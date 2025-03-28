September - January Food Days 2025-2026

Pizza Pizza - FAST ORDER OPTION item
Pizza Pizza - FAST ORDER OPTION
CA$31.50

This option is for students who order the same kind and quantity of pizza and want to order for all the pizza dates offered.

You are purchasing 1 slice of pizza to be provided every Tuesday in October (starting on Oct 14th), November, December, January (total of 14 days).

Pizza provided by Pizza Pizza.

Cost per slice is $2.25.

Pizza Pizza - GLUTEN FREE item
Pizza Pizza - GLUTEN FREE
free

Please reach out to  [email protected] to set up as price can vary.

Pizza Pizza - Monthly Order - October, 2025 item
Pizza Pizza - Monthly Order - October, 2025
CA$6.75

Pizza provided by Pizza Pizza.

This option provides 1 slice of pizza on every Tuesday in October (3).

Cost per slice is $2.25.

Pizza Pizza - Monthly Order - November, 2025 item
Pizza Pizza - Monthly Order - November, 2025
CA$9

Pizza provided by Pizza Pizza.

This option provides 1 slice of pizza on every Tuesday in November (4).

Cost per slice is $2.25

Pizza Pizza - Monthly Order - December, 2025 item
Pizza Pizza - Monthly Order - December, 2025
CA$6.75

Pizza provided by Pizza Pizza.

This option provides 1 slice of pizza on Tuesdays in December (3).

Cost per slice is $2.25.

Pizza Pizza - Monthly Order - January, 2026 item
Pizza Pizza - Monthly Order - January, 2026
CA$9

Pizza provided by Pizza Pizza.

This option provides 1 slice of pizza on every Tuesday in January (4).

Cost per slice is $2.25.

Booster Juice - Oct 16, 2025 item
Booster Juice - Oct 16, 2025
CA$6

The recipes cannot be manipulated as they are created in accordance to the Nutritional Policy.

Booster Juice is served during 1st nutrition break.

School smoothies are similar to store smoothies.

  • Starberry - aka Strawberry Sunshine or Strawberry Banana
  • Mango Mania - aka Mango Hurricane
  • Berry Blossom
Booster Juice - Oct 30, 2025 item
Booster Juice - Oct 30, 2025
CA$6

The recipes cannot be manipulated as they are created in accordance to the Nutritional Policy.

Booster Juice is served during 1st nutrition break.

School smoothies are similar to store smoothies.

  • Starberry - aka Strawberry Sunshine or Strawberry Banana
  • Mango Mania - aka Mango Hurricane
  • Berry Blossom
Booster Juice - Nov. 13, 2025 item
Booster Juice - Nov. 13, 2025
CA$6

The recipes cannot be manipulated as they are created in accordance to the Nutritional Policy.

Booster Juice is served during 1st nutrition break.

School smoothies are similar to store smoothies.

  • Starberry - aka Strawberry Sunshine or Strawberry Banana
  • Mango Mania - aka Mango Hurricane
  • Berry Blossom
Booster Juice - Nov. 27, 2025 item
Booster Juice - Nov. 27, 2025
CA$6

The recipes cannot be manipulated as they are created in accordance to the Nutritional Policy.

Booster Juice is served during 1st nutrition break.

School smoothies are similar to store smoothies.

  • Starberry - aka Strawberry Sunshine or Strawberry Banana
  • Mango Mania - aka Mango Hurricane
  • Berry Blossom
Booster Juice - Dec. 11, 2025 item
Booster Juice - Dec. 11, 2025
CA$6

The recipes cannot be manipulated as they are created in accordance to the Nutritional Policy.

Booster Juice is served during 1st nutrition break.

School smoothies are similar to store smoothies.

  • Starberry - aka Strawberry Sunshine or Strawberry Banana
  • Mango Mania - aka Mango Hurricane
  • Berry Blossom
Booster Juice - Jan. 8, 2026 item
Booster Juice - Jan. 8, 2026
CA$6

The recipes cannot be manipulated as they are created in accordance to the Nutritional Policy.

Booster Juice is served during 1st nutrition break.

School smoothies are similar to store smoothies.

  • Starberry - aka Strawberry Sunshine or Strawberry Banana
  • Mango Mania - aka Mango Hurricane
  • Berry Blossom
Booster Juice - Jan. 22, 2026 item
Booster Juice - Jan. 22, 2026
CA$6

The recipes cannot be manipulated as they are created in accordance to the Nutritional Policy.

Booster Juice is served during 1st nutrition break.

School smoothies are similar to store smoothies.

  • Starberry - aka Strawberry Sunshine or Strawberry Banana
  • Mango Mania - aka Mango Hurricane
  • Berry Blossom
Subway Sandwich - FAST ORDER OPTION item
Subway Sandwich - FAST ORDER OPTION
CA$24

This option is for students who order the **same kind of SUB ** and want to order for all the SUB dates offered.

You are purchasing SUBS to be provided 1 Thursday in October, November, December, January (total of 4 days).

Cost per sub is $6.00.

As per ministry guidelines and board policy only whole wheat sub buns will be offered.

All sub offerings are 6 inches.

When selecting TOPPINGS and SAUCE below, please check all desired options. Should you wish to have no toppings or sauce, select the NO TOPPINGS & SAUCES from the checklist.

Subway Sandwich - Oct. 23, 2025 item
Subway Sandwich - Oct. 23, 2025
CA$6

As per ministry guidelines and board policy only whole wheat sub buns will be offered.

All sub offerings are 6 inches.

When selecting TOPPINGS and SAUCE below, please check all desired options. Should you wish to have no toppings or sauce, select the NO TOPPINGS & SAUCES from the checklist.

Subway Sandwich - Nov. 20, 2024 item
Subway Sandwich - Nov. 20, 2024
CA$6

As per ministry guidelines and board policy only whole wheat sub buns will be offered.

All sub offerings are 6 inches.

When selecting TOPPINGS and SAUCE below, please check all desired options. Should you wish to have no toppings or sauce, select the NO TOPPINGS & SAUCES from the checklist.

Subway Sandwich - Dec. 18, 2025 item
Subway Sandwich - Dec. 18, 2025
CA$6

As per ministry guidelines and board policy only whole wheat sub buns will be offered.

All sub offerings are 6 inches.

When selecting TOPPINGS and SAUCE below, please check all desired options. Should you wish to have no toppings or sauce, select the NO TOPPINGS & SAUCES from the checklist.

Subway Sandwich - Jan. 29, 2026 item
Subway Sandwich - Jan. 29, 2026
CA$6

As per ministry guidelines and board policy only whole wheat sub buns will be offered.

All sub offerings are 6 inches.

When selecting TOPPINGS and SAUCE below, please check all desired options. Should you wish to have no toppings or sauce, select the NO TOPPINGS & SAUCES from the checklist.

Butter Pasta - Nov. 6, 2025 item
Butter Pasta - Nov. 6, 2025
CA$5.25

12oz Penne Pasta with Butter.

Parmesan cheese will be available. Pasta provided by Garcia's.

Tomato/Alfredo Pasta - Nov. 6, 2025 item
Tomato/Alfredo Pasta - Nov. 6, 2025
CA$6

12oz Penne Pasta with your choice of Tomato Sauce or Alfredo.

Parmesan cheese will be available. Pasta provided by Garcia's.

Gluten Free - Butter Pasta - Nov. 6, 2025 item
Gluten Free - Butter Pasta - Nov. 6, 2025
CA$6.25

12oz Gluten Free Penne Pasta with Butter Sauce.

Parmesan cheese will be available. Pasta provided by Garcia's.

Gluten Free - Tomato/Alfredo Pasta - Nov. 6, 2025 item
Gluten Free - Tomato/Alfredo Pasta - Nov. 6, 2025
CA$7

12oz Gluten Free Penne Pasta with your choice of Tomato Sauce or Alfredo.

Parmesan cheese will be available. Pasta provided by Garcia's.

Butter Pasta - Dec. 4, 2025 item
Butter Pasta - Dec. 4, 2025
CA$5.25

12oz Penne Pasta with Butter.

Parmesan cheese will be available. Pasta provided by Garcia's.

Tomato/Alfredo Pasta - Dec. 4, 2025 item
Tomato/Alfredo Pasta - Dec. 4, 2025
CA$6

12oz Penne Pasta with Tomato or Alfredo Sauce.

Parmesan cheese will be available. Pasta provided by Garcia's.

Gluten Free - Butter Pasta - Dec. 4, 2025 item
Gluten Free - Butter Pasta - Dec. 4, 2025
CA$6.25

12oz Gluten Free Penne Pasta with Butter Sauce.

Parmesan cheese will be available. Pasta provided by Garcia's.

Gluten Free - Tomato/Alfredo Pasta - Dec. 4, 2025 item
Gluten Free - Tomato/Alfredo Pasta - Dec. 4, 2025
CA$7

12oz Gluten Free Penne Pasta with Tomato or Alfredo Sauce.

Parmesan cheese will be available. Pasta provided by Garcia's.

Butter Pasta - Jan. 15, 2026 item
Butter Pasta - Jan. 15, 2026
CA$5.25

12oz Penne Pasta with Butter.

Parmesan cheese will be available. Pasta provided by Garcia's.

Tomato/Alfredo Pasta - Jan. 15, 2026 item
Tomato/Alfredo Pasta - Jan. 15, 2026
CA$6

12oz Penne Pasta with Tomato or Alfredo Sauce.

Parmesan cheese will be available. Pasta provided by Garcia's.

Gluten Free - Butter Pasta - Jan. 15, 2026 item
Gluten Free - Butter Pasta - Jan. 15, 2026
CA$6.25

12oz Gluten Free Penne Pasta with Butter.

Parmesan cheese will be available. Pasta provided by Garcia's.

Gluten Free - Tomato/Alfredo Pasta - Jan. 15, 2026 item
Gluten Free - Tomato/Alfredo Pasta - Jan. 15, 2026
CA$7

12oz Gluten Free Penne Pasta with Tomato or Alfredo Sauce.

Parmesan cheese will be available. Pasta provided by Garcia's.

Hot Dog Day - Oct 27, 2025 item
Hot Dog Day - Oct 27, 2025
CA$2.75

All beef hot dog and white bread bun.

Veggie Hot Dog Day - Oct 27, 2025 item
Veggie Hot Dog Day - Oct 27, 2025
CA$3.25

Vegetarian hot dog and white bread bun.

Balaclava H&S Annual Membership Dues item
Balaclava H&S Annual Membership Dues
CA$25

What is your Cost for membership?

·       $25 covers 2 voting members in a single household.

·       This fee goes to the Federation (OFHSA) account, not the Balaclava Home & School.

﻿
What is included in your membership?

·       Your membership provides you with:

·       Voting privileges for H&S financial decisions. This gives YOU a voice as to how H&S spends the money raised each year in our school.

·       Monthly meeting minutes sent to your inbox.

·       5 million liability insurance for members while they are performing activities sponsored by the Home & School.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing