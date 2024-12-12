Spring into Auction for New Beginnings Support Program

Enjoy this OLG package which includes:
Water bottle, OLG Black and Marble Cutting Board, Beach or Picnic Blanket, OLG blue tooth Speaker, lunch bag, travel bag, lunchbox with utensils (made from recyclable materials).
Value: $150
Thank you to our donor: OLG!
2. Ballet Slippers by First Soloist Chelsy Meiss V. ($150)
CA$50
Enjoy these autographed worn ballet slippers by Chelsy Meiss.
Value: $150
Thank you to our donor, The National Ballet of Canada
3. Fancy Face $200 Gift Card (V. $200)
CA$100
FANCY FACE Offers a vast array of hair and makeup services, using the latest styles and trends from the wedding aisle to the red carpet.
Value $200
4. Dr. Ho's Neck Message (V. $299)
CA$100
The DR-HO'S Neck Pain Pro is a drug-free device clinically shown to help relieve neck and shoulder pain and improve local circulation. DR-HO'S Neck Pain Pro has a specially designed ergonomic neck cushion to help relieve neck and shoulder pain. The Neck Pain Pro is straightforward to use. Spray the pads and place the Neck Pain Pro over your neck and shoulders. Get relief while you're working or watching TV. DR-HO'S Neck Pain Pro also comes with body pads to relieve your pain, including back, neck, shoulder, knee, and foot pain. Powered by TENS, EMS, and AMP technology, the DR-HO'S Circulation Promoter is an easy, safe, and effective device - strong enough to help relieve chronic and arthritic pain but also comfortable and adjustable for general muscle aches. Try confidently: DR-HO'S Neck Pain Pro has a 90-day Pain Relief Guarantee and a 1-year manufacturer's warranty. If you want to improve your quality of life with a practical, fast-acting pain relief device, try DR-HO'S Neck Pain Pro today.
A combination of TENS / EMS devices for pain relief and increasing local circulation. Proprietary AMP Technology for randomized frequency and wavelengths to reduce habituation and optimize treatment experience. A specialized, ergonomic neck cushion targets neck and shoulder pain and increases local circulation. Over 371 treatment frequencies and wavelengths. Insurance Reimbursement: Yes, Regular and large Body Pads are included.
Value: $299
Thank you to our donor: the Air Canada Foundation
5. Starbucks Blue Set (V. $125)
CA$50
Enjoy these 2 packs of 5 cold cups, 1 blue rainbow cold cup and 1 Colourful/Blue Cold Cup.
Value $124.80
Thank you to our donor: Starbucks Canada
6. Starbucks Butterfly Set (V. $107.85)
CA$50
Enjoy this set of 3 cups, including 1 butterfly cold cup and 2 Pink/orange Cold Cups.
Value: $107.85
Thank you to our donor, Starbucks Canada
7. Starbucks "Ice" Set (V. $89)
CA$40
Enjoy this Purple Cold Cup, Colourful Blue Cold Up and Pack of 5 Cold Cups
Value: $89
Thank you to our donor: Starbucks Canada
8. Krystal Victoria Gift Basket (value $150)
CA$75
Great for Mothers' Day! Enjoy the Krystal Victoria Gift Basket it includes:
Krystal Victoria Beard Oil, Active Eye Cream, High Quality Natural Bar Soap, Krystal Victoria Solid Cologne, Styling Wax, All-In-On Body Wash, Shampoo, Smoothing Moisturizing Hand Cream, Nourish Cream, Foam Beard Wash.
Value: $150
Thank you to our donor: Krystal Victoria
9. The gift basket from Namaste Wellness Spa (v. $250)
CA$100
Great for Mother's Day!
Wellness basket by Namaste Spa
Value: $250.00
Thank you to our donor!
10. Soul Nurturer gift basket (Value: $250)
CA$100
Great for Mother's Day!
This magical basket includes all kinds of wonderful pieces. The successful bidder could divide the bundle up for gift giving and amazing stocking stuffers or perhaps treat themselves to the entire lot:
Yoga Blanket
Animal Spirit Oracle
Timeless Tree Journal
Heart of the Tree Journal
Worry Dolls
Miniature Prayer Flags
White Buffalo Sage
Seven Stone Chakra Kit
Three Healing Crystal Necklaces
Twelve Healing Crystals
Value: $250
Thank you to our donor: Brenda Macdonell
11. Queen’s Shop - hair care products & gift card (v. $104)
CA$50
Great for Mother's Day!
We are a sustainable and Inclusive Hair Salon in Toronto that offers a wide range of services, including haircutting, styling, coloring, treatments, and extensions. Enjoy our care package, which includes a $50 gift card, a high-quality Davines Renewing Shampoo (100ml), an All In One Milk hair treatment with Rouccou oil (50ml), and a Love Smoothing shampoo sample (12ml). We are a gratuity-free salon.
Value: $104.
Thank you to our donor: Queen’s Shop - Fine Hairdressing Inc.
12. Grace Perfect Skin Gift Bag (Value: $2500)
CA$500
Great for Mother's Day!
Eye Lift in a serum. Grace perfect skin bag includes:
1. Grace Firming Eye Serum
This antioxidant-enriched serum was specially formulated to target the unique challenges to thin, aging skin around the eyes. By delivering potent skin-firming benefits, the delicate eye area is lifted, smoothed, and plumped. All-natural ingredients like Vitamin E and Rice Amino Acids help reduce signs of premature aging and restore elasticity around the eye.
2. D'OR24K Non-Surgical Instant Lifting Syringe
D’or24k Prestige Non Surgical Instant Lifting Syringe Cream is a luxurious anti-aging cream that has been specially designed to provide an instant lifting effect to the skin. Its unique formula contains a blend of powerful ingredients that work together to tighten, firm, and lift the skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Value: $2500
Thank you to our donor: Grace perfect skin
13. Black&white Fine Art Print Session (V:$1500)
CA$350
Capture the unique relationship between you and your children in this family studio portrait session. Includes up to 1 hour of studio time with Mr. Jérôme Scullino, an awarded photographer with 25 years of experience, plus a complimentary 12x12” black and white print of your choice. Can include up to 4 children age 1+. (retail value: $1500)
Thank you to our donor: Jerome Photograph
14. Enjoy a meal at Jack Astor's #2 (V. $50)
CA$25
Vibrant bar and grill with diverse menu, fresh ingredients, and craft cocktails. Join them for memorable moments
with this $50 gift card for Jack Astor's.
Value: $50
15. $3,000 Portrait Sitting with Artage Portraits (V. $3000)
CA$300
Item Name: $3,000 Portrait Sitting with Artage Portraits
Restrictions: Sorry no pets
Description: Our donation is an exclusive renaissance style family portrait. It includes all fees, a 14" wall portrait on canvas with lavish artistry and home delivery. It does not include framing (which is optional) and all portrait subjects must be able to sit unassisted.
Expiration: Six months from December
Gift Certificate ID # AUC000367
18. Cozy Comfort Gift Basket(v. $35)
CA$15
Delightful, Cozy, comfortable Gift Basket! Inside, you'll find two beautifully crafted mugs, perfect for sipping the included Tim Hortons French Vanilla Cappuccino or your favorite tea. Cozy with soft, snug socks, and satisfy your sweet tooth with delicious chocolates.
Value $35
19. Japanese Tea Set (v. $50)
CA$20
Elevate your tea experience with this beautifully curated Tea Set, perfect for moments of relaxation or sharing with a loved one. This set includes two elegant cups, matching saucers, a beautifully crafted teapot, and a stylish tray to serve your favorite brew. Paired with premium SINCBA Japanese Green Tea, this set brings Japan's calming, delicate flavors to your home.
Value $35
21. Oster - Cuttlery set (v. $100)
CA$40
Oster Huxford 14 Piece Cutlery Set W/Hardwood Block - Bakelite Handle
Introducing the OS Huxford 14 Piece Stainless Steel Cutlery Set, designed with elegance and functionality in mind. This set features knives with mahogany bakelite PP handles for a comfortable grip, including a 7" Santoku, 8" chef, 8" bread, 5" utility, and 3.5" paring knives. Additionally, it comes with six 4.5" steak knives, a sharpener, and scissors, all housed in a mahogany rubber wood block for convenient storage. The knives are crafted with a sturdy 1.88mm gauge stainless steel, ensuring durability and precision in your culinary endeavors
Value $67
kozi Canada Women Comfort Mule Shoe Casual Wedge Sandal with Round Toe Replaceable Orthopedic Insole Black Camel Navy Taupe
Value $80
24. Two x $25 Mill Street Brewery Gift Cards (Value: 50$)
CA$25
Gift Cards for Mill Street Brewery Include:
2 x $25 gift certificates
Value: $50
25. Apple iPhone SE 256GB Midnight (V. $800)
CA$400
Apple iphone- The new iPhone SE gives you:
The A15 Bionic chip for up to 1.2x faster graphics than A13 Bionic. A battery that delivers up to 2 more hours video playback. 5G for faster streaming, multiplayer gaming and downloads with less lag. Smart HDR 4, which fine-tunes faces, places, everything in photos. Photographic Styles to lock in the Tone and Warmth settings you love. The toughest glass in a smartphone — front and back. he same A15 Bionic chip that’s in iPhone 13.
5G now on SE. Faster downloads. Faster streaming. Faster gaming. Less lag. More Fun.
Cool with stumbles. Thanks to a durable design and the toughest glass in a smartphone.
Cool with spills. Thanks to incredible water resistance.
What’s in the Box: iPhone and USB-C to Lightning Cable.
Value: $800
Thank you to our donor: Air Canada Foundation
26. Shoppers Drug Mart $100 Gift Card
CA$50
Give the gift of convenience with a Shoppers Drug Mart! Let friends and loved ones discover everyday finds––from health, beauty, to grocery, and so much more.
Value: $100
27. New Wedding Dress (V. $250)
CA$75
Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride.
Brand: Romantic Bridals
Size: 12
Market Value: $250
28. New Wedding Dress (V. $200)
CA$75
Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride.
Brand: Mon Cheri
Size: 8
Market Value: $200
29. New Wedding Dress (V. $150)
CA$75
Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride.
Brand: Mon Cheri
Size 12-14
Market Value: $150
30. New Wedding Dress (V. $200)
CA$75
Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride.
Brand: Paloma Blanca
Size 6-8
Market Value: $200
31. New Wedding Dress (V. $150)
CA$75
Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride.
Brand: Alfred Angelo
Size 16-18
Market Value: $150
32. New Wedding Dress (V. $200)
CA$75
Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride.
Brand: Mon Cheri
Size 4-6
Market Value: $200
33. New Wedding Dress (V. $300)
CA$75
Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride.
Brand: Mon Cheri
Size 7-10
Market Value: $300
34. New Wedding Dress (V. $150)
CA$75
Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride.
Brand: David's Bridal
Size 24
Market Value: $150
35. New Wedding Dress (V. $225)
CA$75
Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride.
Brand: Lea-ann Belter
Size 8
Market Value: $225
36. New Wedding Dress (V. $350)
CA$75
Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride.
Brand: 2Be
Size 10-12
Market Value: $350
37. New Wedding Dress (V. $225)
CA$75
Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride.
Brand: Mon Cheri
Size 22
Market Value: $225
38. New Wedding Dress (V. $150)
CA$75
Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride.
Brand: Mon Cheri
Size 4
Market Value: $150
39. New Wedding Dress (V. $150)
CA$75
Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride.
Brand: Mon Cheri
Size 8
Market Value: $150
40. New Wedding Dress (V. $150)
CA$75
Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride.
Brand: Alfred Angelo
Size 10
Market Value: $150
41. New Wedding Dress (V. $250)
CA$75
Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride.
Brand: Allure Bridal
Size 6
Market Value: $250
42. New Wedding Dress (V. $150)
CA$75
Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride.
Brand: Signature
Size 8
Market Value: $150
43. New Wedding Dress (V. $250)
CA$75
Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride.
Brand: Ritche
Size 12-14
Market Value: $250
44. New Wedding Dress (V. $300)
CA$75
Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride.
Brand: Alissia
Size 10-12
Market Value: $300
45. New Wedding Dress (V. $150)
CA$75
Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride.
Brand: Mon Cheri
Size 8
Market Value: $150
46. New Wedding Dress (V. $150)
CA$75
Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride.
Brand: Brideland International
Size 12
Market Value: $150
47. New Wedding Dress (V. $350)
CA$75
Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride.
Brand: Mon Cheri
Size 8-10
Market Value: $350
48. New Wedding Dress (V. $300)
CA$75
Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride.
Brand: 2Be
Size 8
Market Value: $300
49. New Wedding Dress (V. $350)
CA$75
Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride.
Brand: Alfred Angelo
Size 8
Market Value: $350
50. New Wedding Dress (V. $200)
CA$75
Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride.
Brand: Alfred Angelo
Size 8
Market Value: $200
51. New Wedding Dress (V. $150)
CA$75
Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride.
Brand: Alan Cherry Toronto
Size 8
Market Value: $150
52. New Wedding Dress (V. $150)
CA$75
Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride.
Brand: Alan Cherry Toronto
Size 8
Market Value: $150
53. New Wedding Dress (V. $250)
CA$75
Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride.
Brand: 2Be
Size 10
Market Value: $250
54. New Wedding Dress (V. $200)
CA$75
Make your special day unforgettable with this stunning wedding dress. Featuring timeless elegance, exquisite details, and a flattering silhouette, this gown is perfect for any bride.
Brand: Alan Cherry Toronto
Size 8
Market Value: $200
