Section C, D, E (Gold Seats)

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Click +ADD as many times to equal the amount of tickets you are purchasing. After this you can choose your seating for each ticket.
Click +ADD as many times to equal the amount of tickets you are purchasing. After this you can choose your seating for each ticket.
Click +ADD as many times to equal the amount of tickets you are purchasing. After this you can choose your seating for each ticket.
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