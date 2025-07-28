eventClosed

2000's Trivia Night Silent Auction in support of Sendero Centre

auction.pickupLocation

70 College Cir, Red Deer, AB T0M 1R0, Canada #220

Blackfalds Bulldogs fan basket item
Blackfalds Bulldogs fan basket
CA$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Blackfalds Bulldogs Gift Basket- Includes Bulldogs Jersey, T-shirt, Hat, Clapper, Bull Dog Stuffed animal and a Foam fan Paw. Donated by The Blackfalds Bulldogs

Two Tickets to Rosebud Theater item
Two Tickets to Rosebud Theater
CA$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Two Ticket to any show at Rosebud Theater for the 2025 Season. Pick the show of your choice. Donated by Rosebud Theater

One Month Unlimited- Breathing Room- Yoga & Psycle item
One Month Unlimited- Breathing Room- Yoga & Psycle
CA$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

One Month Unlimited Pass to Breathing Room Yoga and Psycle. Donated by Breathing Room Yoga and Psycle

Save On Foods $100 Gift Card item
Save On Foods $100 Gift Card
CA$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

$100 Gift Card to Save On Foods. Donated by Save On Foods Red Deer South

1 Year Membership to Motion Fitness item
1 Year Membership to Motion Fitness
CA$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

One year membership that includes Yoga classes, Step Classes, Spin Classes Kick-boxing Classes, Tanning, Red Light Therapy, and use of all facilities at both Timberlands and Bower locations. $699.00 value Donated by motion Fitness Red Deer

Vacation Package -Carriage House Inn Dine & Stay Package item
Vacation Package -Carriage House Inn Dine & Stay Package
CA$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

One night in a Premium Room at the Carriage House Inn (Calgary) $50.00 dinning credit and full hot breakfast buffet for two. ($350 value) Donated by Carriage House Inn Calgary

Night out at The Gutter item
Night out at The Gutter
CA$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Gift Certificate to the Gutter for 6 people to bowl for two hours, 2 pizza's and a $100 spending tab. Donated by The Gutter

Hawk Tail Brewery Tour and Flights item
Hawk Tail Brewery Tour and Flights
CA$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

A guided tour through Hawk Tail Brewery, to learn the process of making beer. This tour is for 5 people and includes 5 flights of Beer. Donated by Hark Tail Brewery

Coop Wine and Spirits Basket item
Coop Wine and Spirits Basket
CA$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

A basket full of beverages including

-Adequate Vodka Soda's

-Touch of Class Berry Ale

-Good Times Premium Lager

-Gold Small Batch Gin

-JD Shore Smore Cream Rum

-Central Alberta Vodka

-Coop Spiced Rum

-Irish Cream Liquor

-Simple Life Rose

-Simple Life Cabernet Sauvignon

-American Vintage Belt Bag

-5 Touchless Car wash Vouchers

Sage Wellness Package item
Sage Wellness Package
CA$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Sage Wellness Package- this packages includes a

BE my SUNSHINE set that contains Hand Cream, Soap Wash Pad, Lip Balm, and Foaming Hand Soap. Also included is a Pocket Pharmacy with Liquid Sunshine, Energy, Connection, Unwind and Power Down essential oils.

Columbian Rum item
Columbian Rum
CA$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Specialty Imported Columbian Rum-

Ron Viejo De Caldas

Carta De Oro 375 ml and Tradicional 250 ml. This specialty rum was imported directly from Columbia.

Booze Brothers Moonshine Pack item
Booze Brothers Moonshine Pack
CA$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Three wonderfully flavored jars of moonshine that were generously donated by Booze Brothers Moonshine Company. Includes three flavors Creamsicle, Mocha, and Raspberry Lemonade.

Joel Hanley signed Picture item
Joel Hanley signed Picture
CA$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Calgary Flames- Joel Hanley Autographed 8 x 10 framed photo.

MacKenzie Weegar signed picture item
MacKenzie Weegar signed picture
CA$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Calgary Flames- MacKenzie Weegar Autographed 8 x 10 framed photo.

Daniil Miromanov signed picture item
Daniil Miromanov signed picture
CA$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Calgary Flames- Daniil Miromanov Autographed 8 x 10 framed photo.

Morgan Frost signed picture item
Morgan Frost signed picture
CA$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Calgary Flames- Morgan Frost Autographed 8 x 10 framed photo.

Low Places Craft Beer Bundle of 24 item
Low Places Craft Beer Bundle of 24
CA$45

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Low Places Craft Beer Basket Containing 8- Tuck and Roll (Red Ale) 8- Son of a Bee (honey Blonde)and 8- Not Enough I'll Pour Another (Strong Beer)

Autographed Oilers Jersey with Certificate of Authenticity item
Autographed Oilers Jersey with Certificate of Authenticity
CA$250

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Edmonton Oilers- Signed Jersey- comes with Certificate of Authenticity.

Pearson's Berry Farm Pack item
Pearson's Berry Farm Pack
CA$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

A wonderful assortment from Pearson's Berry Farm. Includes a Saskatoon Pie, Butter Tarts, Saskatoon Syrup, Saskatoon Berry Lemonade and Gordo's Greek Sauce

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing