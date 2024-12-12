eventClosed

Spring into Auction for New Beginnings Support Program

130 Carlton St., Toronto, ON M5A 4K3, Canada

1. OLG gift basket (Value: $150)
CA$50

Enjoy this OLG package which includes: Water bottle, OLG Black and Marble Cutting Board, Beach or Picnic Blanket, OLG blue tooth Speaker, lunch bag, travel bag, lunchbox with utensils (made from recyclable materials). Value: $150 Thank you to our donor: OLG!
2. Ballet Slippers by First Soloist Chelsy Meiss V. ($150)
CA$50

Enjoy these autographed worn ballet slippers by Chelsy Meiss. Value: $150 Thank you to our donor, The National Ballet of Canada
3. Fancy Face $200 Gift Card (V. $200)
CA$100

FANCY FACE Offers a vast array of hair and makeup services, using the latest styles and trends from the wedding aisle to the red carpet. Value $200
4. Dr. Ho's Neck Message (V. $299)
CA$100

The DR-HO'S Neck Pain Pro is a drug-free device clinically shown to help relieve neck and shoulder pain and improve local circulation. DR-HO'S Neck Pain Pro has a specially designed ergonomic neck cushion to help relieve neck and shoulder pain. The Neck Pain Pro is straightforward to use. Spray the pads and place the Neck Pain Pro over your neck and shoulders. Get relief while you're working or watching TV. DR-HO'S Neck Pain Pro also comes with body pads to relieve your pain, including back, neck, shoulder, knee, and foot pain. Powered by TENS, EMS, and AMP technology, the DR-HO'S Circulation Promoter is an easy, safe, and effective device - strong enough to help relieve chronic and arthritic pain but also comfortable and adjustable for general muscle aches. Try confidently: DR-HO'S Neck Pain Pro has a 90-day Pain Relief Guarantee and a 1-year manufacturer's warranty. If you want to improve your quality of life with a practical, fast-acting pain relief device, try DR-HO'S Neck Pain Pro today. A combination of TENS / EMS devices for pain relief and increasing local circulation. Proprietary AMP Technology for randomized frequency and wavelengths to reduce habituation and optimize treatment experience. A specialized, ergonomic neck cushion targets neck and shoulder pain and increases local circulation. Over 371 treatment frequencies and wavelengths. Insurance Reimbursement: Yes, Regular and large Body Pads are included. Value: $299 Thank you to our donor: the Air Canada Foundation
5. Starbucks Blue Set (V. $125)
CA$50

Enjoy these 2 packs of 5 cold cups, 1 blue rainbow cold cup and 1 Colourful/Blue Cold Cup. Value $124.80 Thank you to our donor: Starbucks Canada
6. Starbucks Butterfly Set (V. $107.85)
CA$50

Enjoy this set of 3 cups, including 1 butterfly cold cup and 2 Pink/orange Cold Cups. Value: $107.85 Thank you to our donor, Starbucks Canada
7. Starbucks "Ice" Set (V. $89)
CA$40

Enjoy this Purple Cold Cup, Colourful Blue Cold Up and Pack of 5 Cold Cups Value: $89 Thank you to our donor: Starbucks Canada
8. Krystal Victoria Gift Basket (value $150)
CA$75

Great for Mothers' Day! Enjoy the Krystal Victoria Gift Basket it includes: Krystal Victoria Beard Oil, Active Eye Cream, High Quality Natural Bar Soap, Krystal Victoria Solid Cologne, Styling Wax, All-In-On Body Wash, Shampoo, Smoothing Moisturizing Hand Cream, Nourish Cream, Foam Beard Wash. Value: $150 Thank you to our donor: Krystal Victoria
9. The gift basket from Namaste Wellness Spa (v. $250)
CA$100

Great for Mother's Day! Wellness basket by Namaste Spa Value: $250.00 Thank you to our donor!
10. Soul Nurturer gift basket (Value: $250)
CA$100

Great for Mother's Day! This magical basket includes all kinds of wonderful pieces. The successful bidder could divide the bundle up for gift giving and amazing stocking stuffers or perhaps treat themselves to the entire lot: Yoga Blanket Animal Spirit Oracle Timeless Tree Journal Heart of the Tree Journal Worry Dolls Miniature Prayer Flags White Buffalo Sage Seven Stone Chakra Kit Three Healing Crystal Necklaces Twelve Healing Crystals Value: $250 Thank you to our donor: Brenda Macdonell
11. Queen’s Shop - hair care products & gift card (v. $104)
CA$50

Great for Mother's Day! We are a sustainable and Inclusive Hair Salon in Toronto that offers a wide range of services, including haircutting, styling, coloring, treatments, and extensions. Enjoy our care package, which includes a $50 gift card, a high-quality Davines Renewing Shampoo (100ml), an All In One Milk hair treatment with Rouccou oil (50ml), and a Love Smoothing shampoo sample (12ml). We are a gratuity-free salon. Value: $104. Thank you to our donor: Queen’s Shop - Fine Hairdressing Inc.
12. Grace Perfect Skin Gift Bag (Value: $2500)
CA$500

Great for Mother's Day! Eye Lift in a serum. Grace perfect skin bag includes: 1. Grace Firming Eye Serum This antioxidant-enriched serum was specially formulated to target the unique challenges to thin, aging skin around the eyes. By delivering potent skin-firming benefits, the delicate eye area is lifted, smoothed, and plumped. All-natural ingredients like Vitamin E and Rice Amino Acids help reduce signs of premature aging and restore elasticity around the eye. 2. D'OR24K Non-Surgical Instant Lifting Syringe D’or24k Prestige Non Surgical Instant Lifting Syringe Cream is a luxurious anti-aging cream that has been specially designed to provide an instant lifting effect to the skin. Its unique formula contains a blend of powerful ingredients that work together to tighten, firm, and lift the skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Value: $2500 Thank you to our donor: Grace perfect skin
13. Black&white Fine Art Print Session (V:$1500)
CA$350

Capture the unique relationship between you and your children in this family studio portrait session. Includes up to 1 hour of studio time with Mr. Jérôme Scullino, an awarded photographer with 25 years of experience, plus a complimentary 12x12” black and white print of your choice. Can include up to 4 children age 1+. (retail value: $1500) Thank you to our donor: Jerome Photograph
14. Enjoy a meal at Jack Astor's #2 (V. $50)
CA$25

Vibrant bar and grill with diverse menu, fresh ingredients, and craft cocktails. Join them for memorable moments with this $50 gift card for Jack Astor's. Value: $50
15. $3,000 Portrait Sitting with Artage Portraits (V. $3000)
CA$300

Item Name: $3,000 Portrait Sitting with Artage Portraits Restrictions: Sorry no pets Description: Our donation is an exclusive renaissance style family portrait. It includes all fees, a 14" wall portrait on canvas with lavish artistry and home delivery. It does not include framing (which is optional) and all portrait subjects must be able to sit unassisted. Expiration: Six months from December Gift Certificate ID # AUC000367
18. Cozy Comfort Gift Basket(v. $35)
CA$15

Delightful, Cozy, comfortable Gift Basket! Inside, you'll find two beautifully crafted mugs, perfect for sipping the included Tim Hortons French Vanilla Cappuccino or your favorite tea. Cozy with soft, snug socks, and satisfy your sweet tooth with delicious chocolates. Value $35
19. Japanese Tea Set (v. $50)
CA$20

Elevate your tea experience with this beautifully curated Tea Set, perfect for moments of relaxation or sharing with a loved one. This set includes two elegant cups, matching saucers, a beautifully crafted teapot, and a stylish tray to serve your favorite brew. Paired with premium SINCBA Japanese Green Tea, this set brings Japan's calming, delicate flavors to your home. Value $35
21. Oster - Cuttlery set (v. $100)
CA$40

Oster Huxford 14 Piece Cutlery Set W/Hardwood Block - Bakelite Handle Introducing the OS Huxford 14 Piece Stainless Steel Cutlery Set, designed with elegance and functionality in mind. This set features knives with mahogany bakelite PP handles for a comfortable grip, including a 7" Santoku, 8" chef, 8" bread, 5" utility, and 3.5" paring knives. Additionally, it comes with six 4.5" steak knives, a sharpener, and scissors, all housed in a mahogany rubber wood block for convenient storage. The knives are crafted with a sturdy 1.88mm gauge stainless steel, ensuring durability and precision in your culinary endeavors Value $67
23. Kozi Canada Shoes - Size 38/ Colour black(v. $80)
CA$40

kozi Canada Women Comfort Mule Shoe Casual Wedge Sandal with Round Toe Replaceable Orthopedic Insole Black Camel Navy Taupe Value $80
24. Two x $25 Mill Street Brewery Gift Cards (Value: 50$)
CA$25

Gift Cards for Mill Street Brewery Include: 2 x $25 gift certificates Value: $50
25. Apple iPhone SE 256GB Midnight (V. $800)
CA$400

Apple iphone- The new iPhone SE gives you: The A15 Bionic chip for up to 1.2x faster graphics than A13 Bionic. A battery that delivers up to 2 more hours video playback. 5G for faster streaming, multiplayer gaming and downloads with less lag. Smart HDR 4, which fine-tunes faces, places, everything in photos. Photographic Styles to lock in the Tone and Warmth settings you love. The toughest glass in a smartphone — front and back. he same A15 Bionic chip that’s in iPhone 13. 5G now on SE. Faster downloads. Faster streaming. Faster gaming. Less lag. More Fun. Cool with stumbles. Thanks to a durable design and the toughest glass in a smartphone. Cool with spills. Thanks to incredible water resistance. What’s in the Box: iPhone and USB-C to Lightning Cable. Value: $800 Thank you to our donor: Air Canada Foundation
26. Shoppers Drug Mart $100 Gift Card
CA$50

Give the gift of convenience with a Shoppers Drug Mart! Let friends and loved ones discover everyday finds––from health, beauty, to grocery, and so much more. Value: $100
27. New Wedding Dress (V. $250)
CA$75

Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride. Brand: Romantic Bridals Size: 12 Market Value: $250
28. New Wedding Dress (V. $200)
CA$75

Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride. Brand: Mon Cheri Size: 8 Market Value: $200
29. New Wedding Dress (V. $150)
CA$75

Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride. Brand: Mon Cheri Size 12-14 Market Value: $150
30. New Wedding Dress (V. $200)
CA$75

Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride. Brand: Paloma Blanca Size 6-8 Market Value: $200
31. New Wedding Dress (V. $150)
CA$75

Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride. Brand: Alfred Angelo Size 16-18 Market Value: $150
32. New Wedding Dress (V. $200)
CA$75

Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride. Brand: Mon Cheri Size 4-6 Market Value: $200
33. New Wedding Dress (V. $300)
CA$75

Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride. Brand: Mon Cheri Size 7-10 Market Value: $300
34. New Wedding Dress (V. $150)
CA$75

Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride. Brand: David's Bridal Size 24 Market Value: $150
35. New Wedding Dress (V. $225)
CA$75

Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride. Brand: Lea-ann Belter Size 8 Market Value: $225
36. New Wedding Dress (V. $350)
CA$75

Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride. Brand: 2Be Size 10-12 Market Value: $350
37. New Wedding Dress (V. $225)
CA$75

Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride. Brand: Mon Cheri Size 22 Market Value: $225
38. New Wedding Dress (V. $150)
CA$75

Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride. Brand: Mon Cheri Size 4 Market Value: $150
39. New Wedding Dress (V. $150)
CA$75

Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride. Brand: Mon Cheri Size 8 Market Value: $150
40. New Wedding Dress (V. $150)
CA$75

Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride. Brand: Alfred Angelo Size 10 Market Value: $150
41. New Wedding Dress (V. $250)
CA$75

Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride. Brand: Allure Bridal Size 6 Market Value: $250
42. New Wedding Dress (V. $150)
CA$75

Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride. Brand: Signature Size 8 Market Value: $150
43. New Wedding Dress (V. $250)
CA$75

Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride. Brand: Ritche Size 12-14 Market Value: $250
44. New Wedding Dress (V. $300)
CA$75

Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride. Brand: Alissia Size 10-12 Market Value: $300
45. New Wedding Dress (V. $150)
CA$75

Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride. Brand: Mon Cheri Size 8 Market Value: $150
46. New Wedding Dress (V. $150)
CA$75

Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride. Brand: Brideland International Size 12 Market Value: $150
47. New Wedding Dress (V. $350)
CA$75

Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride. Brand: Mon Cheri Size 8-10 Market Value: $350
48. New Wedding Dress (V. $300)
CA$75

Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride. Brand: 2Be Size 8 Market Value: $300
49. New Wedding Dress (V. $350)
CA$75

Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride. Brand: Alfred Angelo Size 8 Market Value: $350
50. New Wedding Dress (V. $200)
CA$75

Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride. Brand: Alfred Angelo Size 8 Market Value: $200
51. New Wedding Dress (V. $150)
CA$75

Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride. Brand: Alan Cherry Toronto Size 8 Market Value: $150
52. New Wedding Dress (V. $150)
CA$75

Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride. Brand: Alan Cherry Toronto Size 8 Market Value: $150
53. New Wedding Dress (V. $250)
CA$75

Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride. Brand: 2Be Size 10 Market Value: $250
54. New Wedding Dress (V. $200)
CA$75

Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride. Brand: Alan Cherry Toronto Size 8 Market Value: $200

