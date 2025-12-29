Preston Figure Skating Club

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Preston Figure Skating Club

About this event

Section C, D, E (Gold Seats)

1458 Hamilton St

Cambridge, ON N3H 3G5, Canada

Section C
$30

Click +ADD as many times to equal the amount of tickets you are purchasing. After this you can choose your seating for each ticket.

Section D
$30

Click +ADD as many times to equal the amount of tickets you are purchasing. After this you can choose your seating for each ticket.

Section E
$30

Click +ADD as many times to equal the amount of tickets you are purchasing. After this you can choose your seating for each ticket.

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