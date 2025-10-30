Hosted by
Starting bid
Estimated Prize Value: $220.00
This package was generously donated by:
Henley Honda
308 Lake St, St. Catharines
(905) 934-3379
Costco Business Centre Warehouse
3 North Service Road, St. Catharines
(289) 434-6011
More about this package:
Get your vehicle winter-ready with a professional car detailing from Henley Honda, perfect for tackling salt, snow, and slush. Keep everything in its place during the colder months with a durable trunk organizer from Costco St. Catharines, ideal for storing emergency gear, winter essentials, and more.
Auction Item #47
Starting bid
Estimated Prize Value: $250.00
This item was generously donated by:
High Tide Tattoo
4444 Queen St, Niagara Falls
(289) 241-4434
www.instagram.com/hightidetattoostudio/
More about this item:
Express yourself with a $250 gift certificate to High Tide Tattoo! Whether you’re looking for time with award-winning artists, professional piercing services, or laser removal, this versatile gift lets you customize your experience and create the look you’ve always wanted.
Auction Item #56
Starting bid
YOUR gift can be the reason that someone receives life saving care this season.
Donate $25.00 or more during this auction and you will receive a donation certificate to present as a gift.
Follow the link below to save lives:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/donation-form/give-the-gift-of-reach
Starting bid
Estimated Prize Value: $200.00
This item was generously donated by:
Henley Honda
308 Lake St, St. Catharines
(905) 934-3379
More about this item:
Brighten your ride this winter with a professional car detailing package from Henley Honda! Perfect for removing salt, grime, and winter buildup, this service helps keep your vehicle looking clean, shiny, and ready to tackle the season in style.
Auction Item #48
Starting bid
Estimated Prize Value: $200.00
This item was generously donated by:
Pelham Power Wash
More about this item:
It may be winter now, but you’ll be ready for spring in style with this $200 gift certificate from Pelham Power Wash! Whether it’s refreshing your home’s exterior, cleaning your interlock walkway, or giving your driveway a sparkling makeover, experience the transformative power of professional power washing. (Gift certificate only valid for Niagara based addresses)
Auction Item #49
Starting bid
Estimated Prize Value: $300.00
This item was generously donated by:
Muir Image Photography
3045 Bethune Ave, Ridgeway
http://www.muirimagephoto.com/
More about this item:
Capture special moments with a mini portrait session from Muir Image Photography, perfect for individuals or families. This session offers professional, high-quality images that preserve memories you’ll cherish for years to come.
Auction Item #57
Starting bid
Support our mobile health team by supplying our mobile clinic with fuel for 1 week!
Follow the link below to save lives:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/donation-form/fuel-the-telus-health-mobile-clinic
Starting bid
Estimated Prize Value: $350.00
This item was generously donated by:
Robert Nowell Photographer
393 Linwell Rd, St. Catharines
http://www.robertnowellblog.com/
More about this item:
Elevate your professional image with the Pro Session from Robert Nowell, valued at $350. This one-hour studio session includes multiple backgrounds and outfit changes, ensuring a variety of high-quality looks. You’ll also receive two expertly retouched digital headshot files, perfect for business, branding, or social media profiles.
Auction Item #70
Starting bid
Estimated Prize Value: $100.00
This item was generously donated by:
Enns Wash & Shine
5 Henegan Rd, Niagara-on-the-Lake
https://www.instagram.com/ennswashandshine/?hl=en
More about this item:
Keep your car looking its best with 5 ThunderWash passes to Enns Wash and Shine. Perfect for quick, convenient washes, these passes make it easy to maintain a clean, shiny vehicle all season long.
Auction Item #76
Starting bid
Every dollar counts when it comes to providing Street Healthcare to our region’s most vulnerable.
A donation of $5.00 provides snacks for those visiting one of our clinics.
A donation of $10.00 helps supply our clients with basic hygiene necessities
A donation of $20.00 buys medical supplies for wound care.
A donation of $40 adds up to enable REACH Niagara to keep providing our vital services to those who are most in need.
Follow the link below to save lives:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/donation-form/change-for-change-5
Starting bid
Estimated Prize Value: $100.00
This item was generously donated by:
Auction Item #77
Starting bid
Supporting REACH Niagara all year round has never been easier.
Sign up to be a monthly donor. By backing REACH you are bringing life saving Street Healthcare to more than 500 people across the Niagara Region monthly.
Follow the link below to save lives:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/donation-form/day-to-day-month-to-month
