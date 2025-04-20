Send a Kid to Wonderland

To Purchase Tickets: Zeffy is a free site for purchases - under Contribution select 'Other" and enter Zero. For CREDIT CARD Purchase: Select NO THANKS to the processing fee. You do NOT need to pay either of these fees! By making a donation of $98.67 you will be sending one child living in a local shelter to Canada's Wonderland for the day including transportation, park admission, food & drinks for the day! You will also receive a Charity Tax Receipt for your donation.

To Purchase Tickets: Zeffy is a free site for purchases - under Contribution select 'Other" and enter Zero. For CREDIT CARD Purchase: Select NO THANKS to the processing fee. You do NOT need to pay either of these fees! By making a donation of $98.67 you will be sending one child living in a local shelter to Canada's Wonderland for the day including transportation, park admission, food & drinks for the day! You will also receive a Charity Tax Receipt for your donation.

More details...