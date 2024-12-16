SEAVC Volleyball U14 Team White

SEAVC Volleyball U14 Team White

SEAVC U14 Team White Steak Night Fundraiser

687 S Railway St

Medicine Hat, AB T1A 2V8, Canada

$45
Steak Night Dinner Comes with Steak, Garlic Toast and your choice of Fries or Onion Rings and a bottle of Domestic Beer or a Highball, with Live Music by Logan Straub from 7:00-9:00pm and a Silent Auction
