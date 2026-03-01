ACC Toronto Section Camp 2026

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50% deposit for self-guided attendance for section camp. Does not include any additional items (i.e., Canmore Alpine Hostel, huts, etc.). These will be added to the final payment request.
Subject to the conditions you agreed to in the application.
50% deposit for attendance + Introduction to Mountaineering course for section camp. Does not include any additional items (i.e., Canmore Alpine Hostel, huts, etc.). These will be added to the final payment request.
Subject to the conditions you agreed to in the application.
50% deposit for attendance + Intermediate Mountaineering course (3 days) for section camp. Does not include any additional items (i.e., Canmore Alpine Hostel, huts, etc.). These will be added to the final payment request.
Subject to the conditions you agreed to in the application.
50% deposit for attendance + Intermediate Mountaineering course (6 days) for section camp. Does not include any additional items (i.e., Canmore Alpine Hostel, huts, etc.). These will be added to the final payment request.
Subject to the conditions you agreed to in the application.
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