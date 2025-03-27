Seth and Matty's Hat Trick

Offered by
About this shop
📦 Out of Province / Outside of the Avalon Shipping Fee:
A flat rate of $5.00 applies.
Max 2 toques per flat rate shipping.
For orders larger than 2 items, please contact [email protected] to confirm shipping costs before completing your purchase.
📦 Out of Province / Outside of the Avalon Shipping Fee:
A flat rate of $25.00 applies.
Max 3 Trucker/Dad Hat per flat rate shipping.
For orders larger than 3 items, please contact [email protected] to confirm shipping costs before completing your purchase.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!