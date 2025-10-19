SESAT 2025 Holiday Greenery Fundraiser

$
Indoor only.
Indoor only.
Standard table size. Indoor only.
Standard table size. Indoor only.
Standard table size. Indoor only.
Table or Floor size. Indoor only.
Table or Floor size. Indoor only.
Table or Floor size. Indoor only.
Table or Floor size. Indoor only.
Premium floor size. Indoor only.
Premium floor size. Indoor only.
Premium floor size. Indoor only.
Premium floor size. Indoor only.
Indoor only.
Indoor only.
Indoor/Outdoor
Fresh Cut Cedar Greens in Pot
(Not a live tree)
Approx. 14-15” tall, 4-5” tin diameter (top)
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing