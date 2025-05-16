Senior B Concession and Sales

CD: Celebrate - 40 Years of Enriching Lives Through Music
CA$20
This is the Langley Ukulele Ensemble’s 16th studio album; the fourth under the musical direction of Paul Luongo. To celebrate 40 years of enriching lives through music, this album features musical selections from in and around the founding of the Langley Ukulele Association (LUA) in 1981. Featuring the 70’s and 80’s favourite songs in Disco, Funk, Pop, and Rock, this album was recorded and produced during one of the most unprecedented times in our history – a global pandemic. Not letting the challenges of the pandemic diminish the ability to learn or make music, the ensemble was proud to welcome back alumni members over the association’s 40-year history to be a part of this album. Unlike any of the 15 albums previously recorded, this one creatively features many individuals from both the past and present.
Featured hits include: We Are Family, The ABBA Medley (Bonus Track available only on album featuring Exit 58), and Sweet Child o' Mine
CD: One Love One Heart
CA$20
This is the Langley Ukulele Ensemble's 15th studio album; the third under the musical direction of Paul Luongo. To Celebrate 25 years of ALOHA in Hawaii and with the Sheraton Waikiki Hotel, we have selected hit summertime songs between the 60’s and 70’s. The Ensemble demonstrates unique and creative ways to feature the ukulele and ensemble member’s voices throughout with many intricate, creative and easy listening arrangements.
Featured hits including: Summer Breeze, Lovely Day, Sir Duke, Oye Como Va, Misirlou, Koke'e, and Imagine.
CD: Canada 150
CA$20
This is the Langley Ukulele Ensemble's 14th studio album; The second under the musical direction of Paul Luongo. To Celebrate Canada's 150th year as a nation we have selected hit songs by some of our country's most recognised and accomplished folk, pop, and rock artists. The Ensemble demonstrates unique and creative ways to feature the ukulele throughout. Additionally, many of the arrangements feature and highlight members of the ensemble.
The Langley Ukulele Ensembles takes great pride in being ambassadors for Canada. Whether travelling locally, nationally, or internationally, the group takes great pride in representing and being from Langley, British Columbia, Canada. The LUE congratulates Canada on its 150th year as a nation and thanks all those through time that have helped make our country the beautiful place it is.
Features hits including: Takin' Care of Business, Born to Be Wild, American Woman, Wheat Kings, Summer of '69, Working for the Weekend, Heart of Gold, Life is a Highway, Big Yellow Taxi, and Hallelujah.
CD: The Next Generation
CA$20
While still an integral part of the Langley Ukulele Association, Peter Luongo, the well - loved director for 32 years, has turned the directing reins over to his very capable son Paul. As a featured performer with the ensemble between the years 2000 - 2011, Paul has the experience, expertise, and pedigree to continue the tradition of excellence in directing the Ensemble. 'The Next Generation' is his first offering as director and he has produced an exceptional album which introduces him and the current group of students as the newest edition of the Langley Ukulele Ensemble.
The Next Generation is an eclectic collection of classic tunes and new arrangements that have become enduring favourites of the ensemble and their audiences alike. With every song arranged by Paul this album is a testament to his instinctive musicianship and knowledge of many diverse music genres. Whether it be the traditional Day-O, the fast paced Uptown Funk Mash Up, or the classical Hall of the Mountain King, each piece is masterfully arranged, revealing new details with every listen.
Also features Rock Around the Clock, Jailhouse Rock, Hound Dog, La Bamba, Libertango, Mambo No.5, American Pie, Let It Be, Hey Jude, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Ring of Fire.
CD: Ukulele Rock N Roll Review
CA$20
From the soulful Hallelujah to the firm audience favorite, Johnny B. Goode, our latest CD, Ukulele Rock n Roll, is a hit from start to foot tapping finish.
Includes additional hits: Bad Moon Rising, Twist and Shout/ Do You Love Me, Roll Over Beethoven, The Weight, Free Fallin’, Cecilia, Sweet Home Alabama, ‘Till There Was You, After The Gold Rush, Wade In The Water, and Africa.
CD: Greatest Hits
CA$20
In the past decade the Langley Ukulele Ensemble has produced 12 CD recordings. Repertoire chosen for this greatest hits compilation comes from 8 of these and is intended to highlight the variety of the ensemble’s repertoire and the quality of its performance. There have been many outstanding performers throughout the ensemble’s history and many have gone on to careers in either music or teaching, including teaching music. This CD is representative of some of the best performances we have recorded.
CD also includes: Waikiki Aloha, Hawaiian Wedding Song, Wonderful World/ Somewhere Over The Rainbow, In The Mood, Surfin’ USA, I’ve Got You Under My Skin, Saber Dance, Koke’e, Waikiki Aloha, Brown Eyed Girl, and Bonus Tracks: Hawaii Five-0, In The Summer Time, and Flight Of The Bumble Bee.
CD: Croonin' Ukuleles
CA$15
Croonin’ Ukuleles features songs from some of the greatest writers of popular and Jazz music. The crooning’ style of presenting songs referred to a gentle sentimental sound. Many of the songs are reflective of this style.
CD also includes: I’ve Got You Under My Skin, A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square, Beyond the Sea, Tiptoe Through The Tulips, Between The Devil and The Deep Blue Sea, I Got it Bad(And That Ain’t Good), and Young at Heart.
CD: Summer Strummin'
CA$15
Through out its history the most common use of the ukulele has been to accompany the singing voice. The Langley Ukulele Ensemble has extended this idea of strummin’ and singin’ by taking popular songs, adding rich vocal harmonies to create 14 arrangements. Summer at its hottest!
CD also includes: Sea Cruise (Ukulele solo by Paul Luongo), The Lion Sleeps Tonight (Vocal solo by Leanne Hessels),Brown Eyed Girl (Ukulele solo by Paul Luongo),Shake Rattle and Roll (Bass solo by Kevin Hodak), Summer Dance Medley : Blame it on the Bossa Nova, Do You Want to Dance, Save the Last Dance For Me (Ukulele solo by Paul Luongo), I’ve Got A Name, and Surfin USA.
CD: Ukulele Celebration
CA$15
Ukulele Celebration is the theme that took the Langley Ukulele Ensemble through the 2005/06 season. This recording offers selections that celebrate ukulele music in all its forms – from Hawaiian to classical.
CD also includes: Swing Low, Sweet Chariot, Pachelbel’s Canon, Langley: The Place To Be, I’ll Remember You, He Aloha Mele, Waikiki, Turkish Rondo, Farewell to Nova Scotia, Tsunami, and Langley Our Home.
CD: Classical Ukuleles
CA$15
This recording features the ‘Classics’ – that is the music of the masters (Bach, Mozart, Tchaikovsky, et al): Music that is of the highest quality and of enduring value. The young members of the Langley Ensemble have become a Classic: Playing the ukulele to the highest quality, setting a standard above all others, creating a new and unique style of entertainment.
CD also includes: Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring, Tocatta in D minor, Two Guitars, Villenesca (Arranged by Rae Featherstonhaugh), Mantillas (Pase Doble), Pachalbels Kannon, Dance of the Sugar Plumbs, Parade of the Tin Soldiers, Hungarian Dance #5, Serenade (Romance), Entry of the Gladiators, Turkish Rondo, Saber Dance, and William Tell Overture.
CD: The Enchanted Ukulele
CA$15
One of the Ensemble’s best selling recordings, this album showcases the the delicate balance of instrumental virtuosity and vocal sensitivity that characterizes the Langley Ukulele sound. Many songs on this album such as The William Tell Overture, Hawaiian Wedding Song and Johnny B Goode have become staples of the Ensemble’s sensational live performances.
CD also includes: Second Hungarian Rhapsody, Song for the Myra, I Can See Clearly Now, So Nice, In the Mood (Year 2002 Version), Two Guitars, I’ll Have to Say I Love You in a Song (Uke Solo by James Hill), The Lion Sleeps Tonight, Seventy-Six Trombones, Wonderful World, Hava Nagila.
CD: Strings Attached
CA$15
Recorded during July and September 2003, Strings Attached is a compilation of 13 new arrangements which, once again, show that the Langley Ukulele Ensemble’s skill with 4 strings is clearly world-class.
CD also includes: Blue Suede Shoes, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, She Loves You, Lay Down Sally, Hello Dolly, The Twist, and I Will Remember You.
CD: The Pacific Ukulele Connection
CA$15
This recording offers selections that connect the Pacific Rim Region. Drawing on music from Hawaii, Japan and New Zealand, the album reminds us of the instrument’s tremendous popularity throughout the world.
CD also includes: Hene Hene, Hawaiian Lullaby, Pokare Kare Ana (Solo: Julia Hill, vocal), Royal Hawaiian Hotel, Guava Jam, Lahaina Luna, and Sukiyaki.
DVD: Langley Ukulele Ensemble Live In Concert
CA$10
Now available, the Langley Ukulele Ensemble has released their first DVD recording of the Uke Concert Masters in Concert at the Cascades Casino. As the Ensemble celebrates their 30th year of ‘Enriching Lives Through Music’ they are pleased to release this special commemorative DVD. Hear the music and feel the experience of a live concert.
CD also includes: Latitu, O Makalpua, Local Boys, E Huli Makou, On The Beach at Waikiki, Little Grass Shack, Hawaii Aloha.
