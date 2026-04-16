Second Chance Scholarship Raffle

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Enjoy your travel with Beck Taxi, a trusted taxi service that provides convenient and reliable transportation! The prize is a gift certificate valued at $100.
Get more chances to win and save with this value bundle! Purchase 5 raffle tickets for just $10 and boost your odds of winning a $100 Beck Taxi gift certificate.
Islington Wellness is offering 4 spots in their Mini Wellness Retreat taking place on May 30, 2026. Each spot is valued at $160. Please note that there will be 4 separate winners for this prize.
Each Mini Wellness Retreat experience includes:
Get more chances to win and save with this value bundle! Purchase 5 raffle tickets for just $10 and boost your odds of winning 1 of the 4 spots for the Min Wellness Retreat.
A 1-hour massage with Melanie McIvor and a thirty-minute sauna session. This relaxing experience is designed to help relieve tension and stress. This prize is valued at $160.
Get more chances to win and save with this value bundle! Purchase 5 raffle tickets for just $10 and boost your odds of winning a 1-hour massage with Melanie McIvor and a thirty-minute sauna session.
A 1-hour massage with Cheryl Migus-Smart and a thirty-minute sauna session. This relaxing experience is designed to help relieve tension and stress. This prize is valued at $160.
Get more chances to win and save with this value bundle! Purchase 5 raffle tickets for just $10 and boost your odds of winning a 1-hour massage with Cheryl Migus-Smart and a thirty-minute sauna session.
Enjoy a cultural experience at one of Toronto’s most iconic destinations! This prize includes 2 general‑admission tickets to the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO), home to an incredible collection of Canadian and international art, contemporary exhibitions, and historic masterpieces.
Get more chances to win and save with this value bundle! Purchase 5 raffle tickets for just $10 and boost your odds of winning 2 tickets to the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO).
This prize includes 4 admission tickets to the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM), offering access to a wide range of exhibits featuring art, culture, and natural history. A great outing for family and friends!
Get more chances to win and save with this value bundle! Purchase 5 raffle tickets for just $10 and boost your odds of winning 4 admission tickets to the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM).
A Lindt Chocolate Gift Basket valued at $175, filled with a luxurious assortment of Lindt’s premium chocolates. This prize is perfect for chocolate lovers!
Get more chances to win and save with this value bundle! Purchase 5 raffle tickets for just $10 and boost your odds of winning a Lindt Chocolate Gift Basket.
This is a $25 Spaghetti Factory Gift Card, perfect for enjoying a classic Italian meal. Treat yourself to comforting favourites like pasta, salads, and desserts at this family friendly restaurant.
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