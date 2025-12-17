Seasons Pass 2026

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One Adult Season Pass including unlimited admission to R.J Haney Heritage Village and Museum, the Children's Museum & Discovery Centre, the walking trails and all scheduled tours and daily activities during regular hours.
One Student Season Pass including unlimited admission to R.J Haney Heritage Village and Museum, the Children's Museum & Discovery Centre, the walking trails and all scheduled tours and daily activities during regular hours.
One Family Season Pass including unlimited admission to R.J Haney Heritage Village and Museum, the Children's Museum & Discovery Centre, the walking trails and all scheduled tours and daily activities during regular hours. A family pass is for TWO parents or guardians and all dependent children under the age of 18 or TWO grandparents and all dependent children under the age of 18.
One Senior Season Pass including unlimited admission to R.J Haney Heritage Village and Museum, the Children's Museum & Discovery Centre, the walking trails and all scheduled tours and daily activities during regular hours.
$
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