"Share the Love" Heat & Eat Valentines Meals

Butternut Squash Ravioli With Brown Butter Sage
$35

Tender ravioli filled with roasted butternut squash, tossed in a brown butter sage sauce — comforting, rich, and perfectly balanced.

Served with your choice of chicken breast or sautéed shrimp, garlic knot bread, and your choice of dessert: dark chocolate lava cake or white chocolate raspberry cheesecake slice.

All menu items are nut free


Cajun Rice with Blackened Chicken or Shrimp
$35

Fragrant Cajun-spiced rice (GF & DF) paired with your choice of perfectly blackened chicken or succulent shrimp. Served with warm garlic knot bread and finished with your choice of dessert: rich dark chocolate lava cake or a decadent white chocolate raspberry cheesecake slice.

All menu items are nut free

We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!