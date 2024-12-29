Shaolin Temple of Canada Grand New Year Gala 2025 加拿大少林大家庭新年晚宴

Shaolin Temple of Canada Grand New Year Gala
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Royal Seafood Restaurant, Richmond, B.C.
Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with authentic Shaolin Kung Fu performances, a prestigious award ceremony, an exciting lucky draw, and a delicious banquet with vegetarian options available.
Celebrate the timeless spirit of Chan (Zen) Buddhism, foster meaningful connections, and welcome the Year of the Snake with joy and harmony.
诚邀您参加加拿大少林大家庭新年晚宴，
于2025年1月18日（星期六）
在**Roval海鲜酒家（加拿大列治文）**盛大举行。
精彩纷呈的晚宴将呈现正宗少林功夫表演、隆重的颁奖典礼、激动人心的免费幸运抽奖，并提供美味佳肴（包含素食选项）。
让我们一同感受禅）文化精神，在喜悦与和谐中迎接蛇年的到来！
