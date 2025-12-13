Second Chance! Mini Rockridge Holiday Online Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Retail Value $275
Get ready for winter with a pair of "Warm It Up Heated Liners" by Kombi. These elite heated liner gloves are perfect for when you need additional warmth on extra-cold days. With the "active warm" bonded polyester shell, you can pair them with your favourite pair of mitts or use them alone as thin gloves to stay warm when walking in town. The adjustable heat feature lets you control the temperature level, so you can stay comfy and beat the elements at the same time. The style is unisex)
https://swiss-sports-haus.com/
https://www.kombicanada.com/products/warm-it-up-heated-liners-unisex-kgm0100033?Color=Black&Size=S
Donated by Amanda Arnold-Wardell Owner of Swiss Sports Haus.
Starting bid
Retail Value $58
Visit Ground Up Climbing Center in Squamish and explore their awesome climbing gym with this all day pass. Pass includes
Donated by Ground Up Climbing Center
Starting bid
Retail Value $348
An anti-aging breakthrough in skin structure + shape. This mild, lightweight and tolerable formulation is indicated for all skin types and sensitive skin areas to reinforce skin health and hydrate to support the visible improvement in skin elasticity and firmness.
https://zoskinhealth.ca/en/firming-serum-gbl-full-size-912700.html
Donated by Rockridge parent, Dr. Sarah Kennea, Founder, Whistler Medical Aesthetics
Starting bid
Retail Value $400
Enjoy one this B Fit fitness package which includes:
Book your first session within before December 31, 2025 and you will recieve a free fitness age assessment worth $100
Expires: March 20, 2026
Donated by Neil Chomos, Owner, B Fit Personal Training
Starting bid
Retail Value $50
Save $50 on a driving lesson is Squamish (Regular price is $90/hour). Take a lesson in quiet Squamish with Sea to Sky Driving Academy. Their driving lessons provide comprehensive instruction to help you develop safe and confident driving skills. Learn from experienced instructors today.
https://seatoskydrivingacademy.ca/
Donated by Ravi at Sea to Sky Driving Academy
Starting bid
Retail Value $120
Have gifted artist, Mariana Sola, convert a favorite photo into a stunning 9 x 12 inch watercolour painting. This makes a great Christmas gift for that hard-to-buy-for person on your list.
https://www.saatchiart.com/en-ca/marianasola
Donated by Rockridge parent, Mariana Sola.
Starting bid
Retail Value $90
Have a beautiful hand-crafted card ready for any occasion. This collection of 15 cards includes the Winter Botanicals Collection. Hayden's art is inspired by The West Coast and explores the beauty of everyday things honouring stillness, simplicity and the overlooked. Check out Hayden's art and his full line of cards online at Slack Tide Studio.
Donated by Rockridge alum, Hayden Roth (Grad 2020).
Starting bid
Retail Value $60
Start your New Year with two 45 minute personal training sessions with NASM certified trainer, Anna Kerr. Do two sessions on your own or one session with a friend. Anna will work at your level focusing on safe movement, proper form, and keeping you accountable to your goals. Stay active and feel great at any age with Anna Van Fit.
Donated by Rockridge parent, Anna Kerr, Founding Owner of Anna Van Fit.
Starting bid
Retail Value $100
These five Funko Pop Figurines in a Mystery Box would make a great stocking stuffer for the collector on your list or an awesome donation to a Christmas toy drive.
Donated by an anonymous Rockridge supporter.
