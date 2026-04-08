Shaolin Temple Of Canada

Hosted by

Shaolin Temple Of Canada

About this event

Shaolin Summer Picnic - 少林夏季野餐

9660 Sidaway Rd

Richmond, BC V6W 1C2, Canada

🎟 Age 15+ (General Admission)
$20

Access to the full event experience in a relaxed outdoor setting.
Suitable for teens and adults of all levels.

🎟 Ages 3–14 (Child)
$10

Access to age-appropriate participation during the event.
Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.


🎟 Age 65+ (Senior)
$10

Enjoy a comfortable and welcoming outdoor experience.
Participation can be adjusted based on personal preference.


🎟 Under 3 (Free)
Free

Free entry. Registration is recommended for attendance tracking.

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