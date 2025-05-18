R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum

R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum

751Highway 97B

Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4P7, Canada

Adult Seasons Pass
$31.50
One Adult Season Pass including unlimited admission to R.J Haney Heritage Village and Museum, the Children's Museum & Discovery Centre, the walking trails and all scheduled tours and daily activities during regular hours.
Student ( 6 to 17 yrs) Seasons Pass
$23.50
One Student Season Pass including unlimited admission to R.J Haney Heritage Village and Museum, the Children's Museum & Discovery Centre, the walking trails and all scheduled tours and daily activities during regular hours.
Family Seasons Pass
$78.75
One Family Season Pass including unlimited admission to R.J Haney Heritage Village and Museum, the Children's Museum & Discovery Centre, the walking trails and all scheduled tours and daily activities during regular hours. A family pass is for TWO parents or guardians and all dependent children under the age of 18 or TWO grandparents and all dependent children under the age of 18.
Senior Season Pass
$26.25
One Senior Season Pass including unlimited admission to R.J Haney Heritage Village and Museum, the Children's Museum & Discovery Centre, the walking trails and all scheduled tours and daily activities during regular hours.
