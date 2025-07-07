Road to Racing Canada

Hosted by

Road to Racing Canada

About this event

September 17 - Road To Racing - HOT LAPS Charity Fundraiser

3233 Concession Rd 10

Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K6, Canada

Morning Hot Laps (9:00am - 12:20pm | 12:30pm Lunch)
$650

This ticket includes a 15 minute ride-along session with a licensed R2R driver. Lunch is included. Fun is guaranteed! Event will go rain or shine. You must arrive at 9:00 am for safety orientation and registration. Latecomers are not guaranteed a ride. Additional Event details will be emailed to you separately and closer to the event.

Afternoon Hot Laps (12:30pm Lunch | 1:30pm - 4:00pm)
$650

This ticket includes a 15 minute ride-along session with a licensed R2R driver. Lunch is included. Fun is guaranteed! Event will go rain or shine. You must arrive by 1:00 PM for safety orientation and registration. Latecomers are not guaranteed a ride. Additional Event details will be emailed to you separately and closer to the event.

Add a donation for Road to Racing Canada

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!