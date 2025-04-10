Second Chance Animal Sanctuary and Rescue

Hosted by

Second Chance Animal Sanctuary and Rescue

About this event

Second Chance Bingo!

1800 2nd Ave E

Owen Sound, ON N4K 5R1, Canada

Bingo Admission
$30
This ticket will grant you entry and 1 book of bingo cards at this Second Chance Animal Sanctuary and Rescue Bingo Fundraiser event. Additional bingo books will be available at the event for $10 dollars each. DOORS @ 6PM. First game @ 7PM.
Add a donation for Second Chance Animal Sanctuary and Rescue

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