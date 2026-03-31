Seminarian Dinner 2026

Reserved seating, with Your Corporate Logo or Council Number on the table. Enjoy the full program with access to the banquet. Servings are typically generous, Don't be shy about bringing a bag to take some home. Soup, Salad, Supreme Chicken in White Wine Sauce, Mixed Vegetables, Strawberry Shortcake, Coffee Tea, Cash Bar is available. If booking a booking a table please contact organiser to arrange offline payment. if your party has any food allergies or special dietary needs contact organiser not later than 3 July