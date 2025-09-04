Second Front UA Bloor West Village Raffle 2025

You have a chance to win one or more items from the list:
Kolo Cafe (@cafe_kolo) - 4x $20 Gift Cards
Kava Coffee House (@kava.coffee.toronto) - 5x Drink Gift Cards
West End Candle @westend.candle- 2x Scented Soy Candles
The Native Book @thenativebook_ - 5x Bestselling Books
Kazka Entertainment @kazka_entertainment - 2x Multi Passes to all events in 2026
Bob Snail @bobsnail.canada- 25x Boxes of Fruit Rolls (500g each)
You have more chance to win one or more items from the list:
Kolo Cafe (@cafe_kolo) - 4x $20 Gift Cards
Kava Coffee House (@kava.coffee.toronto) - 5x Drink Gift Cards
West End Candle @westend.candle- 2x Scented Soy Candles
The Native Book @thenativebook_ - 5x Bestselling Books
Kazka Entertainment @kazka_entertainment - 2x Multi Passes to all events in 2026
Bob Snail @bobsnail.canada- 25x Boxes of Fruit Rolls (500g each)
Even more chances to win one or more items from the list:
Kolo Cafe (@cafe_kolo) - 4x $20 Gift Cards
Kava Coffee House (@kava.coffee.toronto) - 5x Drink Gift Cards
West End Candle @westend.candle- 2x Scented Soy Candles
The Native Book @thenativebook_ - 5x Bestselling Books
Kazka Entertainment @kazka_entertainment - 2x Multi Passes to all events in 2026
Bob Snail @bobsnail.canada- 25x Boxes of Fruit Rolls (500g each)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!