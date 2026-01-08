Seedy Saturday Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Felicia Assenza: Initial Naturopathic consult, herbal tea, supplement samples and a guide to neuromuscular health.
Both Sides Studio:Seasonal Care Set of a vapour rub, a respiratory steam and a winter support tea blend
Dundurn Historic Kitchen Garden:Luffa and lavender sachet grown in the Dundurn Historic kitchen garden plus cookbook Dishing Dundurn: A selection of 19th Century Recipes
approx value $315
Starting bid
Ironwood Arboricultural Solutions:On-site assessment and research for plant health care and structural concerns of trees, property line issues, the risk to private and public land, and landscaping on site. Assessment of plant health, site construction history, basic soil and site concerns. Suggestions and solutions to concerns will be discussed on site.
Worm Wrangler:Vermicompost System: A compact, beginner-friendly way to compost indoors using worms. This small vermicompost system includes a durable bin, bedding, live composting worms, and a clear instruction handout to help you get started with confidence. Contact information is included for ongoing support and questions. Perfect for apartments, classrooms, or anyone curious about turning food scraps into living soil. Plus a 3 gallon container of vermicompost: Rich, living compost made by worms. Vermicompost adds nutrients, beneficial microbes, and organic matter to improve soil health and support strong, healthy plant growth. Use as a natural fertilizer for gardens, houseplants, and containers—your soil (and plants) will thank you.
Origin Native Plants:ONP Shop gift card
approx value $260
Starting bid
Water famers: Handcrafted Flower Press - Made with wood and brass hardware to press flowers & plants. Perfect for preserving flowers, leaves, and other botanical treasures. Comes with 6 cardboard dividers and 50 regular 8.5" x 11" paper inserts.
Flamborough horticultural Society:Metal bee garden decor
Rosie Makes:Framed 10" hand embroidered artwork featuring a snail on a mushroom in a berry patch
Origin Native Plants:ONP Shop gift card
Joanna Paul: 6 Original Cards Watercolour Art
approx value $200
Starting bid
Recomposition Collective: Dye seeds and naturally dyed yarn
McQuesten/Niwasa:McQuesten Urban Farm & Niwasa Kendaaswin Teg are happy to share some of our farm-grown and made preserves: our Mide Salve, tea, hot sauce and farm inspired apparel.
Humble Bee; Humble Bee gift pack features three 130g jars of honey , which rotate as we extract our honey. Paired with a mini dipper and a keepsake postcard, this is perfect for any honey lover in your life!
Riverwood Conservancy: Wildlife book and Riverwood merch (hat or tshirt)
Origin Native Plants: ONP Shop gift card
approx value $100
Starting bid
Gaia Organic Seeds
Saturday Seed Co
Origin Native Plants:ONP Shop gift card
approx value $75
Starting bid
Property Rescue - Have 2 licensed and insured professionals spend a half day rescuing your yard! Up to 3 hours of owner-directed activity that can include trimming shrubs, trees, and overgrown plants, improving lawn health, removing unwanted plant material and yard debris, etc. Knowledgeable in native plants, rainwater gardens, vegetable gardens, compost systems, rain barrels etc.
approx value $500
Starting bid
Landscaping design consultation - Together, we’ll evaluate design ideas and solutions based on the strengths and challenges of the site, and discuss which eco-initiatives can be beautifully incorporated.
approx value $400
Starting bid
The Extractigator Classic will remove most woody stem plants from paper thin up to 2” in diameter, roots-and-all, and comes with the optional Bigfoot accessory for additional leverage!
approx value $220. Donated by Hamilton Conservation Authority
Starting bid
Halton Master Gardeners are pleased to provide sustainable, scientifically-based horticultural advice for a one hour, on-site visit and provide a summary report. We can provide plant identification; advice on growing fruit and vegetables; general design recommendations for pollinator gardens and rain gardens; soil management; recommendations for invasive plant removal/replacements; general recommendations for garden maintenance; and transplanting.
approx value $175
Starting bid
17" Raised Garden Bed - Crafted from Magnesium-Aluzinc Steel, this bed is corrosion-resistant and lasts up to 20 years. At 17” tall, this bed minimizes the need for bending, making planting and harvesting more comfortable for your back and knees. Great for gardeners who want convenience with deep-root growth. Configure it 9 different ways to fit any space, big or small, so you can grow more of what you love. (Colour: Eucalyptus)
approx value $280
Starting bid
17" Raised Garden Bed - Crafted from Magnesium-Aluzinc Steel, this bed is corrosion-resistant and lasts up to 20 years. At 17” tall, this bed minimizes the need for bending, making planting and harvesting more comfortable for your back and knees. Great for gardeners who want convenience with deep-root growth. Configure it 9 different ways to fit any space, big or small, so you can grow more of what you love. (Colour: Eucalyptus)
approx value $280
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