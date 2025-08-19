Series #2 - Sound + Speech

Hosted by
Price: $250 (+ taxes)
Take advantage of a discounted rate by registering for the full three-day series:
September 30 (Tuesday) | 10:00 - 17:00 - Introduction to Self-Hosted AI
October 1 (Wednesday) | 10:00 - 17:00 - Sound Generation
October 2 (Thursday) | 10:00 -17:00 - Speech Processing
Date: Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Time: 10:00 - 17:00
Price: $100 (+ taxes)
Instructor: Nicolas Bouillot
This workshop guides you step by step in installing and configuring your own AI environment on your personal computer. No programming skills are required.
This session is highly recommended before attending the other workshops, unless you are already comfortable using the command line.
If you’ve already attended this workshop in Series #1, there’s no need to take it again.
Date: Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Time: 10:00–17:00
Price: $100 (+ taxes)
Instructor: Nicolas Bouillot
Explore sound generation and transformation using open-source AI tools such as Audio Diffusion, RAVE, and Flucoma. This hands-on workshop introduces key machine learning techniques for sound manipulation.
Workshop requirements: participants should be familiar with the command line or have completed the "Intro to Self-Hosted AI" workshop. A basic knowledge of tools such as MAX/MSP, PureData, or SuperCollider is also recommended.
Date: Thursday, October 2, 2025
Time: 10:00 - 17:00
Price: $100 (+ taxes)
Instructor: Michał Seta
Process speech from your own texts and voice recordings using open-source AI tools Zonos, Whisper, and ComfyUI-LatentSync. This hands-on workshop covers text-to-speech, speech-to-text, and talking portrait video generation, showing how to speed up the process on a rented server while keeping a fully self-hosted workflow.
This workshop requires familiarity with the command line or prior completion of the “Intro to Self-Hosted AI” workshop.
