Self-Care Day Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
249 West Street N, Orillia, ON L3V 5C9
Starting bid
$1180 Value
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles
Sat • Sep 12, 2026 • 03:07 PM
Toronto, ON — Rogers Centre
Section 128 – Row 13 seats 1 to 4
Starting bid
$240 Value
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles
Fri • Sep 11, 2026 • 07:07 PM
Rogers Centre | Toronto, ON
Section 111, Row 26, Seat 9 & 10
Starting bid
$460 Value - Generously Donated by Ryan Kerr & Associates Inc.
Lenovo Idea Tab Plus 12.1" 128GB Android 15 Tablet with MediaTek Dimensity 6400 8-Core Processor
Starting bid
$150 Value - Generously Donated by Northern Roots.
Northern Roots Gift Card and Amika hair products.
Starting bid
$75 Value - Generously Donated by Eclectic Cafe.
Enjoy brunch for two guests. Saturday only.
Starting bid
$125 Value - Generously Donated by Solara Massage Therapy
Gift Certificate for a 1 hour massage.
Deep tissue massage uses slow, sustained pressure to reach deeper layers of muscle and connective tissue, helping to relieve chronic pain, stiffness, and tension. This therapeutic massage improves circulation, releases areas of tightness, and encourages healing while restoring mobility. It is especially effective for addressing concerns in the neck, shoulders, and back, and may be complemented by cupping therapy.
Starting bid
$40 Value - Generously Donated by MBF Cupcakes
Bags of 6 XL protein poppers in various flavours
These delicious morsels are the perfect after workout snack or on the go treat!!!!! They contain all the good stuff to help you stay on track!
Starting bid
$125 Value - Generously Donated by Manticore Books.
$25 gift card to Manticore Books and a collection of books.
Starting bid
$140 - Generously Donated by Chill Bill
Starting bid
$200 Value - Generously Donated by Sawdust Wood Company
Starting bid
$110 Value - Generously Donated by Spin & Strength Co.
5 Class Pass at Spin & Strength Co.
Starting bid
$110 Value - Generously Donated by Spin & Strength Co.
5 Class Pass at Spin & Strength Co.
Starting bid
$60 Value - Generously Donated by Bitters Cocktail Co.
2 tickets to any cocktail class in 2026
Each class includes 3 cocktails
Hands-on, expert-led, beginner friendly!
Starting bid
$2500 Value - Generously Donated by RubyKay Labs
RubyKay Labs, an Orillia-based custom software studio, will design and build a professional website for your business or organization — including a home page, up to three additional pages, and a contact form that delivers inquiries straight to your inbox.
We'll connect the site to your domain and set it up on a free hosting platform under your ownership, so there are no ongoing costs and you hold the keys. Winner provides their own content (text, images, logo) and domain name. Includes two rounds of revisions and 30 days of post-launch support. Certificate valid for 6 months from auction date.
Starting bid
$110 Value - Generously Donated by Myst&GLOW
Enjoy a flawless, natural-looking glow with a custom professional spray tan. Each session is tailored to your skin tone and desired level of colour for a streak-free, even finish.
This gift certificate includes:
● two full-body custom spray tan
● pH balancing spray
● Setting spray
● Finishing powder for a comfortable, dry feel
● Professional application and aftercare advice
Perfect for weddings, vacations, graduations, special events, or simply treating yourself to a confidence boost.
Appointment required. Valid for new or existing clients. Contact to book your appointment.
Starting bid
$180 Value - Generously Donated by Melissa White
6 Pack of Evening/Weekend Classes at Melissa White Fitness
Starting bid
$140 Value - Generously Donated by Orillia Wine Experience
Two Bottles of Wine and a $100 Gift Card to Orillia Wine Experience
*Winner cannot receive both packages available in this Auction from Orillia Wine Experience.
Starting bid
$395 Value - Generously Donated by The Tailored Career
Discover what makes you stand out.
This package includes a one-on-one personal branding session where we’ll explore your career journey, identify your strengths, accomplishments, and recurring themes, and uncover what makes you uniquely valuable.
The recipient will also receive a personalized Personal Branding Report highlighting their unique value, key strengths, and core brand themes, providing a clear foundation for their future career materials and professional positioning.
Starting bid
$350 Value
Cigarol 50 Capacity Humidor, Cigar Pouch w/cutter, Cigar Punch, 2 Flame Cigar Lighter, 4 hand rolled premium cigars.
Starting bid
$100 Value - Generously Donated by Provinance Wine Bar
Three pack of Rose
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!