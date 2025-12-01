The Second Race Auction

Donated by: Blackcomb Liquor Store





A Silvio Nardi Brunello di Montalcino (2006) Magnum is a highly-regarded Italian red wine known for its exceptional quality, and the 2006 vintage is considered a benchmark year for the appellation. It is made from 100% Sangiovese grapes and is described as being big, powerful, and structured with a long, silky finish, featuring notes of dark fruit, leather, and spices. The 1.5L magnum format is a larger bottle that holds more wine than a standard 750ml bottle.