Mile-End Chavurah/ Les Amis juifs du Mile End

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Mile-End Chavurah/ Les Amis juifs du Mile End

About this event

Community Shabbat January 30th

Outremont

Montreal, QC, Canada

General admission
$10

Thank you for registering for our community Shabbat on January 30th. The price of your ticket will go toward costs incurred from hosting community shabbat. These tickets are for anyone who is registering after January 25th at noon.

Household/ Family
$30

This ticket is for families or households with 4 or more people. The price of your ticket will go toward costs incurred from hosting community shabbats. These tickets are for non-members or anyone purchasing a ticket after January 25th at noon.

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