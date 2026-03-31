Seminarian Dinner 2026

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to the banquet. Servings are typically generous, Don't be shy about bringing a bag to take some home. Soup, Salad, Supreme Chicken in White Wine Sauce, Mixed Vegetables, Strawberry Shortcake, Coffee Tea, Cash Bar is available. If you have food allergies or special dietary needs contact organiser not later than 3 July
Reserved seating, with Your Corporate Logo or Council Number on the table. Enjoy the full program with access to the banquet. Servings are typically generous, Don't be shy about bringing a bag to take some home. Soup, Salad, Supreme Chicken in White Wine Sauce, Mixed Vegetables, Strawberry Shortcake, Coffee Tea, Cash Bar is available. If booking a booking a table please contact organiser to arrange offline payment. if your party has any food allergies or special dietary needs contact organiser not later than 3 July
This is a non-charitable donation. If you want a tax receipt contact the organiser to coordinate a donation direct to Archdiocese of Kingston in support of our Seminarians.
reduced portion, priced to allow your children to attend at a reduced cost.
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