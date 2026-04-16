Reconnect Health Services

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Reconnect Health Services

About this raffle

Second Chance Scholarship Raffle

Beck Taxi Gift Certificate
$3

Enjoy your travel with Beck Taxi, a trusted taxi service that provides convenient and reliable transportation! The prize is a gift certificate valued at $100.

Beck Taxi Gift Certificate - Bundle
$10
This includes 5 tickets

Get more chances to win and save with this value bundle! Purchase 5 raffle tickets for just $10 and boost your odds of winning a $100 Beck Taxi gift certificate.

A Mini Wellness Retreat
$3

Islington Wellness is offering 4 spots in their Mini Wellness Retreat taking place on May 30, 2026. Each spot is valued at $160. Please note that there will be 4 separate winners for this prize.

Each Mini Wellness Retreat experience includes:

  • 20‑minute chair massage
  • 20‑minute Reiki energy healing
  • 20‑minute one‑on‑one guided meditation
  • 20‑minute Indie head massage or foot reflexology
A Mini Wellness Retreat - Bundle
$10
This includes 5 tickets

Get more chances to win and save with this value bundle! Purchase 5 raffle tickets for just $10 and boost your odds of winning 1 of the 4 spots for the Min Wellness Retreat.

Massage with Islington Wellness (Melanie McIvor)
$3

A 1-hour massage with Melanie McIvor and a thirty-minute sauna session. This relaxing experience is designed to help relieve tension and stress. This prize is valued at $160.

Massage with Islington Wellness (Melanie McIvor) - Bundle
$10
This includes 5 tickets

Get more chances to win and save with this value bundle! Purchase 5 raffle tickets for just $10 and boost your odds of winning a 1-hour massage with Melanie McIvor and a thirty-minute sauna session.

Massage with Islington Wellness (Cheryl Migus-Smart)
$3

A 1-hour massage with Cheryl Migus-Smart and a thirty-minute sauna session. This relaxing experience is designed to help relieve tension and stress. This prize is valued at $160.

Massage with Islington Wellness (Cheryl Migus-Smart)- Bundle
$10
This includes 5 tickets

Get more chances to win and save with this value bundle! Purchase 5 raffle tickets for just $10 and boost your odds of winning a 1-hour massage with Cheryl Migus-Smart and a thirty-minute sauna session.

Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) Tickets
$3

Enjoy a cultural experience at one of Toronto’s most iconic destinations! This prize includes 2 general‑admission tickets to the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO), home to an incredible collection of Canadian and international art, contemporary exhibitions, and historic masterpieces.

Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) Tickets - Bundle
$10
This includes 5 tickets

Get more chances to win and save with this value bundle! Purchase 5 raffle tickets for just $10 and boost your odds of winning 2 tickets to the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO).

Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) Tickets
$3

This prize includes 4 admission tickets to the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM), offering access to a wide range of exhibits featuring art, culture, and natural history. A great outing for family and friends!

Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) Tickets - Bundle
$10
This includes 5 tickets

Get more chances to win and save with this value bundle! Purchase 5 raffle tickets for just $10 and boost your odds of winning 4 admission tickets to the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM).

Lindt Chocolate Gift Basket
$3

A Lindt Chocolate Gift Basket valued at $175, filled with a luxurious assortment of Lindt’s premium chocolates. This prize is perfect for chocolate lovers!

Lindt Chocolate Gift Basket - Bundle
$10
This includes 5 tickets

Get more chances to win and save with this value bundle! Purchase 5 raffle tickets for just $10 and boost your odds of winning a Lindt Chocolate Gift Basket.

Spaghetti Factory Gift Certificate
$3

This is a $25 Spaghetti Factory Gift Card, perfect for enjoying a classic Italian meal. Treat yourself to comforting favourites like pasta, salads, and desserts at this family friendly restaurant.

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