Community Shabbat January 30th

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About this event
Thank you for registering for our community Shabbat on January 30th. The price of your ticket will go toward costs incurred from hosting community shabbat. These tickets are for anyone who is registering after January 25th at noon.
This ticket is for families or households with 4 or more people. The price of your ticket will go toward costs incurred from hosting community shabbats. These tickets are for non-members or anyone purchasing a ticket after January 25th at noon.
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