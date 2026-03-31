Hosted by

Knights of Columbus Diocesan Association

About this event

Seminarian Dinner 2026

588 Division St

Kingston, ON K7K 4B6, Canada

General Admission
$60

Enjoy the full program with access to the banquet. Servings are typically generous, Don't be shy about bringing a bag to take some home. Soup, Salad, Supreme Chicken in White Wine Sauce, Mixed Vegetables, Strawberry Shortcake, Coffee Tea, Cash Bar is available. If you have food allergies or special dietary needs contact organiser not later than 3 July

Full 10 Person Table
$600

Reserved seating, with Your Corporate Logo or Council Number on the table. Enjoy the full program with access to the banquet. Servings are typically generous, Don't be shy about bringing a bag to take some home. Soup, Salad, Supreme Chicken in White Wine Sauce, Mixed Vegetables, Strawberry Shortcake, Coffee Tea, Cash Bar is available. If booking a booking a table please contact organiser to arrange offline payment. if your party has any food allergies or special dietary needs contact organiser not later than 3 July

Cant attend but happy to donate
$50

This is a non-charitable donation. If you want a tax receipt contact the organiser to coordinate a donation direct to Archdiocese of Kingston in support of our Seminarians.

Childs Meal. Main Course of Chicken Fingers and fries.
$25

reduced portion, priced to allow your children to attend at a reduced cost.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!