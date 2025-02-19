Section 6, 7 and 8 Tickets

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Partially Obstructed View ( Netting and glass present) Click +ADD as many times to equal the amount of tickets you are purchasing. After this you can choose your seating for each ticket.
Click +ADD as many times to equal the amount of tickets you are purchasing. After this you can choose your seating for each ticket. (New seats added!!) scroll to bottom for more selections
Click +ADD as many times to equal the amount of tickets you are purchasing. After this you can choose your seating for each ticket.
Partially Obstructed View ( Netting and glass present) Click +ADD as many times to equal the amount of tickets you are purchasing. After this you can choose your seating for each ticket. When you select your seat it will automatically say " not available " on the side. This is because you have clicked the ticket. It will NOT let you select a seat if it is not available.
Click +ADD as many times to equal the amount of tickets you are purchasing. After this you can choose your seating for each ticket.
Click +ADD as many times to equal the amount of tickets you are purchasing. After this you can choose your seating for each ticket. (New seats added!!) scroll to bottom for more selections
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