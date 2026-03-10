Laura Secord PAC

Hosted by

Laura Secord PAC

About this event

Secord Spring Carnival 2026

2500 Lakewood Dr

Vancouver, BC V5N 4V1, Canada

Punch Card - Equivalent to 25 Tickets
$25

Each punch is equivalent to 1 ticket and can be used for food and games.

10 Ticket Bundle
$10

Tickets can be used for food and games.

5 Ticket Bundle
$5

Tickets can be used for food and games.

Single Ticket
$1

Tickets can be used for food and games.

1 Slice Pizza
$3.50

Choose from Cheese, Hawaiian, Pepperoni or Veggie

Jumbo Hot Dog
$4
Veggie Dog
$4
Drink
$2.50

Choose from a variety of non-alcoholic drinks: Bubly, Fuze Ice Tea, Orange Crush, Grape Crush, Coke, Gingerale, Cream Soda, Root Beer

Non-alcoholic Ole
$4

3 Variety of Non-alcoholic Ole mocktails

Corona Cero
$4
Non-alcoholic Grolsch Radler
$5
Guiness Zero
$5
Water
$1.50
Chips
$2
Cotton Candy
$4
Candy Bag
$4
Popcorn
$3
Jumbo Freezie
$2
Add a donation for Laura Secord PAC

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