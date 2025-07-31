Series #1 - Visuals + Interactivity

Hosted by
About this event
Price: $250 (+ taxes)
Take advantage of a discounted rate by registering for the full three-day series:
October 14 (Tuesday) | 10:00 - 17:00 - Introduction to Self-Hosted AI
October 15 (Wednesday) | 10:00 - 17:00 - Creating Images + Videos
October 16 (Thursday) | 10:00 - 17:00 - Visual Interactivity
Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Time: 10:00 - 17:00
Price: $100 (+ taxes)
Instructor: Emmanuel Durand
This workshop guides you step by step in installing and configuring your own AI environment on your personal computer. No programming skills are required.
This session is highly recommended before attending the other workshops, unless you are already comfortable using the command line.
Date: Wednesday, October 15, 2025
Time: 10:00 - 17:00
Price: $100 (+ taxes)
Instructor: Michał Seta
Learn the main tools and methods for generating images and videos with ComfyUI and auxiliary models (LoRAs) using text prompts and reference images.
Workshop requirements: A Windows or Linux laptop with an NVIDIA GPU (preferred); Windows and macOS users must install ComfyUI (https://www.comfy.org/). Participants should be familiar with the command line or have previously completed the "Intro to Self-Hosted AI" workshop.
Date: Thursday, October 16, 2025
Time: 10:00 - 17:00
Price: $100 (+ taxes)
Instructor: Emmanuel Durand
Learn how to use YOLO to automatically detect people and objects in live images or videos. Then create systems that respond instantly to these detections to make your creations interactive.
This workshop requires familiarity with the command line or prior completion of the “Intro to Self-Hosted AI” workshop.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!