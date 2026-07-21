Self-Care Day Silent Auction

$2500 Value - Generously Donated by RubyKay Labs



RubyKay Labs, an Orillia-based custom software studio, will design and build a professional website for your business or organization — including a home page, up to three additional pages, and a contact form that delivers inquiries straight to your inbox.

We'll connect the site to your domain and set it up on a free hosting platform under your ownership, so there are no ongoing costs and you hold the keys. Winner provides their own content (text, images, logo) and domain name. Includes two rounds of revisions and 30 days of post-launch support. Certificate valid for 6 months from auction date.