Black frame with an "ED Red" lens
Everyday Red Mirror lens, a versatile option for variable to sunny conditions. The Proxy model is known for its wide spherical lens, and the ChromaPop technology enhances color and contrast for better visibility on the slopes.
Starting bid
Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus
Black Seamless construction provides ultimate layering comfort.
Starting bid
Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus
Black Baselayer Top - Seamless construction provides ultimate layering comfort.
Starting bid
Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus
Black Baselayer Top & Bottom - Seamless construction provides ultimate layering comfort.
Starting bid
Donated By: Swiss Sports Haus
Made for kids on the move, encouraging children to discover the joy of movement.
Starting bid
Donated By: Swiss Sports Haus
Made for kids on the move, encouraging children to discover the joy of movement.
Starting bid
Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus
Pink 2-3 Years
This base layer set is ideal for kids who like to play in the snow all day. The heavy, ultra-soft fleece base layer offers maximum warmth when your child.
Starting bid
Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus
Black XS (4-5 years)
This base layer set is ideal for kids who like to play in the snow all day. The heavy, ultra-soft fleece base layer offers maximum warmth when your child
Starting bid
Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus
Kombi Cozy Fleece Baselayer Top & Pant (Pink) - Juniors XL - 14 years
This base layer set is ideal for kids who like to play in the snow all day. The heavy, ultra-soft fleece base layer offers maximum warmth when your child
Starting bid
Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus
This classic Peak Performance hoodie is made to last. The premium cotton-blend jersey has a brushed interior that provides extra softness that feels amazing to wear.
Starting bid
Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus
Black cozy pullover.
Starting bid
Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus
Create the soundtrack to your next shred session!
Starting bid
Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus
A lightweight and ventilated protector housed in a highly ventilated mesh vest gives comfort and protection.
Starting bid
Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus
This POCito VPD Air Vest has been engineered to bring the same advanced protection trusted by adults to younger skiers. This vest has been updated with a lighter, thinner, and more breathable VPD backplate, offering a cooler and more secure fit that flexes naturally with the body without compromising safety.
Starting bid
Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus
Black - 8-10 Years
Designed to fit over a speed suit, the shorts give extra warmth.
Starting bid
Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus
Sweet Protection Winder Mips Helmet (Night Blue Metallic) Junior s/m
Keep young riders safe with a lightweight helmet specially engineered to provide optimal safety and a superior fit for juniors.
Starting bid
Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus
Sweet Protection Winder Mips Helmet (Glacier Blue Metallic) Junior s/m
Keep young riders safe with a lightweight helmet specially engineered to provide optimal safety and a superior fit for juniors.
Starting bid
Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus
Sweet Protection Winder Mips Helmet (Night Blue Metallic) Junior xs/s
Keep young riders safe with a lightweight helmet specially engineered to provide optimal safety and a superior fit for juniors.
Starting bid
Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus
Sweet Protection Winder Mips Helmet (Glacier Blue Metallic) Junior xs/s
Keep young riders safe with a lightweight helmet specially engineered to provide optimal safety and a superior fit for juniors.
Starting bid
Donated by: WMSC
Atomic Redster G9 FIS Revoshock is for a Junior GS racer. (102.5-GS-84.5) & NY ICON 10 Red/Black I75 Bindings
