Senior B Concession and Sales

While still an integral part of the Langley Ukulele Association, Peter Luongo, the well - loved director for 32 years, has turned the directing reins over to his very capable son Paul. As a featured performer with the ensemble between the years 2000 - 2011, Paul has the experience, expertise, and pedigree to continue the tradition of excellence in directing the Ensemble. 'The Next Generation' is his first offering as director and he has produced an exceptional album which introduces him and the current group of students as the newest edition of the Langley Ukulele Ensemble. The Next Generation is an eclectic collection of classic tunes and new arrangements that have become enduring favourites of the ensemble and their audiences alike. With every song arranged by Paul this album is a testament to his instinctive musicianship and knowledge of many diverse music genres. Whether it be the traditional Day-O, the fast paced Uptown Funk Mash Up, or the classical Hall of the Mountain King, each piece is masterfully arranged, revealing new details with every listen. Also features Rock Around the Clock, Jailhouse Rock, Hound Dog, La Bamba, Libertango, Mambo No.5, American Pie, Let It Be, Hey Jude, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Ring of Fire.

