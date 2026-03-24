WEST LONDON ALLIANCE CHURCH OF THE CHRISTIAN AND MISSIONARY ALLIANCE IN CANADA

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WEST LONDON ALLIANCE CHURCH OF THE CHRISTIAN AND MISSIONARY ALLIANCE IN CANADA

About this event

Secret Church

750 Wonderland Rd N

London, ON N6H 0J1, Canada

General Admission
$20

Includes streaming access, a guided scripture journal, and snacks for the evening.

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