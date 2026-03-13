Airdrie Christian Academy Society

Hosted by

Airdrie Christian Academy Society

About this event

See Enrichment in Action at Summit and Curriculum Sale -VENDOR 2026

The Summit Red Deer Church 5569 47 St

Red Deer, AB T4N 1S1, Canada

Vendor Table
$30

Secure your vendor spot. All proceeds go to supporting Christ-centered programming for ACA At-Home students. (Read on)

Please Note: Each table vendor space is designed for a 4x6 table. Purchase as many as you need.


Use "Add a donation..." below to ACA At-Home fundraising which supports Christian education with a tax receipt provided by Zeffy. You may change the Zeffy request to 0%.

Add a donation for Airdrie Christian Academy Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!