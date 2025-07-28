2000's Trivia Night Silent Auction in support of Sendero Centre

70 College Cir, Red Deer, AB T0M 1R0, Canada #220
Blackfalds Bulldogs Gift Basket- Includes Bulldogs Jersey, T-shirt, Hat, Clapper, Bull Dog Stuffed animal and a Foam fan Paw. Donated by The Blackfalds Bulldogs
Two Ticket to any show at Rosebud Theater for the 2025 Season. Pick the show of your choice. Donated by Rosebud Theater
One Month Unlimited Pass to Breathing Room Yoga and Psycle. Donated by Breathing Room Yoga and Psycle
$100 Gift Card to Save On Foods. Donated by Save On Foods Red Deer South
One year membership that includes Yoga classes, Step Classes, Spin Classes Kick-boxing Classes, Tanning, Red Light Therapy, and use of all facilities at both Timberlands and Bower locations. $699.00 value Donated by motion Fitness Red Deer
One night in a Premium Room at the Carriage House Inn (Calgary) $50.00 dinning credit and full hot breakfast buffet for two. ($350 value) Donated by Carriage House Inn Calgary
Gift Certificate to the Gutter for 6 people to bowl for two hours, 2 pizza's and a $100 spending tab. Donated by The Gutter
A guided tour through Hawk Tail Brewery, to learn the process of making beer. This tour is for 5 people and includes 5 flights of Beer. Donated by Hark Tail Brewery
A basket full of beverages including
-Adequate Vodka Soda's
-Touch of Class Berry Ale
-Good Times Premium Lager
-Gold Small Batch Gin
-JD Shore Smore Cream Rum
-Central Alberta Vodka
-Coop Spiced Rum
-Irish Cream Liquor
-Simple Life Rose
-Simple Life Cabernet Sauvignon
-American Vintage Belt Bag
-5 Touchless Car wash Vouchers
Sage Wellness Package- this packages includes a
BE my SUNSHINE set that contains Hand Cream, Soap Wash Pad, Lip Balm, and Foaming Hand Soap. Also included is a Pocket Pharmacy with Liquid Sunshine, Energy, Connection, Unwind and Power Down essential oils.
Specialty Imported Columbian Rum-
Ron Viejo De Caldas
Carta De Oro 375 ml and Tradicional 250 ml. This specialty rum was imported directly from Columbia.
Three wonderfully flavored jars of moonshine that were generously donated by Booze Brothers Moonshine Company. Includes three flavors Creamsicle, Mocha, and Raspberry Lemonade.
Calgary Flames- Joel Hanley Autographed 8 x 10 framed photo.
Calgary Flames- MacKenzie Weegar Autographed 8 x 10 framed photo.
Calgary Flames- Daniil Miromanov Autographed 8 x 10 framed photo.
Calgary Flames- Morgan Frost Autographed 8 x 10 framed photo.
Low Places Craft Beer Basket Containing 8- Tuck and Roll (Red Ale) 8- Son of a Bee (honey Blonde)and 8- Not Enough I'll Pour Another (Strong Beer)
Edmonton Oilers- Signed Jersey- comes with Certificate of Authenticity.
A wonderful assortment from Pearson's Berry Farm. Includes a Saskatoon Pie, Butter Tarts, Saskatoon Syrup, Saskatoon Berry Lemonade and Gordo's Greek Sauce
