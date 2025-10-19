eventClosed

SESAT 2025 Holiday Greenery Fundraiser

addExtraDonation

$

4.5" Poinsettia - RED item
4.5" Poinsettia - RED item
4.5" Poinsettia - RED
CA$7

Indoor only.

4.5" Poinsettia - WHITE
CA$7

Indoor only.

6" Poinsettia - RED item
6" Poinsettia - RED item
6" Poinsettia - RED
CA$12

Standard table size. Indoor only.

6" Poinsettia - WHITE
CA$12

Standard table size. Indoor only.

6" Poinsettia - PINK
CA$12

Standard table size. Indoor only.

8" Poinsettia - RED item
8" Poinsettia - RED item
8" Poinsettia - RED
CA$22

Table or Floor size. Indoor only.

8" Poinsettia - WHITE
CA$22

Table or Floor size. Indoor only.

8" Poinsettia - PINK
CA$22

Table or Floor size. Indoor only.

8" Poinsettia - TRI-COLOUR
CA$22

Table or Floor size. Indoor only.

10" Poinsettia - RED item
10" Poinsettia - RED item
10" Poinsettia - RED
CA$35

Premium floor size. Indoor only.

10" Poinsettia - WHITE
CA$35

Premium floor size. Indoor only.

10" Poinsettia - PINK
CA$35

Premium floor size. Indoor only.

10" Poinsettia - TRI-COLOUR item
10" Poinsettia - TRI-COLOUR
CA$35

Premium floor size. Indoor only.

10" Tropical Planter - RED item
10" Tropical Planter - RED
CA$30

Indoor only.

10" Tropical Planter - WHITE
CA$30

Indoor only.

7" Tabletop Greenery item
7" Tabletop Greenery
CA$27

Indoor/Outdoor

Grinch Tree item
Grinch Tree
CA$30

Fresh Cut Cedar Greens in Pot

(Not a live tree)


Approx. 14-15” tall, 4-5” tin diameter (top)

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing