Spring into Auction for New Beginnings Support Program

The DR-HO'S Neck Pain Pro is a drug-free device clinically shown to help relieve neck and shoulder pain and improve local circulation. DR-HO'S Neck Pain Pro has a specially designed ergonomic neck cushion to help relieve neck and shoulder pain. The Neck Pain Pro is straightforward to use. Spray the pads and place the Neck Pain Pro over your neck and shoulders. Get relief while you're working or watching TV. DR-HO'S Neck Pain Pro also comes with body pads to relieve your pain, including back, neck, shoulder, knee, and foot pain. Powered by TENS, EMS, and AMP technology, the DR-HO'S Circulation Promoter is an easy, safe, and effective device - strong enough to help relieve chronic and arthritic pain but also comfortable and adjustable for general muscle aches. Try confidently: DR-HO'S Neck Pain Pro has a 90-day Pain Relief Guarantee and a 1-year manufacturer's warranty. If you want to improve your quality of life with a practical, fast-acting pain relief device, try DR-HO'S Neck Pain Pro today. A combination of TENS / EMS devices for pain relief and increasing local circulation. Proprietary AMP Technology for randomized frequency and wavelengths to reduce habituation and optimize treatment experience. A specialized, ergonomic neck cushion targets neck and shoulder pain and increases local circulation. Over 371 treatment frequencies and wavelengths. Insurance Reimbursement: Yes, Regular and large Body Pads are included. Value: $299 Thank you to our donor: the Air Canada Foundation

The DR-HO'S Neck Pain Pro is a drug-free device clinically shown to help relieve neck and shoulder pain and improve local circulation. DR-HO'S Neck Pain Pro has a specially designed ergonomic neck cushion to help relieve neck and shoulder pain. The Neck Pain Pro is straightforward to use. Spray the pads and place the Neck Pain Pro over your neck and shoulders. Get relief while you're working or watching TV. DR-HO'S Neck Pain Pro also comes with body pads to relieve your pain, including back, neck, shoulder, knee, and foot pain. Powered by TENS, EMS, and AMP technology, the DR-HO'S Circulation Promoter is an easy, safe, and effective device - strong enough to help relieve chronic and arthritic pain but also comfortable and adjustable for general muscle aches. Try confidently: DR-HO'S Neck Pain Pro has a 90-day Pain Relief Guarantee and a 1-year manufacturer's warranty. If you want to improve your quality of life with a practical, fast-acting pain relief device, try DR-HO'S Neck Pain Pro today. A combination of TENS / EMS devices for pain relief and increasing local circulation. Proprietary AMP Technology for randomized frequency and wavelengths to reduce habituation and optimize treatment experience. A specialized, ergonomic neck cushion targets neck and shoulder pain and increases local circulation. Over 371 treatment frequencies and wavelengths. Insurance Reimbursement: Yes, Regular and large Body Pads are included. Value: $299 Thank you to our donor: the Air Canada Foundation

seeMoreDetailsMobile