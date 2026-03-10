Secord Spring Carnival 2026

About this event
Each punch is equivalent to 1 ticket and can be used for food and games.
Tickets can be used for food and games.
Tickets can be used for food and games.
Tickets can be used for food and games.
Choose from Cheese, Hawaiian, Pepperoni or Veggie
Choose from a variety of non-alcoholic drinks: Bubly, Fuze Ice Tea, Orange Crush, Grape Crush, Coke, Gingerale, Cream Soda, Root Beer
3 Variety of Non-alcoholic Ole mocktails
$
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