Shaolin Summer Picnic - 少林夏季野餐

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About this event
Access to the full event experience in a relaxed outdoor setting.
Suitable for teens and adults of all levels.
Access to age-appropriate participation during the event.
Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Enjoy a comfortable and welcoming outdoor experience.
Participation can be adjusted based on personal preference.
Free entry. Registration is recommended for attendance tracking.
$
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