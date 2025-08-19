Series #2 - Sound + Speech

Date: Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Time: 10:00 - 17:00

Price: $100 (+ taxes)

Instructor: Nicolas Bouillot





This workshop guides you step by step in installing and configuring your own AI environment on your personal computer. No programming skills are required.

This session is highly recommended before attending the other workshops, unless you are already comfortable using the command line.





If you’ve already attended this workshop in Series #1, there’s no need to take it again.