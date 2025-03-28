September - January Food Days 2025-2026

This option is for students who order the same kind and quantity of pizza and want to order for all the pizza dates offered.
You are purchasing 1 slice of pizza to be provided every Tuesday in October (starting on Oct 14th), November, December, January (total of 14 days).
Pizza provided by Pizza Pizza.
Cost per slice is $2.25.
This option provides 1 slice of pizza on every Tuesday in October (3).
Cost per slice is $2.25.
This option provides 1 slice of pizza on every Tuesday in November (4).
Cost per slice is $2.25
This option provides 1 slice of pizza on Tuesdays in December (3).
Cost per slice is $2.25.
This option provides 1 slice of pizza on every Tuesday in January (4).
Cost per slice is $2.25.
The recipes cannot be manipulated as they are created in accordance to the Nutritional Policy.
Booster Juice is served during 1st nutrition break.
School smoothies are similar to store smoothies.
This option is for students who order the **same kind of SUB ** and want to order for all the SUB dates offered.
You are purchasing SUBS to be provided 1 Thursday in October, November, December, January (total of 4 days).
Cost per sub is $6.00.
As per ministry guidelines and board policy only whole wheat sub buns will be offered.
All sub offerings are 6 inches.
When selecting TOPPINGS and SAUCE below, please check all desired options. Should you wish to have no toppings or sauce, select the NO TOPPINGS & SAUCES from the checklist.
12oz Penne Pasta with Butter.
Parmesan cheese will be available. Pasta provided by Garcia's.
12oz Penne Pasta with your choice of Tomato Sauce or Alfredo.
Parmesan cheese will be available. Pasta provided by Garcia's.
12oz Gluten Free Penne Pasta with Butter Sauce.
Parmesan cheese will be available. Pasta provided by Garcia's.
12oz Gluten Free Penne Pasta with your choice of Tomato Sauce or Alfredo.
Parmesan cheese will be available. Pasta provided by Garcia's.
12oz Penne Pasta with Butter.
12oz Penne Pasta with Tomato or Alfredo Sauce.
12oz Gluten Free Penne Pasta with Butter Sauce.
12oz Gluten Free Penne Pasta with Tomato or Alfredo Sauce.
12oz Penne Pasta with Butter.
12oz Penne Pasta with Tomato or Alfredo Sauce.
12oz Gluten Free Penne Pasta with Butter.
12oz Gluten Free Penne Pasta with Tomato or Alfredo Sauce.
All beef hot dog and white bread bun.
Vegetarian hot dog and white bread bun.
What is your Cost for membership?
· $25 covers 2 voting members in a single household.
· This fee goes to the Federation (OFHSA) account, not the Balaclava Home & School.
What is included in your membership?
· Your membership provides you with:
· Voting privileges for H&S financial decisions. This gives YOU a voice as to how H&S spends the money raised each year in our school.
· Monthly meeting minutes sent to your inbox.
· 5 million liability insurance for members while they are performing activities sponsored by the Home & School.
