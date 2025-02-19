Preston Figure Skating Club

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Preston Figure Skating Club

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Section 6, 7 and 8 Tickets

640 Ellis Rd

Cambridge, ON N3C 4N1, Canada

Section 6 - Blue Seating
$15

Partially Obstructed View ( Netting and glass present) Click +ADD as many times to equal the amount of tickets you are purchasing. After this you can choose your seating for each ticket.

Section 6 - Silver Seating
$35

Click +ADD as many times to equal the amount of tickets you are purchasing. After this you can choose your seating for each ticket. (New seats added!!) scroll to bottom for more selections

Section 6 - Gold Seating
$40

Click +ADD as many times to equal the amount of tickets you are purchasing. After this you can choose your seating for each ticket.

Section 7 - Blue Seating
$15

Partially Obstructed View ( Netting and glass present) Click +ADD as many times to equal the amount of tickets you are purchasing. After this you can choose your seating for each ticket. When you select your seat it will automatically say " not available " on the side. This is because you have clicked the ticket. It will NOT let you select a seat if it is not available.

Section 7 - Silver Seating
$35

Click +ADD as many times to equal the amount of tickets you are purchasing. After this you can choose your seating for each ticket.

Section 7 - Gold Seating
$40

Click +ADD as many times to equal the amount of tickets you are purchasing. After this you can choose your seating for each ticket. (New seats added!!) scroll to bottom for more selections

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