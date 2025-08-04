SOCIETY OF FILIPINO ENGINEERS IN BRITISH COLUMBIA

SFEBC Shop

SFEBC Shop

Polo Shirt item
Polo Shirt
$65

SFEBC Polo Shirt – Where Performance Meets Pride


Elevate your professional look with the official SFEBC OGIO Polo Shirt – a perfect blend of comfort, style, and representation. Designed for engineers on the go, this high-performance polo features:

  • Premium OGIO moisture-wicking fabric for all-day comfort
  • Sleek, modern fit with a professional edge
  • Embroidered SFEBC logo to show your pride
    Durable and breathable – ideal for events, site visits, or casual Fridays
Jacket item
Jacket
$90

Stay Warm. Look Sharp. Represent SFEBC.
Introducing the official SFEBC Jacket – a perfect blend of comfort, durability, and professional style.

  • Premium Coal Harbour quality – trusted for performance and comfort
  • Sleek, modern design with a tailored fit
  • Embroidered SFEBC logo for a proud, polished look
  • Ideal for site visits, events, or everyday wear

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!