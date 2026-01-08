Seedy Saturday Silent Auction

Ironwood Arboricultural Solutions:On-site assessment and research for plant health care and structural concerns of trees, property line issues, the risk to private and public land, and landscaping on site. Assessment of plant health, site construction history, basic soil and site concerns. Suggestions and solutions to concerns will be discussed on site.





Worm Wrangler:Vermicompost System: A compact, beginner-friendly way to compost indoors using worms. This small vermicompost system includes a durable bin, bedding, live composting worms, and a clear instruction handout to help you get started with confidence. Contact information is included for ongoing support and questions. Perfect for apartments, classrooms, or anyone curious about turning food scraps into living soil. Plus a 3 gallon container of vermicompost: Rich, living compost made by worms. Vermicompost adds nutrients, beneficial microbes, and organic matter to improve soil health and support strong, healthy plant growth. Use as a natural fertilizer for gardens, houseplants, and containers—your soil (and plants) will thank you.

Origin Native Plants:ONP Shop gift card

approx value $260