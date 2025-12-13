Hosted by

Rockridge Secondary School PAC

About this event

Sales closed

Second Chance! Mini Rockridge Holiday Online Silent Auction

Pick-up location

5350 Headland Dr, West Vancouver, BC V7W 3H2, Canada

Size Medium - Heated Liner Gloves item
Size Medium - Heated Liner Gloves item
Size Medium - Heated Liner Gloves
$150

Starting bid

Retail Value $275

Get ready for winter with a pair of "Warm It Up Heated Liners" by Kombi. These elite heated liner gloves are perfect for when you need additional warmth on extra-cold days. With the "active warm" bonded polyester shell, you can pair them with your favourite pair of mitts or use them alone as thin gloves to stay warm when walking in town. The adjustable heat feature lets you control the temperature level, so you can stay comfy and beat the elements at the same time. The style is unisex)

https://swiss-sports-haus.com/

https://www.kombicanada.com/products/warm-it-up-heated-liners-unisex-kgm0100033?Color=Black&Size=S

Donated by Amanda Arnold-Wardell Owner of Swiss Sports Haus.

Size Small - Heated Liner Gloves item
Size Small - Heated Liner Gloves item
Size Small - Heated Liner Gloves
$150

Starting bid

Retail Value $275

Get ready for winter with a pair of "Warm It Up Heated Liners" by Kombi. These elite heated liner gloves are perfect for when you need additional warmth on extra-cold days. With the "active warm" bonded polyester shell, you can pair them with your favourite pair of mitts or use them alone as thin gloves to stay warm when walking in town. The adjustable heat feature lets you control the temperature level, so you can stay comfy and beat the elements at the same time. The style is unisex)

https://swiss-sports-haus.com/

https://www.kombicanada.com/products/warm-it-up-heated-liners-unisex-kgm0100033?Color=Black&Size=S

Donated by Amanda Arnold-Wardell Owner of Swiss Sports Haus.

Two Day Passes to Ground Up Climbing Center item
Two Day Passes to Ground Up Climbing Center item
Two Day Passes to Ground Up Climbing Center
$30

Starting bid

Retail Value $58

Visit Ground Up Climbing Center in Squamish and explore their awesome climbing gym with this all day pass. Pass includes

  • Access to climbing & training
  • Access to showers

https://climbgroundup.com/

Donated by Ground Up Climbing Center

Zo Firming Serum item
Zo Firming Serum item
Zo Firming Serum
$150

Starting bid

Retail Value $348

An anti-aging breakthrough in skin structure + shape. This mild, lightweight and tolerable formulation is indicated for all skin types and sensitive skin areas to reinforce skin health and hydrate to support the visible improvement in skin elasticity and firmness.

https://zoskinhealth.ca/en/firming-serum-gbl-full-size-912700.html

Donated by Rockridge parent, Dr. Sarah Kennea, Founder, Whistler Medical Aesthetics

https://www.whistlermedicalaesthetics.com/

B Fit Personal Training Package (In-person or Virtual) item
B Fit Personal Training Package (In-person or Virtual) item
B Fit Personal Training Package (In-person or Virtual)
$25

Starting bid

Retail Value $400

Enjoy one this B Fit fitness package which includes:

  • One consultation
  • One fitness assessment
  • One postural assessment
  • Two training sessions

Book your first session within before December 31, 2025 and you will recieve a free fitness age assessment worth $100


Expires: March 20, 2026

www.bfithealth.ca

Donated by Neil Chomos, Owner, B Fit Personal Training

 


$50 Off a Driving Lesson item
$50 Off a Driving Lesson item
$50 Off a Driving Lesson
$50

Starting bid

Retail Value $50

Save $50 on a driving lesson is Squamish (Regular price is $90/hour). Take a lesson in quiet Squamish with Sea to Sky Driving Academy. Their driving lessons provide comprehensive instruction to help you develop safe and confident driving skills. Learn from experienced instructors today.

https://seatoskydrivingacademy.ca/

Donated by Ravi at Sea to Sky Driving Academy

Custom Watercolour Painting item
Custom Watercolour Painting item
Custom Watercolour Painting item
Custom Watercolour Painting
$60

Starting bid

Retail Value $120

Have gifted artist, Mariana Sola, convert a favorite photo into a stunning 9 x 12 inch watercolour painting.  This makes a great Christmas gift for that hard-to-buy-for person on your list.

https://www.saatchiart.com/en-ca/marianasola

Donated by Rockridge parent, Mariana Sola.

Art Cards by Hayden Roth item
Art Cards by Hayden Roth item
Art Cards by Hayden Roth item
Art Cards by Hayden Roth
$50

Starting bid

Retail Value $90

Have a beautiful hand-crafted card ready for any occasion. This collection of 15 cards includes the Winter Botanicals Collection. Hayden's art is inspired by The West Coast and explores the beauty of everyday things honouring stillness, simplicity and the overlooked. Check out Hayden's art and his full line of cards online at Slack Tide Studio.

https://slacktidestudio.ca/

Donated by Rockridge alum, Hayden Roth (Grad 2020).

Personal Training (2 Sessions) item
Personal Training (2 Sessions) item
Personal Training (2 Sessions)
$40

Starting bid

Retail Value $60

Start your New Year with two 45 minute personal training sessions with NASM certified trainer, Anna Kerr. Do two sessions on your own or one session with a friend. Anna will work at your level focusing on safe movement, proper form, and keeping you accountable to your goals. Stay active and feel great at any age with Anna Van Fit.

https://annavanfit.com/

Donated by Rockridge parent, Anna Kerr, Founding Owner of Anna Van Fit.

Funko Pop Figurines Mystery Box (5 Figurines) item
Funko Pop Figurines Mystery Box (5 Figurines) item
Funko Pop Figurines Mystery Box (5 Figurines)
$20

Starting bid

Retail Value $100

These five Funko Pop Figurines in a Mystery Box would make a great stocking stuffer for the collector on your list or an awesome donation to a Christmas toy drive.

Donated by an anonymous Rockridge supporter.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!