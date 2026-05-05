Atelier Circulaire

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Atelier Circulaire

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Textile Screen Printing: Devoured laces | Formation pour tou·tes | Printemps 2026

5445 DE GASPÉ AVE

Montréal, QC H2T 3B3, Canada, espace 517

Textile Screen Printing: Devoured laces | Workshop for Everyone | Spring 2026
$370

6 left!

Trainer: Ariane Valade | Saturday, May 30, and Sunday, May 31; 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. | 12 hours of training, materials included | no prerequisites | This training gives you access to the preferential rate of $35 for Fridays at the Workshop.

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