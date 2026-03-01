Alpine Club of Canada Toronto Section

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Alpine Club of Canada Toronto Section

About this event

ACC Toronto Section Camp 2026

201 Indian Flats Rd

Canmore, AB T1W 2T8, Canada

Self Guided - 50% Deposit
$725

50% deposit for self-guided attendance for section camp. Does not include any additional items (i.e., Canmore Alpine Hostel, huts, etc.). These will be added to the final payment request.

Subject to the conditions you agreed to in the application.

Intro to Mountaineering - 50% Deposit
$1,405.50

50% deposit for attendance + Introduction to Mountaineering course for section camp. Does not include any additional items (i.e., Canmore Alpine Hostel, huts, etc.). These will be added to the final payment request.

Subject to the conditions you agreed to in the application.

Intermediate Mountaineering (3 Days) - 50% Deposit
$1,001

50% deposit for attendance + Intermediate Mountaineering course (3 days) for section camp. Does not include any additional items (i.e., Canmore Alpine Hostel, huts, etc.). These will be added to the final payment request.

Subject to the conditions you agreed to in the application.

Intermediate Mountaineering (6 Days) - 50% Deposit
$1,276.50

50% deposit for attendance + Intermediate Mountaineering course (6 days) for section camp. Does not include any additional items (i.e., Canmore Alpine Hostel, huts, etc.). These will be added to the final payment request.

Subject to the conditions you agreed to in the application.

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